(Newsweek)   Soylent Vert... EST FAIT DE PERSONNES   (newsweek.com)
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember how a few weeks ago folks here in FARK were praising the less robust French response to the pandemic. Something about being able to go to the cafe amongst other things. Guess that didn't work out to well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst timeline.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/search?q=its+p​e​ople&safe=off&client=ms-android-samsun​g-ss&prmd=insv&sxsrf=ALeKk012cLjXJm12B​k26LiB2Rll4FaUZCw:1585971568656&source​=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjfxOS_7​M3oAhWHtJ4KHXLIALIQ_AUoAXoECAwQAQ&biw=​360&bih=612&dpr=3#imgrc=jcddq
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ils sont faits de viande?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck ever getting anyone to ever shop there again...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need ventilators, so much as we need morphine:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Loads and loads of morphine...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sortez vos morts
*PAN*
Sortez vos morts
*PAN*

/I thought they just catapulted their dead outside the castle walls
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, it's  a food market into a morgue, not a morgue into a food market.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, I don't know if you know this, but cold storage can be cleaned and sterilized pretty effectively. Hell, the large ones are usually meant to be steam cleaned or bleached.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Good luck ever getting anyone to ever shop there again...


Eh, if the heat wave corpses didn't stop them, I doubt this will.

Besides, meat is meat.  You should clean your holding area thoroughly anyway.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soylent Green was translated as Soleil Vertin both movie and book.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sol's Euthanasia [Soylent Green]
Youtube yOV8mBjHHYg
 
