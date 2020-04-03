 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Burglaries in Seattle increasing during stay-at-home order, prompting calls for a stop-farking-stealing-stuff order   (kiro7.com) divider line
51
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just unoccupied businesses so not a real surprise, guessing robberies may go up as well with wearing a mask considered normal.
Guessing home burglary will go way down. First ever for me to be leaving a pistol out unlocked living in the US. Even considering open carry in a few weeks when I need to go out. Scared, hungry and with no other good choices can make people do crazy things they wouldn't normally ever do.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Residential robberies are down for now since more people are at home, but if this goes on for a few months we'll see people becoming increasingly desperate and willing to take the chance. We're all at home now and we make sure the kids are never home alone. They're old enough to get by for a few hours without us, but they're still too trusting of anyone who rings the bell.

Our neighborhood has already seen a spike in thefts from cars parked outside, and people are reporting thefts of extremely petty things. I don't even leave the cupholder with coins, or the jacket in the passenger seat, like I used to.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What? People are doing home invasions?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*reads tfa

Oh. That's different.  Never mind.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... does posting Lootie still bring the ban hammer 'round here?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CDC says "wear a mask".

Local 7-11 says "masks not allowed" (due to robberies).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm so damn glad I have a garage.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: So... does posting Lootie still bring the ban hammer 'round here?


Well shiat....I hope not.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And San Francisco decriminalized shiat like this:


Right now theft or hoarding* should be treated like stealing in war time. Line en up and and execute them in the square.

Study: Thefts rise after California reduces criminal penalties with Prop 47
Youtube VWA81t26H50


*theres a fine line between a 3 weeks supply of canned food and a closet full of toilet paper (equivalent to 1 year)
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark is not your personal erotica site, calm the f*ck down for a minute.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most pubs are boarded up where I am.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotlan​d​-52093130

Cannae blame 'em. Shut happens.
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If police put themselves at risk for the virus, so does anyone committing a crime. The punishment could be worse than anything they'd imagined.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. I'm sorry, if you are stealing anything related to the "war effort" - you are a waste of oxygen.

/I'm including the grifters who bought up masks, not just the petty thieves
//sorry my Russian is showing
///not sorry, my grandmother lived on a few hundred calories per day and a shell landed in my grandfather's apartment and didn't explode in Moscow
////we're at farking war, everyone should act like it
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My village has a surge in catalytic converter thefts.  Where do you even sell those?  Are not the scrap yards closed?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, scrap yards wouldn't be closed as they are critical to providing raw materials quickly to smelters and catalytic converters contain platinum which is (was?) worth a shiatload.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My catalytic converter is worth 5 to 20.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inverse crucifixions. Give a show when you go.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The avalanche has already started. It is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it's palladium but yeah.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I get it but your hyperbole is hardly going to do anything positive.

Should treat it like the Rodney King riots or Katrina:

If someone breaks into a business under these circumstances then they should be treated as a looter.
And we all know how we feel about looters around here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happening in Vegas as well. Had my yearly eye exam 2 weeks ago on their last day of business and they were robbed the night before.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In the Soviet Union, yes you'd get executed for this looting.

You were supposed to bring the food to a central place for giving it out.


But back to America. This guy clearly got as much booze of only one kind as he could. This is clearly looting/hoarding.

If he had a random hodgepodge of stuff, I'd get it...
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can someone tell me why Lottie got banned please.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wouldn't normally do?
when they passed a law saying that people could open carry on the bus I vowed the first time I saw someone open carry on the Bus i would take their gun away  and beat them with it
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Well, in all fairness, Vegas is a cesspool that would make a fatberg puke.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Lootie i meant
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I think we're both right:

https://www.websitewithnoname.com/201​5​/10/how-much-platinum-palladium-rhodiu​m-in.html?m=1

/and I think palladium is worth even more
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

So when can I eat my neighbor
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Don't mistake Vegas for Reno.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Also an executable offense, though it may be an urban legend for the most part:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege​_​of_Leningrad#Cannibalism
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I think ppl were taking it to a racial place and drew was sick if seeing it everywhere.
I think "deep thoughts with skinny head" got banned because someone with an autistic kid got mad.
Those are the only Fark banned pics I can think of.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I love how they try to downplay stuff and I'm not just talking about this particular thing we like to downplay a lot of things that have happened in history and like yeah right don't try to downplay it none of the truth came out
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I said "most" - I am guessing 99% of the cannibalism was corpse eating rather than murder-consumption...which is a little easier to understand. 2,000 cases isn't a lot in a city of millions of starving people.

As mentioned, murder for the ration card was much more prevalent.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It doesn't take much to bring out the...uhh...best...in Seattleites, so this is hardly surprising.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Interesting.
😎
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh. "drew" didn't  prompt for capitalization because it's the past tense of draw. Who knew.

/Sorry Drew! 😅
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mindset zero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Saw there was a line at the gun store yesterday.

Live in North Town.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

"Drawn" isn't a common name yet.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus. If someone tries this at my home it will be their mistake. I installed electronic trip warnings to alert me and beyond belief ready to defend the home.

/their move.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just cleaned my Glock17 and loaded my magazines.  My God those things are so easy to clean.  It takes less than 2 seconds to pull off the slide.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I now understand why the .22 calibre is so popular.

It's the perfect size for the average American gun-nut's penis.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I've been here 25 years. It's never been a good time to be in North Town. Even when the Aliente and the Base built up the nicer neighborhoods. Pricing seems to be on par with parts of Henderson. Do you work in the area?
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Easy solution. Turn off the electricity. Turn on the gas. Leave boxes of matches and candles in plain view.  

;-)
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Generally not. But it will get the post removed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I wore one into the grocery store today. I was thinking that they should have a camera at the door that you pulled the mask off for a second to get a recording of your face.

Then I went on a giant wormhole of thought about that. The two main points that came out of that were:

1. So you want every single person entering the store to stand in the same spot everybody else did and remove their masks

2. You want to make it easier to track your movement by giving the corporation a mug shot.

I haven't smoked pot since some time in 2019.

Ooh, I just realized I have some THC for a vape pen. Maybe I should pull that out.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Soon the burglary reports will plummet as Seattle businesses learn what Seattle homeowners already know. They will be informed, "You can file a report if you want but nothing will be done because we are too busy.". Then just like homeowners the businesses will stop filing reports that do nothing and will instead store stuff in places that are harder to get to. Then as the reports go down the city will proudly declare "Crime rates have plummeted."
 
