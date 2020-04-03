 Skip to content
(New York Magazine)   One state spent $77 million creating an unemployment application website but apparently gave the contract to GeoCities: "no system we have can handle 25,000 people a day"   (nymag.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Drew can design a new site for them. He's good at that stuff.

// not snark
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Maybe Drew can design a new site for them. He's good at that stuff.

// not snark


If you want TotalUnemployment though, you gotta pay $5 a month
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: cretinbob: Maybe Drew can design a new site for them. He's good at that stuff.

// not snark

If you want TotalUnemployment though, you gotta pay $5 a month


Can I get BareUnemployment for only $2.50 a month? Times are tough, you know...


/Would pay $5 for an UnemploymentBoobies tab
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

isamudyson: ...


/Would pay $5 for an UnemploymentBoobies tab


Bobbies.
This.
/Boob.
// Tatas
///Sweater puppies
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the real meat of the story. It wasn't incompetence, it was malice:

Under ordinary circumstances, Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do - minimize the number of jobless Floridians who can access state aid, so as to minimize business owners' tax obligations.

That's right. Rick "Billions in in Medicare Fraud" Scott and Florida Republicans deliberately designed the system to be a shiatshow for Floridians seeking unemployment benefits.
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do"

Nuff said
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Florida GOP Realizes Deliberately Impoverishing the Unemployed Has Downsides


Oh F##K shiat.
All GOP policies have harsh down side. Why people vote for them is beyond me.
Abortion can't/shouldn't be that important to you or your metal penises.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: cretinbob: Maybe Drew can design a new site for them. He's good at that stuff.

// not snark

If you want TotalUnemployment though, you gotta pay $5 a month


I have total unemployment now, and it was free.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Florida GOP Realizes Deliberately Impoverishing the Unemployed Has Downsides


Oh F##K shiat.
All GOP policies have harsh down side. Why people vote for them is beyond me.
Abortion can't/shouldn't be that important to you or your metal penises.


To be fair, there's also American flag lapel pins and hating the gays.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Maybe Drew can design a new site for them. He's good at that stuff.

// not snark


We will get over the new design
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does the website look like this?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can't really blame Rick Scott entirely for this. Back in 2007 I lost my job. I took one look at the labyrinthian maze and humiliating and time-consuming requirements, quickly decided "f*ck this", and just maxed out my credit cards on cash advances. At the time I lost a roughly $54k/yr income and unemployment would in no way have covered my basic bills.

/got back on my feet eventually, barely
//would have quickly ended up homeless or working $7/hr (they rush to kick you off) relying on unemployment
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Does the website look like this?

[i.gifer.com image 850x534] [View Full Size image _x_]


https://www.wonder-tonic.com/geocities​izer/content.php?theme=2&music=4&url=f​ark.com
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: This is the real meat of the story. It wasn't incompetence, it was malice:

Under ordinary circumstances, Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do - minimize the number of jobless Floridians who can access state aid, so as to minimize business owners' tax obligations.

That's right. Rick "Billions in in Medicare Fraud" Scott and Florida Republicans deliberately designed the system to be a shiatshow for Floridians seeking unemployment benefits.


It's sad to see.
/Floridians definitely deserve this for electing Trump & DeSantis.
//No sympathy here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: .

To be fair, there's also American flag lapel pins and hating the gays.


OMG that made me laugh so much.
Who would think the end would be poop and giggles
 
hughesrep
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Took me ten minutes to complete the NJ website today. Would have been five but I had to find a checkbook to get a routing number for direct deposit.

I didn't totally get laid off, entire company went  to four day workweeks so no one had to get caught. I have a good group of owners.


/ Probably won't get anything.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cache: "Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do"

Nuff said


It was designed to fail, as a way to discourage people from using it.

The Republicans are Openly being monsters, the only thing I wonder is; will it cost them votes?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think it's working fine.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
what are the porn-hub guys doing ??????? (  .  ) (  .  ). that was done just to get some attention.
it is how the wife gets mine..
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.


Hire them to dig the moat or stop whining, commie.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Does the website look like this?

[i.gifer.com image 850x534]


Is that a real thing? URL please, if so.
I googled it but Google don't work for me
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: You can't really blame Rick Scott entirely for this. Back in 2007 I lost my job. I took one look at the labyrinthian maze and humiliating and time-consuming requirements, quickly decided "f*ck this", and just maxed out my credit cards on cash advances. At the time I lost a roughly $54k/yr income and unemployment would in no way have covered my basic bills.

/got back on my feet eventually, barely
//would have quickly ended up homeless or working $7/hr (they rush to kick you off) relying on unemployment


? Isn't that what one of quotes from the article says, literally?
I don't mean verbatim.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: This is the real meat of the story. It wasn't incompetence, it was malice:

Under ordinary circumstances, Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do - minimize the number of jobless Floridians who can access state aid, so as to minimize business owners' tax obligations.

That's right. Rick "Billions in in Medicare Fraud" Scott and Florida Republicans deliberately designed the system to be a shiatshow for Floridians seeking unemployment benefits.


They said they were gonna do it and got cheered for it because it was only "those people" and the "undesirable who were going to be effected. I guess they didn't realise they are in that group too.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Skeleton Man: Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.

Hire them to dig the moat or stop whining, commie.


Yeah, like I'm gonna some give some shovels, which are basically giant spoons, to a bunch of hungry people whom greatly outnumber me.

I'm not falling for that one again.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cache: "Florida Republicans might be unbothered by all this; after all, as some of them admitted in interviews with Politico, the system is doing exactly what their party designed it to do"

Nuff said

It was designed to fail, as a way to discourage people from using it.

The Republicans are Openly being monsters, the only thing I wonder is; will it cost them votes?


It has served them well up to this point.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: Priapetic: Does the website look like this?

[i.gifer.com image 850x534] [View Full Size image _x_]

https://www.wonder-tonic.com/geocities​izer/content.php?theme=2&music=4&url=f​ark.com


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.


Hey! It's not like your Province just announced it'll be about 18-24 months before we get to looking forward to normal.

Yes, I know you got 'states'. Up here it's provinces and territories.

That makes me wonder, how many Raider Territories can Ontario be split into in 2 years?
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Priapetic: Does the website look like this?

[i.gifer.com image 850x534]

Is that a real thing? URL please, if so.
I googled it but Google don't work for me


It absolutely is. Here's a site you might be familiar with.

Here's the URL: http://www.wonder-tonic.com/geocitiesi​zer
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.


Man, I'm just going to stack my valuables by the door and tell them, 'have at it!'.
Which reminds me I need to move paper work to some place off site.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mike_LowELL: Skeleton Man: Glad you guys can get a laugh out of this. I'm the chucklefark literally surrounded by the people this system is farking over. People who are about to be broke. And hungry. And desperate.

I'm going to get back to building my barricades and digging my moat now.

Hire them to dig the moat or stop whining, commie.


Probably could get some good workers for just couple of packages of TP
 
freitasm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And yet, some people that need help most vote for this kind of mentality to continue.
 
