 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Sons of Stupidity   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, National Film Registry, Queens funeral home Friday, The Streets, NYPD cops, Crowd, large crowds, Sergeants Benevolent Association, high-speed funeral procession  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 1:53 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A person who answered the phone at the funeral home but would not provide his name or title said the crowd did not come in and the people had already left for the crematorium.
"We are very busy," the man said.

No shiat?  Wonder what's going on.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: A person who answered the phone at the funeral home but would not provide his name or title said the crowd did not come in and the people had already left for the crematorium.
"We are very busy," the man said.

No shiat?  Wonder what's going on.


They "left for the crematorium"? People do that?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
400 plus bikers gathering crowds in 102 PCT heading to funeral. NYPD having to call a level 1 mobilization. . . Only in DeBlasio's city, during a pandemic

Nice to see those jackholes are so willing to use a pandemic to whine about the mayor.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fluffy_pope: Naido: A person who answered the phone at the funeral home but would not provide his name or title said the crowd did not come in and the people had already left for the crematorium.
"We are very busy," the man said.

No shiat?  Wonder what's going on.

They "left for the crematorium"? People do that?


You've never heard of Memorial S'mores?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like a self-correcting problem
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The NY Post absolutely hates all the motorcycle organizations in NYC cause 90% of them are latin or black.  There's weekly articles calling them thugs or lowlifes.

A motorcycle procession doesn't strike me as some sort of communicable risk.  They're all going to be feet from each other by the nature of giving room to other bikes.  They're all wearing helmets that are likely better than some homemade mask for protecting against the spread.

This is a subject of absolute least concern, but it's the NY Post and *any* opportunity to make Those People look bad they're going to do.

Don't fall for their racist shiat.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: Naido: A person who answered the phone at the funeral home but would not provide his name or title said the crowd did not come in and the people had already left for the crematorium.
"We are very busy," the man said.

No shiat?  Wonder what's going on.

They "left for the crematorium"? People do that?


"We ain't goin till we see Stinky Joe."

"Sir, as I've told you many times, the body is at the crematorium."

"This funeral has ice cream? shiat boys, I told you this funeral was a good idea."
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The streets were filled with the high-speed funeral procession

It looked to me like 10-15 MPH, but whatever.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Naido: A person who answered the phone at the funeral home but would not provide his name or title said the crowd did not come in and the people had already left for the crematorium.
"We are very busy," the man said.

No shiat?  Wonder what's going on.


Rib Fest?
 
Znuh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Again, "Klaus is a moron and only understands what he reads in the NY Post" was insanely priescent from the movie "Top Secret".
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have seen motorcyclists before, and those do not look like motorcyclists. Those look like douche bags and assholes.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: I have seen motorcyclists before, and those do not look like motorcyclists. Those look like douche bags and assholes.


The Post does appeal to some people.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still obsessed with corona eh? I'll show myself out. This placed used to be cool.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: I have seen motorcyclists before, and those do not look like motorcyclists. Those look like douche bags and assholes.



There's a difference?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Bikers"

Lmfao
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.