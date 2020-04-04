 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver) Colorado coronavirus skeptic... and you already know what happens next
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here in Fremont County we've picked up our third Covid-19 victim, who just happens to reside in a long-term care facility.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta get into the crisis actor business!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I gotta get into the crisis actor business!


I'm dying to get into that business.
 
LordJiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.


We'll see if he's learned his lesson and is skeptical about other bullshiat conspiracy theories if/when he gets through COVID.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.


Yeah, but why did he not take it seriously?  For many who are skeptical, this is a political issue and they've allowed their biases to cloud the reality of this pandemic.

If that's the case with this man, I have less sympathy.  Still some, but less.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn. Poor guy.
On a side note, this c19 is so going to kill me. Hell my own personal health issues match expect for the bear hug and high fever. I'm f88Ked
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Womp womp
 
Cythraul
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Damn. Poor guy.
On a side note, this c19 is so going to kill me. Hell my own personal health issues match expect for the bear hug and high fever. I'm f88Ked


I'm now reading about people in their 40's dying or feeling close to it with c19.  I'm 42, and not a picture of health, but not a walking Surgeon General's warning either.  It makes me worry.

I understand your concern.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.


I'll reserve judgment until November.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.

Yeah, but why did he not take it seriously?  For many who are skeptical, this is a political issue and they've allowed their biases to cloud the reality of this pandemic.

If that's the case with this man, I have less sympathy.  Still some, but less.


He had 'leaders', people who claim to be pretty smart about this kind of stuff telling him it was no big deal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: waxbeans: Damn. Poor guy.
On a side note, this c19 is so going to kill me. Hell my own personal health issues match expect for the bear hug and high fever. I'm f88Ked

I'm now reading about people in their 40's dying or feeling close to it with c19.  I'm 42, and not a picture of health, but not a walking Surgeon General's warning either.  It makes me worry.

I understand your concern.


Exactly.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Cythraul: Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.

Yeah, but why did he not take it seriously?  For many who are skeptical, this is a political issue and they've allowed their biases to cloud the reality of this pandemic.

If that's the case with this man, I have less sympathy.  Still some, but less.

He had 'leaders', people who claim to be pretty smart about this kind of stuff telling him it was no big deal.


That's true.  But you can't place all the blame on leaders.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Here in Fremont County we've picked up our third Covid-19 victim, who just happens to reside in a long-term care facility.


I hope everyone there gets checked now.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's see is the answer: he got his cable fixed?
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm now reading about people in their 40's dying or feeling close to it with c19. I'm 42, and not a picture of health, but not a walking Surgeon General's warning either. It makes me worry.


I'm 55 and in pretty much the same boat. Considering that it can kill people who were seemingly in perfect health, I'm not wanting to take my chances any more than absolutely necessary. Then there's my sister (lifetime smoker) and my parents (nearing 80). They're all taking it seriously, at least.

I can't feel any schadenfreude over people like him - I just hope he's learned his lesson about believing bullshiat conspiracy theories. I'm not very hopeful, though.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cythraul: FarkaDark: Cythraul: Biscuit Tin: I like this guy. No excuses. Just, "I was wrong not to believe the reports, I was careless, I harmed others, it was hell. Don't do what I did." Good on him.

Yeah, but why did he not take it seriously?  For many who are skeptical, this is a political issue and they've allowed their biases to cloud the reality of this pandemic.

If that's the case with this man, I have less sympathy.  Still some, but less.

He had 'leaders', people who claim to be pretty smart about this kind of stuff telling him it was no big deal.

That's true.  But you can't place all the blame on leaders.


Touché
But it does highlight the need for good leaders when half the population is below average.
I truly hope it is a teachable moment used to make good decisions in the future.
Watching the guy next to him die must have been the ultimate wake up call.
 
