(NYPost)   Doing shots and eating pot brownies is fine at certain times. Before doing dental work on your patients generally isn't one of those times   (nypost.com) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm running low on edibles.  Going to have to break quarantine and find a kitchen to make more.  :(
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why bother, there's nitrous right in the office.
 
Mme.Mersault [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if your dentist is utter shiate. Mine can maintain.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why bother, there's nitrous right in the office.


Maybe his motorcycle license was suspended.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mme.Mersault: Maybe if your dentist is utter shiate. Mine can maintain.


I wouldn't trust a dentist who didn't like to party.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century



Got you Farkied as an Indiana resident.

If you can't be bothered to make the drive and brave the mean streets of Indianapolis to score an over priced nickel bag, you just aren't trying hard enough.

Plus...Chicago's like right over there.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus = no more rules!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why bother, there's nitrous right in the office.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and there's a funny Mr. Bean at the dentist episode if you've never seen it.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: AquaTatanka: Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century


Got you Farkied as an Indiana resident.

If you can't be bothered to make the drive and brave the mean streets of Indianapolis to score an over priced nickel bag, you just aren't trying hard enough.

Plus...Chicago's like right over there.


I haven't really tried because all of the flowers I've had available for purchase for the last few years have tasted like Mexican ditch weed.  I do not have a large enough network to find better.

/sips long island iced tea
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: AquaTatanka: Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century


Got you Farkied as an Indiana resident.

If you can't be bothered to make the drive and brave the mean streets of Indianapolis to score an over priced nickel bag, you just aren't trying hard enough.

Plus...Chicago's like right over there.


And I'm 4 hours from Chicago.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
if i want to do boring commerce shiat for money, absolutely, totally straight. On their dime, their rules.

For serious scholarly inquiry, edibles and craft beer in vast quantities.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I do not have a large enough network to find bette


I totally get it.

I've been in the A/V business (an industry filthy with musicians) for 34 years, so it's fair to say that I've taken easy access to MJ for granted.
 
Oak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: AquaTatanka: Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century


Got you Farkied as an Indiana resident.

If you can't be bothered to make the drive and brave the mean streets of Indianapolis to score an over priced nickel bag, you just aren't trying hard enough.

Plus...Chicago's like right over there.

And I'm 4 hours from Chicago.


Is it dark, and are you wearing sunglasses?

/If so: hit it
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"merely gaining purchase, Miss"
 
janzee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why bother, there's nitrous right in the office.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lakrfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to eat like a rack of ribs, some corn on the cob, maybe a sleeve of Oreos...then go straight to the dentist just to get a reaction.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Isolation is making me want to get some cannabis.  Too bad I live in a stupid state stuck in the 19th century


My volcano will be here on Monday. Hooray Washington state!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

