(Washington Post)   As I walked out in the streets of Laredo / As I walked out into old Laredo town / I wasn't masked up so the cops did arrest me / and gave me a fine of up to a thou   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
6
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to wear a bandana, stagecoach robber style.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I'm going to wear a bandana, stagecoach robber style.


Exactly what I did yesterday, put on my Stetson and boots while I was at it.  Might as well.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: I'm going to wear a bandana, stagecoach robber style.


Here in the Kanawha Valley, WV, many are doing exactly that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Adios, amigos.
ELO - Laredo Tornado
Youtube pRyNImChyqk
 
