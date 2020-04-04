 Skip to content
(AP News)   Historically, when unemployment surges, so does military recruitment. Yeah... about that historical trend   (apnews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the 'surivanoroc eht nioj' recruitment campaign is off to a roaring start
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.


People join the military for lots of different reasons but I have yet to meet anyone who made the decision based on who the president is.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to join a military willing to leave thousands sitting on a ship to catch covid and who then fires the captain for trying to do the right thing by you?
 
Yawp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, when you see a ship's captain who showed he cared about his men get the axe, the message is clear what the top brass think.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't you want to be Trump's personal plaything?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In the middle of this 12 monkeys shiat, right wingers are sending them off to fight cocaine wars for funzies.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The fact that 75% of today's youth is unfit is  a problem also.

https://www.thoughtco.com/us-youth-in​e​ligible-for-military-service-3322428
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.

People join the military for lots of different reasons but I have yet to meet anyone who made the decision based on who the president is.


It was never before a factor in the decision because no president in US history had ever been nearly as incompetent, petty, and malevolent as Two Scoops.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.


A person who wanted to join the military because of who the president was is not mentally stable and would likely be rejected because of it.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A century ago, the army was an easy way out for the unwashed masses.  A kid from Appalachia, Idaho, or Kansas didn't have to be anything other than willing to take orders.

The modern technical army have much higher requirements from their rank and file.  Then add to that two decades of fallout from massive foreign policy failures at the hands of the PNAC administration.  Smart kids hear horror stories on Twitter from botched PR campaigns.  Why the hell would they want to sign up?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Why would anyone want to join a military willing to leave thousands sitting on a ship to catch covid and who then fires the captain for trying to do the right thing by you?


Yeah,  I mean they let everybody of all those cruise ships....
 
Reverend J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe we've finally realized that murdering each other isn't the best solution.
 
way south
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This isn't normal unemployment. This wasn't caused by market forces. This is the government telling people to stay home in order to mitigate the spread of a pandemic.  As a consequence the businesses are laying off their employees because there is no business, cutting their costs to survive while using unemployment insurance as a safety net to pickup the slack. So the unemployment numbers are spiking.

Since people are staying home, with the general expectation that they will go back to work when the emergency is over, they are not going down to the recruiters. They are not going back to university.  They are not opening new businesses. They aren't going anywhere because they've been told to stay at home.

The recruitment spike will come, if it comes, after the stay home order is lifted and the long term damage of the shutdown can be measured.
Until then a recruitment office seems like one of those "non essential" functions that would have been curtailed. I'm not sure who they expect will come out during a shelter-in-place situation.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Relax.  The damage Obama did to our military won't be erased overnight. Trump has people working on it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.

A person who wanted to join the military because of who the president was is not mentally stable and would likely be rejected because of it.


How did child murderer Gallagher get in?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Maybe we've finally realized that murdering each other isn't the best solution.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Benjimin_Dover: jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.

A person who wanted to join the military because of who the president was is not mentally stable and would likely be rejected because of it.

How did child murderer Gallagher get in?


Your mom vouched for him
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.

People join the military for lots of different reasons but I have yet to meet anyone who made the decision based on who the president is.


Difficulty:

This recruitment poster is at all recruiting stations.....who wouldn't want to sign up to die for this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My half brother.

20 years younger than me, raised in a ratty little podunk town right outside Ft. Knox. 17 years old, will turn 18 in June.

I tried to introduce him to music, to books, to culture and thinking. Never took. He ended up turning into a shiatbag redneck Trumper anyway. Threatened to kill me on Facebook when I introduced him to an inconvenient truth. He's not emotionally stable enough to be a soldier, but I don't think they care.

I don't really see the point in becoming emotionally invested in the person he's become, so I quit talking to him despite a promise to deceased family members that I would look out for the punk.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: edmo: jso2897: A person would have to be insane to join the military with the current individual as it's commander in chief.

People join the military for lots of different reasons but I have yet to meet anyone who made the decision based on who the president is.

Difficulty:

This recruitment poster is at all recruiting stations.....who wouldn't want to sign up to die for this guy?

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Well, there's probably lots of people who would want to be driving that tank so.....
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

