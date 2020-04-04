 Skip to content
(Inside World Soccer) Weeners Newcastle cult hero giving away millions of condoms amid global contraceptive shortage   (insideworldsoccer.com) divider line
13
    More: Weeners, Birth control, Condom, Alan Shearer, birth control devices, Premier League, Malaysian company Karex Bhd, Sex education, playing days  
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tino! Tino!

/Newcastle United fan
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I've heard of a condom shortage.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: First I've heard of a condom shortage.


Well, they've always been a bit short for me.

/ ymmv
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: First I've heard of a condom shortage.

Well, they've always been a bit short for me.

/ ymmv


They unroll.
 
jnoel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's selling them at half price...
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: First I've heard of a condom shortage.

Well, they've always been a bit short for me.

/ ymmv


Fark user imageView Full Size


Russ1642: SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: First I've heard of a condom shortage.

Well, they've always been a bit short for me.

/ ymmv

They unroll.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder there's a shortage, this dude's been hoarding millions of them
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
How many times can you re-use a condom anyway?

/asking for a friend
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How many times can you re-use a condom anyway?

/asking for a friend


Depends what you use it for.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unfortunately they've all been in his wallet since he was 14
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, you mispronounced "Newksull"
 
Yawp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I don't have a problem with Mrs. Yawp and condoms. I don't have to worry about her enforcing that social distancing stuff either.
 
