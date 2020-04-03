 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Snitches get...rewards? Are those rewards special pieces of thread that are used to close wounds?   (foxnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Creepy, Los Angeles, Police, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Misdemeanor, United States, Friday morning, KCBS-TV, California  
•       •       •

821 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 10:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor's office said that city officials, with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, had visited more than 500 businesses that had not complied with his order. His office said four businesses have already been referred for misdemeanor filings.

Good.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a picture of subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Papers Please citizen.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, i think it's a candy bar
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, the Whitehouse leakers are off the hook? Is this because the dotard tweeted classified intell again and is declaring a mulligan?
 
PancakeBunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Checking in from Austin, TX and its getting real. We seem ok but they just up a hotel and another hotel... so not  so sure.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you don't want stitches, fine, suture yourself.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PancakeBunny: Checking in from Austin, TX and its getting real. We seem ok but they just up a hotel and another hotel... so not  so sure.


Looks like there is at least one word missing from your post. This is Texas, is the word shooting?
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really, now, we had a reasonable policy up to a week ago, which allowed park use provided you don't get into large groups. Police would go, ask them to disperse, and they'll get out of one exit and move back through another.

Practically the next day the parks were full of large groups busy spreading the disease - unsurprisingly at least one bunch became infection cluster.

So now parks are closed for everyone.

Thanks, self-righteous farks.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lootie unavailable for comment
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am lucky in that when I have gone for my late night walks here in Chicago not a single cop as stopped and asked me what I was doing out that late. But from my balcony I have seen the stop at least a half dozen people over the past couple of weeks.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PancakeBunny: Checking in from Austin, TX and its getting real. We seem ok but they just up a hotel and another hotel... so not  so sure.


Well if it's a Holiday Inn then I guess that's OK

/stayed at a Holiday Inn once
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turn in your neighbors, folks.  For the greater good of course.  Bunch of farking hall monitor, too fat for the force types out there.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not quite the same thing, but first thing to come to mind:
A footnote from Soul Music
Shortly before the Patrician came to power there was a terrible plague of rats. The city council countered it by offering twenty pence for every rat tail. This did, for a week or two, reduce the number of rats-and then people were suddenly queueing up with tails, the city treasury was being drained, and no one seemed to be doing much work. And there still seemed to be a lot of rats around. Lord Vetinari had listened carefully while the problem was explained, and had solved the thing with one memorable phrase which said a lot about him, about the folly of bounty offers, and about the natural instinct of Ankh-Morporkians in any situation involving money: "Tax the rat farms."

Have a neighbor you hate? Maybe an ex? Want to fark them over and get paid for it?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well what's the reward. If it's good enough, you better believe I'll turn your ass in.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I found out a neighbor snitched on me for anything they would regret doing so.  If I snitched on a neighbor I would expect them to make me regret it as well.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: If I found out a neighbor snitched on me for anything they would regret doing so.  If I snitched on a neighbor I would expect them to make me regret it as well.


Trump just fired the Intelligence IG.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: my_links_never_get_greenlighted: If I found out a neighbor snitched on me for anything they would regret doing so.  If I snitched on a neighbor I would expect them to make me regret it as well.

Trump just fired the Intelligence IG.


We all get the same breaking news on our phones. You aren't reporting anything we don't already know. Wait for the thread to post.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: [i.pinimg.com image 550x705]


I have nothing good to say about Communism, but at least some Red Menace agent wasn't going to make me, friends, family, and strangers I don't dislike cough their bloody lungs up.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.