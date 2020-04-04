 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Listen up citizen, obey social distancing rules or you're off to Room 101   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Australia, Privacy, Surveillance, surveillance devices, State of Western Australia, Mass surveillance, avoidance of significant harm, Nuffield Council  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 8:08 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A useless measure to enforce a useless measure.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good.
Martial law, now, before the idiots riots. You can do it Trumpurd
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is in room 101?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: What is in room 101?


me, jerking off.

No one needs to see that.

/EIP
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rats...
 
rudemix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Always enough budget for this kind of thing.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm all for crackdowns on stupid people who decide not to socially distance, but this is a terrifying measure. Surprisingly, the idea didn't originate in China or the Philippines but it's not long before it spreads.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: the_cnidarian: What is in room 101?

me, jerking off.

No one needs to see that.

/EIP


I see that'll have classmate now.
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's also not no drinking after lights out.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: the_cnidarian: What is in room 101?

me, jerking off.

No one needs to see that.

/EIP


So you masturbating is the worst thing in the world?

I am morbidly curious.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: I'm all for crackdowns on stupid people who decide not to socially distance, but this is a terrifying measure. Surprisingly, the idea didn't originate in China or the Philippines but it's not long before it spreads.


China did actually do this, too.

But remember, despite their image, Australia is a xenophobic nanny-state that puts Britain to shame and forces immigrants to concentration camps so brutal actual cannibals consider them to be unconscionable.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd rather be in room 222 with Karen Valentine


thewritelife61.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
maybe they will finally start respecting queues and personal space in China
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'd rather be in room 222 with Karen Valentine


[thewritelife61.files.wordpress.com image 400x594]


this.

/see above post.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the_cnidarian: What is in room 101?


You know the answer already. Everyone knows it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the_cnidarian: What is in room 101?


I told you that you knew the answer already. Everyone knows it. The thing that is in Room 101 is the worst thing in the world... "The worst thing in the world varies from individual to individual. It may be burial alive, or death by fire, or by drowning, or by impalement or fifty other deaths. There are cases where it is some quite trivial thing, not even fatal."

/also rats
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.