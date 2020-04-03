 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   US embassy in Japan suggests that American expatriates jump out of the test tube and into the petri dish   (cbsnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Sick, United States, Junichiro Koizumi, U.S. Embassy, Public transport, Japan, Yuriko Koike, control measures, number of coronavirus infections  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Apr 2020 at 12:41 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At least by staying in Japan they can get fresh sushi while dyi...oh no, this raw tuna is two weeks old because no one is working. Oh shiat.

Well at least I can be in the live audience at the Soft On Demand...oh wait, that's definitely not fappening.

Well I guess I'll just stay home and fark my lonely housewife neighbo...oh no her husband is home all day now.

**sits in dark bedroom, watching porn and eating ramen**
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are probably already infected. Japan has a huge number of undiagnosed cases. They haven't had a proper shelter in place order, and people share space in too many public places.

Also, without travel health insurance who knows how much it's going to cost you to be hospitalized. Then again, how much would it cost you here in the US? 🤷🏻
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khatores: At least by staying in Japan they can get fresh sushi while dyi...oh no, this raw tuna is two weeks old because no one is working. Oh shiat.

Well at least I can be in the live audience at the Soft On Demand...oh wait, that's definitely not fappening.

Well I guess I'll just stay home and fark my lonely housewife neighbo...oh no her husband is home all day now.

**sits in dark bedroom, watching porn and eating ramen**


Wut?

Most of the country is still working as normal. All the restaurants are still open, including the two sushi joints near my house, and the supermarkets are as well-stocked as ever, excepting face masks.

I grilled some fresh mackerel for breakfast just this morning.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is this?

View CBS News In

CBS News App
Chrome

How about neither?  I can view it fine except there is a popup telling me to view it with something else.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't people be safer in Japan, where the number of deaths is under 100 than in the USA where the number of deaths is over 6,000. Sure the population of Japan is about a third of the US population, but that doesn't help much.

Shelter in place in Japan if you are a permanent resident or have long term employment would seem to me to be good advice. If you can't make a living then time to jump while the jumping is still good.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: [Fark user image image 425x476]


billy mays gangsta remix
Youtube _tyct9l-fD8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am concerned now that some countries that have done really well keeping the cases and the deaths down are not "bending of flattenning the curves". Japan, Singapore have done great--but despite the double times being quite a bit lower there, the "curves" are not nearly curvy enough to encourage confidence in the future few months.

Canada is doing way better than the USA in may ways, but the curve I see on World Meters' site is a straight line. It shouldn't be a straight line, no matter what the slope or Canada may see the of death rates that Italy and the USA have been aceing at the top of the stats, only later.

We need some more measures to decrease the spread of the virus or else the medical establishment will simply burn out and then the pandemic will run to a natural extinction of eveyrbody vulnerable to pneumonia, flu, and pre-existing conditions that see them hospitalized from time to time, let alone long term.


So now I am more worried by the shape of curves than by their height. This is going to be a long process and a good start is not going to win against staying power and a firm hand turning the R0 down below one.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.