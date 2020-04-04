 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Photoshop this opera singer   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
18
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 9:00 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
So sorry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(opalakea: Please nuke it if too close to yours.)
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too close West LA?  Let me know and I'll nuke it...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shiat, didn't enable voting the first time, mods please delete the other one!
 
