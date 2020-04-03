 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Alabama's closed. Noose out front shoulda told ya   (al.com) divider line
87
    More: News, Health care, Police, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Public health, convenience stores, Health care provider, Health, Alabama Department of Public Health  
•       •       •

2135 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Apr 2020 at 8:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know Drew is tired of this type of headline, but this is gold, Drew!

/Gold!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus H Christ.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well played, subby,
Well. Played.

/and damn AL, it's about time.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOY candidate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOLY GOD DAMN
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, but......I though god would prevent this.

/Okla is not far behind, but our idiot in charge has yet to make a stay home order.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brutal.  HotY nominee for sure if it greens.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She kind of had no choice. Even the Trumpers in Georgia and Mississippi did it. Maybe she thought it was Articles of Secession.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
johnlund.comView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I know Drew is tired of this type of headline, but this is gold, Drew!

/Gold!


yeah it is, I agree
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/close enough
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an order for Alabama residents to stay at home except for "essential activities"

Oh lord, I think we're going to need a list of what constitutes an essential activity in Alabama

1) My sister was lonesome
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: an order for Alabama residents to stay at home except for "essential activities"

Oh lord, I think we're going to need a list of what constitutes an essential activity in Alabama

1) My sister was lonesome


Well, this is interesting:

For example, worship services must involve 10 or fewer people who maintain a six-foot distance or be "drive-in" services where participants stay in their vehicles.

So no asinine megachurch services allowed, although I'm pretty sure they have some idiot "Jesus will protect us" ministers out there that want their tithes.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well-played, subby +1
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline.  Very nice headline.  You'll probably get some marriage proposals out of that one.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOT DAMN, subby
+1
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could have followed this advice starting a decade ago.
 
ijit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Hicks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Subby you magnificent bastard.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Holy hell. Think we can retire that headline format forever, no one's ever going to approach this one.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Naido: an order for Alabama residents to stay at home except for "essential activities"

Oh lord, I think we're going to need a list of what constitutes an essential activity in Alabama

1) My sister was lonesome


Just how many people are you expecting to comfort your sister?
 
mtrac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has anyone suggested this as a HOTY candidate yet?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alabama's closed. Noose out front shoulda told ya

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well played, subs!
Now to explain to the cats and a roommate what was so funny..
 
12349876
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Naido: an order for Alabama residents to stay at home except for "essential activities"

Oh lord, I think we're going to need a list of what constitutes an essential activity in Alabama

1) My sister was lonesome


They're already living with their sisters.  No travel necessary.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Scotland...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fredbox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Naido: an order for Alabama residents to stay at home except for "essential activities"

Oh lord, I think we're going to need a list of what constitutes an essential activity in Alabama

1) My sister was lonesome

Just how many people are you expecting to comfort your sister?


All of them.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well done, subby.  It's about time someone called out this stupid piece of shiat state for being a stupid piece of shiat, with witty parody.

Seriously, Alabama.  What have you done besides be a complete piece of shiat state?
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A+ subby.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too late. You're already farked.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll just leave these here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It'll be ok, Alabama. Hang in there.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I'll just leave these here...

[Fark user image image 850x477]

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Had to stop counting long enough to get the papers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
idiot confederate states.     You will have open pit mass graves by this time next month.   In May you can send us your post-COVID-19 blood serum and maybe we will ask our medical professionals to come by and advise your locals on how to treat severe COVID-19 patients and how to properly run a quarantine.

There is no federal response to speak of (Thanks to idiot states like YOU), so it is every state for itself.   I like our odds.

Seriously.  F___ You.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The headline is harsh, but Alabama has earned it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nailed it, subby. +1 intarwebs for you
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: [Fark user image image 500x277]
Well done, subby.  It's about time someone called out this stupid piece of shiat state for being a stupid piece of shiat, with witty parody.

Seriously, Alabama.  What have you done besides be a complete piece of shiat state?


Muscle Shoals?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Seriously, Alabama.  What have you done besides be a complete piece of shiat state?


Ingredients
1 oz Southern Comfort
1 oz Sloe gin
1 oz Amaretto
2 oz Fresh orange juice
Garnish: Orange wedge

Steps
Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake.
Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice.
Garnish with an orange wheel and a cherry, and serve with a straw.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HOTY winner. Turn the lights out, party's over.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.