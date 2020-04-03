 Skip to content
(CBS News) Now we have asshats setting up fake Covid 19 testing sites
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you want to have close contact with as many possible case of the virus as possible? Good plan.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to maintain my humanity through all this, but I'm also having a hard time thinking of reasons why people who prey on others like this should not be subject to public beatings. Maybe we can bring back stocks or pillories?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you want to stop fake tests, it's very simple.  Put a real test on the market.  There is way too much demand for the scammers to not come out of the woodwork.

Until we get widespread testing, fake testing will be the norm.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stick yer finger in dare....
You feel a tingle?
YOU GOT THE COROMAS!!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zobear: I'm trying to maintain my humanity through all this, but I'm also having a hard time thinking of reasons why people who prey on others like this should not be subject to public beatings. Maybe we can bring back stocks or pillories?


Bring back the gibbet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zobear: I'm trying to maintain my humanity through all this, but I'm also having a hard time thinking of reasons why people who prey on others like this should not be subject to public beatings. Maybe we can bring back stocks or pillories?


Or just deployed the Marines already Jesus
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
babylonbee.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zobear: I'm trying to maintain my humanity through all this, but I'm also having a hard time thinking of reasons why people who prey on others like this should not be subject to public beatings. Maybe we can bring back stocks or pillories?


No, these are the people who belong in jail with bail they can't afford.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These same people have been in the area before Corona Virus.  It's more than just a fake test.  They want to sell your DNA.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably the same weasels from the social security administration
 
crinz83
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake drive-thru coronavirus testing sites investigated in Kentucky

maybe, but my test did come with pickles and mustard
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FreeMammogr...Dangit.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Colour me shocked and surprised.

When the government response to an emergency shows all of the coherence of a couple idiots flat out denying they are in the middle of a fire, while everyone else is running around screaking as they burn to death, it breeds an environment where the scum crawl out of their holes.

The people are desperate for any kind of organized response, and aren't looking too closely at the details.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robertus: [external-preview.redd.it image 442x480]


I don't see a badge, dude!

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess my Free Brazilians booth is cancelled at the Arts Festival this year.
So much for my Christmas scarves.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, a little pedantry on nomenclature: Covid-19 is the disease. Coronavirus is the virus (full name: severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2), i.e., the not-quite-living microscopic thing that gets into the body and causes Covid-19. Similar to the distinction between AIDS and HIV. You test for the virus, not the disease, which is defined by its symptoms.
 
anfrind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rand Paul wanted for questioning.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
According to nextdoor someone was going door to door trying to grift this in my neighborhood.

Probably best I was not home to meet them.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If people like this put half as much energy into working a real career as they do trying to fark over people for $200 they would most likely be looking at a multi-billion dollar federal bail out right now.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every last one of them....tarred, feathered, and pilloried in the town square.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: If people like this put half as much energy into working a real career as they do trying to fark over people for $200 they would most likely be looking at a multi-billion dollar federal bail out right now.


Or be President.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Someone Else's Alt: If people like this put half as much energy into working a real career as they do trying to fark over people for $200 they would most likely be looking at a multi-billion dollar federal bail out right now.

Or be President.


Well to be fair, as far as we know these folks have not gone bankrupt several times, so they my possess financial skills the orange clown does not have.
 
