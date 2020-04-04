 Skip to content
(YouGov)   Poll: Are medical marijuana dispensaries an essential service during the COVID-19 outbreak? Most Americans say yes ...even Republicans   (today.yougov.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you live in a place where medical is legal, then it's considered pharmaceutical.  That's essential for those involved, so I'm ok with that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I can buy beer, you should be able to buy pot.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: If I can buy beer, you should be able to buy pot.


I would extend this to pork products - a butcher shop is, in fact, a medical dispensary, but you are correct, sir.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just split up my stash with my 21 year old daughter. She was grateful. I'm going to a cannabis  delivery service tonight. Of course, those are all cash. Not crazy about parting with what little cash I have.
 
susler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

enry: If I can buy beer, you should be able to buy pot.


Absolutely, pot should be regulated EXACTLY the same as alcohol.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even the government-run pot shops are considered essential services here.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

physt: I just split up my stash with my 21 year old daughter. She was grateful. I'm going to a cannabis  delivery service tonight. Of course, those are all cash. Not crazy about parting with what little cash I have.


Congress needs to amend the law to allow marijuana stores and dispensaries to utilize the banking industry without fear that their cash will be seized, or the fear of a bank being charged with laundering drug money.  Cash-only businesses make it tough for the IRS to monitor, and they're prime targets for robberies.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

susler: enry: If I can buy beer, you should be able to buy pot.

Absolutely, pot should be regulated EXACTLY the same as alcohol.


Alcohol should be the Schedule I drug.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As they should be.

My life tends to suck when I don't have cannabis. No reason to make this any harder than it needs to be.
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I agree.

And you know what else is essential?  A good god damned bagel. Man I want some more now but I'm not going out just for one thing.

/still have about a half ounce of bud left
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just like liquor stores are considered "essential" businesses. Pick your poison. Who cares?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think my neighborhood "dispensary" is quite essential!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Congress needs to amend the law to allow marijuana stores and dispensaries to utilize the banking industry without fear that their cash will be seized, or the fear of a bank being charged with laundering drug money.


This is true, and should've been done years ago, but it's now far from a priority. In Colorado, cannabis shops have been deemed essential, as have liquor stores, because when the Denver mayor said he was closing them, lines started forming, leading to fears of spread, not to mention run-on sentences. He quickly rescinded the order.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Addicts can get really sick and even violent if you cut them off from their narcotics
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: susler: enry: If I can buy beer, you should be able to buy pot.

Absolutely, pot should be regulated EXACTLY the same as alcohol.

Alcohol should be the Schedule I drug.


*eyeroll*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?


Write the last thing I want to do is be around someone who's coughing from smoking it just seems like a bad idea
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Addicts can get really sick and even violent if you cut them off from their narcotics


We just pointed out that the liquor stores are still open.
Try and keep up with the thread.
 
Toggles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
every business is essential to someone.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cannabis stores in Ontario have to close by tonight (Apr 4) at midnight until further notice.

Given the huge lineups I've seen at a nearby store every day the last few weeks, today should be epic.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alcoholism has destroyed more families than the amount of people on the planet that smoke weed .....

......probably...
 
zpaul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Addicts can get really sick and even violent if you cut them off from their narcotics


I learned this this past summer, we ( five guys that were Air Force medics ) go On an annual trip, one guy backed out the last minute and made some BS excuse.  Come to find out he was anxious - very anxious because we were going to a non legal state.  I ended up
Scoring a bud from our fishing guide anyway.
 
zpaul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Addicts can get really sick and even violent if you cut them off from their narcotics


Yes I know weeds not a narcotic.
 
way south
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course it's essential. Why would it not be?
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Medical is medical.

If a doctor prescribed it, then it's just like any other pharmacy.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cannabis is an essential medicine during these times, for an ailment most all of us lockdowns suffer from.  It alleviates boredom.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indy_kid: physt: I just split up my stash with my 21 year old daughter. She was grateful. I'm going to a cannabis  delivery service tonight. Of course, those are all cash. Not crazy about parting with what little cash I have.

Congress needs to amend the law to allow marijuana stores and dispensaries to utilize the banking industry without fear that their cash will be seized, or the fear of a bank being charged with laundering drug money.  Cash-only businesses make it tough for the IRS to monitor, and they're prime targets for robberies.


That bill was introduced the day the impeachment was announced. It's sitting on the Senate's pile waiting for the stamp of approval.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?


People can make their own edibles.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harold And Kumar - George Bush Scene
Youtube UNeuW-VS0Dw
 
SinisterDexter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Times like these, you want folks to be able to self-medicate to some degree.

/Soma.  Soma.  Soma.
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Republicans made a pretty stunning about-face when it came to pot. Particularly the old school anti-drug warriors from the 80's.
-
My wife is involved in hemp industry lobbying and explained exactly why:
The GOP cheerleaders generally come from ag states faced with severe budget issues.
They see the huge cash influx that legal pot is bringing. They see two options - embrace pot income, or raise taxes.
Given those two choices, its easy to see why dropping the War On Drugs shtick was a very easy thing for them to do.
Besides, they need a cash crop for their base to grow, particularly in tobacco states with that crop foundering in demand.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?

People can make their own edibles.


Yeah, everyone has a quarter pound of hemp lying around. *eyeroll*
 
knobmaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: physt: I just split up my stash with my 21 year old daughter. She was grateful. I'm going to a cannabis  delivery service tonight. Of course, those are all cash. Not crazy about parting with what little cash I have.

Congress needs to amend the law to allow marijuana stores and dispensaries to utilize the banking industry without fear that their cash will be seized, or the fear of a bank being charged with laundering drug money.  Cash-only businesses make it tough for the IRS to monitor, and they're prime targets for robberies.


Also, the IRS needs to start allowing dispensaries to deduct operating expenses from taxable income.  As every other business in the country is allowed to do.  It's just another backhanded way the prohibitionists are attempting to torpedo reform.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unikitty: knobmaker: Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?

People can make their own edibles.

Yeah, everyone has a quarter pound of hemp lying around. *eyeroll*


Uh huh, uh huh.  You don't actually know anything about any of this, do you?
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unikitty: knobmaker: Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?

People can make their own edibles.

Yeah, everyone has a quarter pound of hemp lying around. *eyeroll*


Eyeroll is right. No one should have that little on hand, or measure it in imperial units.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Unikitty: knobmaker: Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?

People can make their own edibles.

Yeah, everyone has a quarter pound of hemp lying around. *eyeroll*

Uh huh, uh huh.  You don't actually know anything about any of this, do you?


I know a lot about this actually.

*raises middle finger and rubs eyebrow*
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indy_kid: physt: I just split up my stash with my 21 year old daughter. She was grateful. I'm going to a cannabis  delivery service tonight. Of course, those are all cash. Not crazy about parting with what little cash I have.

Congress needs to amend the law to allow marijuana stores and dispensaries to utilize the banking industry without fear that their cash will be seized, or the fear of a bank being charged with laundering drug money.  Cash-only businesses make it tough for the IRS to monitor, and they're prime targets for robberies.


There was a bipartisan bill for this. But one Greedy Old Pedo Senator on the banking committee scuttled it because gateway drug.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gotta keep the rabble sedated so they don't revolt.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unikitty: knobmaker: Unikitty: knobmaker: Mouser: I would think smoking anything during a respiratory disease outbreak would be ill-advised.  Or are they only selling edibles these days?

People can make their own edibles.

Yeah, everyone has a quarter pound of hemp lying around. *eyeroll*

Uh huh, uh huh.  You don't actually know anything about any of this, do you?

I know a lot about this actually.

*raises middle finger and rubs eyebrow*


So, uh, are you wanting the hemp for rope?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

