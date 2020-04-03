 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Forget going to the lawyer store. The shelves are empty
    News Corporation, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, public-interest lawsuits, Sky News, Roger Ailes, Daily Beast, superior court of Washington state  
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
untruth is a kind of truth so...
 
hlehmann
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll dance a jig the day that Rupert is killed, doubly so if his children get to witness it.

/jiggity jig
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"You don't want a criminal lawyer... you want a criminal lawyer."

cdn1.thr.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sir, this is a Jerk Store.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"


If that defense failed, it would put the entire media industry out of business.  The dangers of working from home you need to know about!  Hackers.  Severe storm warning!  Quarter inch of snow.  This common household cleaner is deadly!  Bleach.  Spreading panic for ratings is dangerous.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was wondering if fish medicine lady could sue Cov45 for wrongful death.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But... Aren't they balanced and fair?
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: But... Aren't they balanced and fair?


Yep, they slap a D after EVERY convicted congressman's name, regardless of which party he was in.

Can't get more even-handed than that!
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"


Sadly, if an individual is dumb enough to watch Faux news, contracts COVID-19; I'd have to agree with the lawyers.
/Darwin's award
//Sorry, you're too stupid to live in 2020 if you contract COVID-19 by failing to take precautions.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Corn_Fed: I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"

If that defense failed, it would put the entire media industry out of business.  The dangers of working from home you need to know about!  Hackers.  Severe storm warning!  Quarter inch of snow.  This common household cleaner is deadly!  Bleach.  Spreading panic for ratings is dangerous.


All the examples you cited are media making something sound deadlier than it is, the consequence of which would be increased caution.

This is the opposite of that. This would be the media telling you to give your password to strangers, that standing outside in a hurricane is fine, and to let your kids get in unmarked white vans.

Your argument is stupid.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Corn_Fed: I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"

If that defense failed, it would put the entire media industry out of business.  The dangers of working from home you need to know about!  Hackers.  Severe storm warning!  Quarter inch of snow.  This common household cleaner is deadly!  Bleach.  Spreading panic for ratings is dangerous.


When I shared an anecdote about mask rationing that somebody in my family witnessed firsthand, you called me a liar.  So really, you have zero credibility on the topic of what constitutes "spreading panic" as you put it.  Why is it you just go around to every thread related to this pandemic to offer some sort of wannabe edgy BSAB bullshiat?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Jeebus Saves: Corn_Fed: I want to see their legal defenses. Because I assume it'll be along the lines of "It's perfectly legal to broadcast misinformation that we know to be dangerous and untrue!"

If that defense failed, it would put the entire media industry out of business.  The dangers of working from home you need to know about!  Hackers.  Severe storm warning!  Quarter inch of snow.  This common household cleaner is deadly!  Bleach.  Spreading panic for ratings is dangerous.

When I shared an anecdote about mask rationing that somebody in my family witnessed firsthand, you called me a liar.  So really, you have zero credibility on the topic of what constitutes "spreading panic" as you put it.  Why is it you just go around to every thread related to this pandemic to offer some sort of wannabe edgy BSAB bullshiat?


And you're still a lying trumper.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure their defense will be "Republicans protect me at all costs or I'm bringing you down with me.  Now get back to work packing the courts."
 
