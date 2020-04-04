 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   That's not a pursuit. THIS is a pursuit   (abc.net.au) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
thisman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!
 
UralMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A learner driver who allegedly raced through traffic in a three-wheeled car, leading policw...

What is this?  An episode of Mr Bean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shovel.
Bullet.
Shovel.

Nothing of value would be lost.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I don't approve, as an Australian I'm feeling a strange and conflicted sense of pride.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, every DMV in Australia will receive a copy of his record and fingerprints, with the endorsement, "no licence, ever!"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A learner driver...
Is about to get taught a lesson
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The original line is "That's not a knife. That's a knife." It's two sentences. It's not exactly hard to get it right.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"is accused of coughing on an officer as he was arrested."
Ah, the new and improved "Spitting on the officer and claiming you have AIDS."
 
djslowdive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds trivia(l)
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, the Austrians have taken up the proud Finnish tradition of Kalsarikännit, I see. Bravo.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

