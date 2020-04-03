 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Blue shop towels are the next thing people will start hoarding   (businessinsider.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Mask, Sewing, dozens of mask patterns, The Mask, blue shop towels, Cam Clarke, owner of Suay Sew Shop, industrial materials  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 2:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hoard those things already, man, they're like the perfect home accessory
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: I hoard those things already, man, they're like the perfect home accessory


Same. Got a six-pack of 'em in the garage, feel like the world's my oyster
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: spelunking_defenestrator: I hoard those things already, man, they're like the perfect home accessory

Same. Got a six-pack of 'em in the garage, feel like the world's my oyster


Same.  I also have a six pack in the garage.

I may finally get to retire!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We really need to start juuling Hoarders and seizing their homes
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We really need to start juuling Hoarders and seizing their homes


I am more worried about locals coming at my family's second home with torches and pitchforks if the virus gets serious up there.  My sister took her family up there to get away from an infected area.  It is a very rural area on an Indian reservation, has little medical infrastructure, and a lot of elderly people.  The locals are not stupid.  They will know exactly why the virus spread to them (not saying my sister did, but people like her did).

And my sister should know better as she is an RN specializing in infectious diseases.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well ya, when they are full of grease.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how protective a ShamWow mask would be?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.