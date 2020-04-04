 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Hey, look at all those cars at the fairgrounds parking lot. Looks like people are getting out and doing fun things again now that... oh   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
9
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida is worse, they always send cars down for Spring break. You can get a deal if you promise to drive one one-way north after spring break to relocate them. Usually 20 bucks per day.

Now they're doing it at 99 cents per day from Clearwater.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You didn't know about car rentals hurting during this economic and health crisis, subby?

I live in a samall-ish town, and the lots for all of our car rentals are completely full.  I feel bad for them, except the one with all that Christian shiat on their walls in the lobby of their business. They have god to see them through this.
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark Europcar Rentals, I hope they burn screaming. Bastards.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cythraul: You didn't know about car rentals hurting during this economic and health crisis, subby?

I live in a samall-ish town, and the lots for all of our car rentals are completely full.  I feel bad for them, except the one with all that Christian shiat on their walls in the lobby of their business. They have god to see them through this.


God is their copilot? Or more accurately, their silent partner?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some sectors hit much more harder than others.
I'm in human development and my work was exclusively face to face. Got hit bad.
I was thinking, a few days back, how much would I get for my "luxury" car now, if I had to sell it?
I'd be lucky to get 50% pre-corona.
And if car rentals are also selling off their stock, it's going to hit a market that was sluggish even before all of this.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Some sectors hit much more harder than others.
I'm in human development and my work was exclusively face to face. Got hit bad.
I was thinking, a few days back, how much would I get for my "luxury" car now, if I had to sell it?
I'd be lucky to get 50% pre-corona.
And if car rentals are also selling off their stock, it's going to hit a market that was sluggish even before all of this.


So what you're telling me is, in a month it'll be a good time to buy a car?  :)

Oh, I so want a truck again.  But they've become so darned expensive.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm going to miss some of the quirky small businesses around here if the go under, especially if they're replaced by chains.  Our main street has only one chain store (Starbucks), everything else is locally owned.

I really want a milkshake.   A real one.

As as for trucks, I miss mine for hauling stuff any damn time I pleased but theyve gotten ridiculously big (to match the price).  I had a Madza extended cab 2d (Ford Ranger).  I want just 2 doors, plz.
 
Irascible
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Resident Muslim: Some sectors hit much more harder than others.
I'm in human development and my work was exclusively face to face. Got hit bad.
I was thinking, a few days back, how much would I get for my "luxury" car now, if I had to sell it?
I'd be lucky to get 50% pre-corona.
And if car rentals are also selling off their stock, it's going to hit a market that was sluggish even before all of this.

So what you're telling me is, in a month it'll be a good time to buy a car?  :)

Oh, I so want a truck again.  But they've become so darned expensive.


Buy? Just steal one. It's not like they'll notice until June 1st, earliest.
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

born_yesterday: I'm going to miss some of the quirky small businesses around here if the go under, especially if they're replaced by chains.  Our main street has only one chain store (Starbucks), everything else is locally owned.

I really want a milkshake.   A real one.

As as for trucks, I miss mine for hauling stuff any damn time I pleased but theyve gotten ridiculously big (to match the price).  I had a Madza extended cab 2d (Ford Ranger).  I want just 2 doors, plz.


I've been trying to convince my family to order curbside from our locally owned restaurants.  I too am worried about how many of them will be left after this.

There's one burger joint that started as a malt shop in the 40's.  Another ice cream place that's been here for almost 100 years.  It'd suck if they went under.

Oh, and I had an extended cab once.  It was awesome for storing luggage and groceries.   Crew cabs are just absurd.
 
