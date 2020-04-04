 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum creates a bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Wait, there's a bobblehead hall of fame??   (huffpost.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Need, Want, Health care, Debut albums, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, Protection, Personal protective equipment, Milwaukee featuresDr. Anthony Fauci  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 9:28 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course there is.  Where else could you buy a 3 foot high Gritty bobblehead?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As long as I don't have to go through the Dunwich Building to get it, sure.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In response to subby's question, nod-nod-nod-nod-nod-nod-nod-nod
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were featured in an American Family Insurance ad a few years ago asking for donations of bobbleheads.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just wait til' the have Fauci, the Flamethrower.


(i can't be the only one who sees the Mel Brooks resemblance)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really hope they have this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.