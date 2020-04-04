 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meanwhile in other news, Lori Loughlin is still an idiot   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Standardized test, In limine, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Motion, scandal mastermind Rick Singer's phone, Money, Dispositive motion, money laundering  
mactheknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The motion says in reality the alleged scheme described in the indictment involves "moving defendants, residing outside of Massachusetts, conspired outside of Massachusetts, with an individual from outside of Massachusetts to obtain admission to universities outside of Massachusetts. For Moving Defendants, the purported crimes have no connection to Massachusetts which could establish venue."

It's been a minute since I took Civil Procedure I but I'm pretty sure this is the exact definition of diversity jurisdiction and it allows the filer to bring the case in any federal court.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His pants shiatting scared is she now that she's looking at being locked up during Covid? Get ready for a lot of requests for "fairness".
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should tell the attorneys that "quid pro quo" was so last year.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They look like ferrets, and Mossimo is a stupid, stupid name

/Lock 'em up!
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had she just plead guilty, wouldn't she have already served her sentence? Felicity Huffman got minimal, if any jail time, and community service.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yeah.  I read that too and wondered how a lawyer could be so stupid as to argue that the Feds don't have jurisdiction somewhere on US soil.  Then I realized it's probably the client that's the real problem (or mark, or both).
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, she's an idiot, but at least she's pretty.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think "Mossimo" would be a great name for a cat.

Oooh no "Mousimo" yes

Yeah yeah I'm leaving...
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When asked for comment her husband said, "have mercy!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She may be an idiot for trying to bribe her kid's way into USC but she's hardly an idiot for availing herself of an affirmative defense.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Were I her lawyer, I'd probably keep filing motions so long as I kept getting paid.
 
