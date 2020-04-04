 Skip to content
Poll: Most Americans believe stopping the coronavirus is a larger priority than saving the economy.
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most Americans have never read The grapes of wrath.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya think?

You're not going to 'save' the economy by letting more Americans die.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say it, but there is no stopping this now, it's gone too far.

You could get the r0 below 1, places have definitely managed that, but as soon as you lift the restrictions it'll come back with a vengeance.

Please don't misunderstand, the lockdown is essential, this isn't a win or not situation - we're in between, we need to slow the spread to a level where our services can cope , so we don't have corpses rotting in the streets like other countries do.

Unfortunately we need to accept that because it will infect more regardless, at least 40%, likely more (85% is the absolute maximum) and that the percentage of fatalities is high, I think we'll be lucky to avoid a million deaths now.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about your stock options, but I'd prefer to keep breathing.
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's trot this back out there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So few believe in adequate preparations as opposed to a panic response...

There is really no hope :)
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a perfect illustration of the genius of our Founding Fathers in choosing to make this country a Republic as opposed to a Democracy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Sorry about your stock options, but I'd prefer to keep breathing.


It's not about stock options, it's about being homeless and without food in a couple months. That will kill some people as much as any virus.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: This is a perfect illustration of the genius of our Founding Fathers in choosing to make this country a Republic as opposed to a Democracy.


Beats me why so many US citizens think a democratic presidential republic cannot be a democracy, or why a government that answers to an oligarchy is preferable to one that answers to the people, but hey, it isn't my country.
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: This is a perfect illustration of the genius of our Founding Fathers in choosing to make this country a Republic as opposed to a Democracy.


As long as you're one of the people who are willing to die an otherwise preventable death for the good of the short-term economy, I guess you're entitled to that statement.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Most Americans have never read The grapes of wrath.


True. If they read more Steinbeck, they might be a bit more attuned to how casually the rich exploit and then dispose with the bodies of the poor in order to fatten themselves.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For most of us, the economic fallout is still theoretical.  We're flying in an airplane and the power cut off mid-flight. At first it's barely noticeable as momentum carries the plane awhile and things still feel normal; but if the engines don't fire up again by a certain point....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Lucky LaRue: This is a perfect illustration of the genius of our Founding Fathers in choosing to make this country a Republic as opposed to a Democracy.

Beats me why so many US citizens think a democratic presidential republic cannot be a democracy, or why a government that answers to an oligarchy is preferable to one that answers to the people, but hey, it isn't my country.


At this point, people who don't understand that "democracy" and "republic" are orthogonal are just belong deliberately obtuse.

A democracy is a state where people are directly involved with governance.

A republic is a state where sovereignty rests in the abstracted people rather than in a crowned sovereign.

America is a democracy and a republic.

Britain is a democracy but not a republic.

China is not a democracy but is a republic.

Saudi Arabia is neither a democracy nor a republic.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pkjun: A democracy is a state where people are directly involved with governance.


You're probably unaware of a thing called "representative democracy".

Yep, the kind of democracy that you have in your republic.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: For most of us, the economic fallout is still theoretical.  We're flying in an airplane and the power cut off mid-flight. At first it's barely noticeable as momentum carries the plane awhile and things still feel normal; but if the engines don't fire up again by a certain point....

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Actually, an airplane losing engine power isn't a bad metaphor. Airplanes are super well balanced, and have glide ratios approaching 20:1 even when full up. A 747 that loses engine power at cruising altitude can glide for well over a hundred miles, make a controlled landing, and then take off again once the issue has been resolved. You've got to have a capable pilot in the seat, rather than one who spends that time ragetweeting about how much better his ratings are than the black pilot's, but it isn't a catastrophe.

On the other hand, a problem like a pandemic infection that inflicts an exponential death rate if left unchecked *is* very much like your picture. I imagine the passengers there saying "look, it's not that bad, we've still got another five hundred metres of altitude before we're as low as we were just a few hours ago!"
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stopping the virus is saving the economy.  The weeks spent injecting the market with liquidity was a a waste.  They didn't get it.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pup.socket: pkjun: A democracy is a state where people are directly involved with governance.

You're probably unaware of a thing called "representative democracy".

Yep, the kind of democracy that you have in your republic.


If you read to the bottom of my post, or just reread the part you *did* read a bit more carefully, you would realise that I agree with you.
 
zaphon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More people will die from the destruction of our economy than will ever die from the virus, but sure let's destroy the economy.
 
wood0366
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xai: You could get the r0 below 1, places have definitely managed that, but as soon as you lift the restrictions it'll come back with a vengeance.


That's what 'flattening the curve' is for; if the initial wave is moderate enough, the second and tertiary waves aren't going to kerblamfuxor the medical system.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But we can slow it down.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Xai: I hate to say it, but there is no stopping this now, it's gone too far.

You could get the r0 below 1, places have definitely managed that, but as soon as you lift the restrictions it'll come back with a vengeance.

Please don't misunderstand, the lockdown is essential, this isn't a win or not situation - we're in between, we need to slow the spread to a level where our services can cope , so we don't have corpses rotting in the streets like other countries do.

Unfortunately we need to accept that because it will infect more regardless, at least 40%, likely more (85% is the absolute maximum) and that the percentage of fatalities is high, I think we'll be lucky to avoid a million deaths now.


I honestly believe a second wave will hit this fall.  Once the current sheltering in place orders are lifted, I'm planning to stock up enough that I can be holed up through next winter.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When have we ever cared what most Americans think?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
False dichotomy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pkjun: KungFuJunkie: Most Americans have never read The grapes of wrath.

True. If they read more Steinbeck, they might be a bit more attuned to how casually the rich exploit and then dispose with the bodies of the poor in order to fatten themselves.


please do not watch the movie "They Shoot Horses Don't They"

You will want to get your gun and hunt down anyone in a three piece suit and blow their faces off.
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember when 80% of Americans said it was bad thing to bail out wall street in 2008? It really doesn't matter what most Americans believe that matters.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: This is a perfect illustration of the genius of our Founding Fathers in choosing to make this country a Republic as opposed to a Democracy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But we are going to run out of food in a few months and that will lead to more deaths!!!11!

We are not going to run out of food. The 1% have 90% of the money. They are going to supply us with food or they are going to die. It's 700 of them against the 300,000,000 of us. There is plenty of available money to feed everybody.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Most Americans have never read The grapes of wrath.


My mom and her many siblings at times only had communion as a meal.
I've eaten potatoes in even way they can be made. I've even eaten just a fried potato as a meal.
And don't get me started on vermicelli. $0.25 a box.
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zaphon: More people will die from the destruction of our economy than will ever die from the virus, but sure let's destroy the economy.


Ok so go out there and sacrifice for the common good
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thankfully a handful of people have hoarded almost all of our wealth for us. We can always dip into that if we need to.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pup.socket: So few believe in adequate preparations as opposed to a panic response...

There is really no hope :)


Aaaaaaa you don't want to see actual panic buddy
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: But we are going to run out of food in a few months and that will lead to more deaths!!!11!

We are not going to run out of food. The 1% have 90% of the money. They are going to supply us with food or they are going to die. It's 700 of them against the 300,000,000 of us. There is plenty of available money to feed everybody.


There's always been enough money to feed (and provide shelter for) everybody. And there's always been homeless and starving people. What's your point?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: bloobeary: Sorry about your stock options, but I'd prefer to keep breathing.

It's not about stock options, it's about being homeless and without food in a couple months. That will kill some people as much as any virus.


There have been People living in the streets for like, 46 years dude
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pkjun: than one who spends that time ragetweeting about how much better his ratings are than the black pilot's, but it i....


Everything you think and say is filtered through "OrangeManBad!" Trump hatred.  Everything.

But you might want to rethink that, because come Election Day, there are really only two outcomes.  Either we've largely contained the crisis and have a realistic game plan to get the country moving. In which case team Trump will be cheered back into office, stronger than ever. -Or, things will be so farked-up, dark and bleak that whoever comes in will face a miserable, joyless term, with absolutely no time or resources for liberal pet projects or social agendas.

/Right now the fate of America and DJT are entwined together
//At least if you root for Trump and America, you have a chance of a happy outcome
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: pkjun: than one who spends that time ragetweeting about how much better his ratings are than the black pilot's, but it i....

Everything you think and say is filtered through "OrangeManBad!" Trump hatred.  Everything.


"Everything you think about the Federal government's response to a crisis is filtered through the appalling performance of the leader of the Federal government" is not exactly the awesome own you imagine it is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zaphon: More people will die from the destruction of our economy than will ever die from the virus, but sure let's destroy the economy.


Well it is the economy that got us here in the first place
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: I hate to say it, but there is no stopping this now, it's gone too far.

You could get the r0 below 1, places have definitely managed that, but as soon as you lift the restrictions it'll come back with a vengeance.

Please don't misunderstand, the lockdown is essential, this isn't a win or not situation - we're in between, we need to slow the spread to a level where our services can cope , so we don't have corpses rotting in the streets like other countries do.

Unfortunately we need to accept that because it will infect more regardless, at least 40%, likely more (85% is the absolute maximum) and that the percentage of fatalities is high, I think we'll be lucky to avoid a million deaths now.


I'm just leaving another shift. As this progresses, I can assure you it's getting worse. The x-rays that are coming back are showing almost solid white in the advanced cases. These are people that are not going to survive. Their lungs are completely shot. It's ugly. We're having to intubate them and put them out which is probably merciful. Because when they're awake the groan, they cry, they suffer. Happy Saturday
 
Harlee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: For most of us, the economic fallout is still theoretical.  We're flying in an airplane and the power cut off mid-flight. At first it's barely noticeable as momentum carries the plane awhile and things still feel normal; but if the engines don't fire up again by a certain point....

[Fark user image 300x168]


So why are you wasting time and Hurting The Economy posting on Fark? That's incredibly selfish of you! Those quarterly executive bonuses and luxury underground bunkers aren't gonna pay for themselves, son! Lead by example and GBTW in a crowded office or factory somewhere to support your betters!
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: pkjun: than one who spends that time ragetweeting about how much better his ratings are than the black pilot's, but it i....

Everything you think and say is filtered through "OrangeManBad!" Trump hatred.  Everything.

But you might want to rethink that, because come Election Day, there are really only two outcomes.  Either we've largely contained the crisis and have a realistic game plan to get the country moving. In which case team Trump will be cheered back into office, stronger than ever. -Or, things will be so farked-up, dark and bleak that whoever comes in will face a miserable, joyless term, with absolutely no time or resources for liberal pet projects or social agendas.

/Right now the fate of America and DJT are entwined together
//At least if you root for Trump and America, you have a chance of a happy outcome


You're one of those people who was introduced to Trump by "The Apprentice" and voted for him because he says crazy stuff, huh
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The will of the majority died November 2016. The orange baboon out front should have told you.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: But we are going to run out of food in a few months and that will lead to more deaths!!!11!

We are not going to run out of food. The 1% have 90% of the money. They are going to supply us with food or they are going to die. It's 700 of them against the 300,000,000 of us. There is plenty of available money to feed everybody.


If I were you I'd be more worried about whether the people supplying the food (and medical care) are going to be physically capable of continuing to do so. That's your other half of the case for flattening the curve. All the money in the world can't buy product that isn't being produced if the supply chain that puts it into the hands of the people is broken. We need people to get ill at a rate slow enough to keep those things running.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: For most of us, the economic fallout is still theoretical.  We're flying in an airplane and the power cut off mid-flight. At first it's barely noticeable as momentum carries the plane awhile and things still feel normal; but if the engines don't fire up again by a certain point....

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Or we could have a Captain Sully flying that plane and glide it into the Hudson, without killing everyone on board.

Instead we have Captain Mushroomdick, who takes no responsibility and who will make the bigliest perfect fireball, believe you me, it will be yuge.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dictatorial_Flair:

Ok, how? And please don't give me some shiat about a revolution and guillotines.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zaphon: More people will die from the destruction of our economy than will ever die from the virus, but sure let's destroy the economy.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ENS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This entire fiasco has me wondering if this isn't a second world country at this point. 10 weeks to distribute $1,200 to the economically devastated? Which isn't enough to do anything anyhow, but I would settle for symbolic competence for now.

The small business fund is a logistical disaster, state unemployment offices are so hollowed out that you can't even get a busy signal when you call and ventilators either don't exist or don't work when they show up.

In retrospect, it makes sense that we elected a game show host.
 
Harlee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zaphon: More people will die from the destruction of our economy than will ever die from the virus, but sure let's destroy the economy.


So stop posting and GBTW.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pkjun: Il Douchey: For most of us, the economic fallout is still theoretical.  We're flying in an airplane and the power cut off mid-flight. At first it's barely noticeable as momentum carries the plane awhile and things still feel normal; but if the engines don't fire up again by a certain point....

[Fark user image image 300x168]

Actually, an airplane losing engine power isn't a bad metaphor. Airplanes are super well balanced, and have glide ratios approaching 20:1 even when full up. A 747 that loses engine power at cruising altitude can glide for well over a hundred miles, make a controlled landing, and then take off again once the issue has been resolved. You've got to have a capable pilot in the seat, rather than one who spends that time ragetweeting about how much better his ratings are than the black pilot's, but it isn't a catastrophe.

On the other hand, a problem like a pandemic infection that inflicts an exponential death rate if left unchecked *is* very much like your picture. I imagine the passengers there saying "look, it's not that bad, we've still got another five hundred metres of altitude before we're as low as we were just a few hours ago!"


FLIGHT LEVEL 25,000!  BEST ALTITUDE EVER!
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Most Americans have never read The grapes of wrath.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dictatorial_Flair:

Ok, how? And please don't give me some shiat about a revolution and guillotines.


Well, since apparently the law doesn't apply to the government anymore we can pretty much just take it.
 
