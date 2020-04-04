 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   196-foot section of the Berlin Wall that was saved for posterity is demolished to make way for A) a hospital B) homeless shelter C) expensive condos   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, East Germany, 196-foot chunk of the Berlin Wall, Cold War, Berlin Wall, West Germany, Soviet Union, East Berlin, Berlin Wall Foundation  
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Standing about 11 feet tall, the stretch of concrete had no special historical designations that would protect it from development. Few outside the Pankow neighborhood knew about the section, aside from graffiti artists looking to ply their canisters on its concrete. City Building Councillor Vollrad Kuhn tells Der Tagesspiegel that the demolition occurred on schedule. Due to the absence of a special heritage designation, developers did not have to adhere to any specific procedures.

I'm not really outraged by this. Obviously you can't preserve the entire wall in its entirety, and while its important to designate some sections as historic monuments, there isn't any moral case for preserving the sections that haven't been designated for preservation, particularly if that unremembered and unmemorable section of the wall is still serving its original function: disrupting human life. City Building Councillor Vollrad Kuhn, tear down this wall!

/Also, in modern cities a "luxury condo" is any 1BR flat within a mile of the nearest underground/rail station.
 
Cormee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A good architect would have incorporated the wall into the complex design 🤔
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.


Yes, this.
Forgot the Alamo. Please. Jesus. Texans are stupid
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.


You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.


Couldn't all those places to be put on their currency?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.

Couldn't all those places to be put on their currency?


No I wish every state have their own dollar and that they had fluctuating values so that people could trade him
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.


I love a museum. But have been saying for years there has to be a limit on memorials. Otherwise with a species as horrible as ours there won't be any space left for people to actually live well.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cormee: A good architect would have incorporated the wall into the complex design 🤔


How do they not know where the wall is? Wouldn't be pretty obvious? Aren't there any documents about it? It was built only 60 years ago, their should be maps showing exactly where it was. If you're not going to leave it standing, why not take some sections and put them in museums?
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA Few outside the Pankow neighborhood knew about the section, aside from graffiti artists looking to ply their canisters on its concrete

punkwrestler: Colosseum
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.


The Berlin Wall is around 70 years old.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.

The Berlin Wall is around 70 years old.


Still it has historic meaning and should be a reminder building a wall with Mexico is a stupid idea.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Russ1642: punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.

The Berlin Wall is around 70 years old.

Still it has historic meaning and should be a reminder building a wall with Mexico is a stupid idea.


We'll have the Mexican border wall to remind us of that!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like those "appalled historians" should have cared enough about it to clean up the area and maybe put up some signage. it looks slummy and I'm sure housing is needed way more than crumbling wall.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what the libertarian job creator fantasy gives you.
One could argue over too many memorials, but this is the friggin Berlin Wall and a piece that was spared the sledgehammer.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.

You're right of course Rome should raze the Colosseum to build a soccer stadium! Greece should get rid of those Structures in Athens, put up some fast food restaurants... Egypt can use the pyramids to store grain like their original purpose.


It isn't a triumph of human culture; it's an abandoned stretch of cheap concrete that was part of a shiatty, ugly, offensive-to-the-human-spirit wall for a few decades. Destroying it was one of the greatest triumphs for liberal democracy in the 20th century.

We have preserved historic sections. We have the Checkpoint Charlie museum. We have memorials. The wall once covered the entire city; there's no point in preserving random obscure out-of-the-way chunks of it preventing development of homes in a city desperate for housing.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: This is what the libertarian job creator fantasy gives you.
One could argue over too many memorials, but this is the friggin Berlin Wall and a piece that was spared the sledgehammer.


Wow, those sledgehammers sound terrible. Why did people destroy so much of such a beautiful structure??? 🤔🤔🤔
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Unless you're going to turn that piece of the wall into a museum or a proper historic site for visitors get rid of it. I can't stand the desire to preserve every old structure. It's up there with the hoarder mentality, not wanting to throw anything away because there's some nostalgic value to it.


I'm confident that there will be existential grief (in four-part harmony) when Rikers Island is cleared for the next Trumpland By The Beach development in 2021...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I tell ya, country splitting walls are the biggest waste of fine real estate"
 
