Sweden decided not to go on lockdown, let's see how they are... Øh mÿ, thïš ïš nöt løøkïng gøød   (reuters.com)
    Facepalm, Sweden, Prime minister, Denmark, Europe, Sweden's decision, Finland, Stockholm, public places  
1808 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM



HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mynd you, Corona infections Kan be pretti Nasti
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet Swedes are able to go to restaurants, get a haircut and send their children to school even as the number of confirmed cases and deaths have mounted, above all in Stockholm which accounts for more than half the fatalities.

Wait a month; maybe those responsible will be sacked.

/or they'll just double down and sack those responsible for sacking.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Health Agency Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, only months ago a little known civil servant but now rivalling the prime minister for publicity, has questioned how effectively lockdowns can be enforced over time.

When they're finally done counting the bodies he's going to wish he had stayed a little known civil servant.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have family in Stockholm so I'm getting a kick etc etc.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What you get when you elect a bunch of right wing fascists.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
death toll suggests the detection rate is a fraction at about 10% of actual.  It's now too late Swedes.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Set during the Black Death
 
Bob Down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What happened to you Sweden? You used to be cool.
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's already out there... The cat is out of the bag.

Prepare. Or don't. Just don't rummage in my garden if you did not plant one.

/Darwin uber alles
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mamma Mia! Here we go again!
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fermented herring is a natural defense to covid19.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It sounds like they have some kind of syndrome.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But how's their economy?
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do stupid shiat, win stupid prizes.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm always suspicious of signs in English in countries where it's not the native language.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So Sweden, with ~80% of the population of Ohio has 3.5x the deaths and 3x the mortality rate, yeah they definitely should have implemented lockdown sooner. Due to exponential growth they're going to have a hell of a time when they reach their peak.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mock26
luna1580 [TotalFark]
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
Strongbeerrules
Birnone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Sooner or later people are going to go out anyway."

Kill'em all and let God sort'em out is not a new approach and it has its charms.
 
Sin'sHero
DubtodaIll
Bowen
luna1580 [TotalFark]
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"No one has tried this route, so why should we test it first in Sweden,"

Too late. We will soon compare you to Norway next door, and we will shake our heads while writing the numbers down in Wikipedia.
 
zamboni
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was going to say that "you must be new here."

But according to your profile you're... not.

Anyway. "I'm getting a kick..." is a Farkism.

/ Did you receive your complementary face-hugger when you joined? It helps.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweden, are you trying to be Europe's Florida? What the hell has gotten into you? Fascism?

Snap out it! Design a flat pack, modular ICU and, sadly, flat pack coffins in a variety of sizes, from infant to 600 lbs and everything in between.
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Came for the Monty Python references, still coming...
 
Burchill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was so obvious. Utterly irresponsible response to the pandemic, and it's not like they couldn't have looked at their European neighbours and how this is playing out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
electricjebus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates: Came for the Monty Python references, still coming...


... Fine.  All the other barkeeps said I was mad to open my bar/barbershop in Stockholm during a pandemic, but I did it anyway just to spite them... that one went bankrupt in 2 weeks.  But I built another one... that one went bankrupt too.  The third one fell down, blew up and then went bankrupt but the fourth on is still in business!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: It sounds like they have some kind of syndrome.


I thought we weren't going to blame the Chinese for this.
 
zamboni
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
so, it has come to this

AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Crazy Swedes/Hey Sweden!
Youtube YJ_285hGXW0
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like Grandma used to say: "You can always tell a Swede, but you can't tell them much."
 
Screw_this_life
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have cousins there. One cousin emailed recently about the complete lack of precautions and is pretty terrified.
Sweden has been going downhill for a couple weeks now. Things are about to get very ugly.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Purple_Urkle: Sweden, are you trying to be Europe's Florida? What the hell has gotten into you? Fascism?

Snap out it! Design a flat pack, modular ICU and, sadly, flat pack coffins in a variety of sizes, from infant to 600 lbs and everything in between.


Well they they sort of look like Florida...penis.....
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Screw_this_life: I have cousins there. One cousin emailed recently about the complete lack of precautions and is pretty terrified.
Sweden has been going downhill for a couple weeks now. Things are about to get very ugly.


Why? They have socialism. That cures everything.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driving around in those super safe Volvos made them all overconfident.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.