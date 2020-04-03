 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   One of the Baldwins test positive for Covid-19. No not that none. Or that one. Or that one. Or that one   (mediaite.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baldwin's diagnosis follows fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's, who tested positive on Tuesday and has continued to air his show from home.

Way to leak the office affair.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


The Canadians have bombed the Baldwins...
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Real News
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All Baldwins lead to rehab or whatever.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not Zeppo, is it?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media.giphy.com image 364x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


(Yes I know they're not related.)
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Baldwin's diagnosis follows fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's, who tested positive on Tuesday and has continued to air his show from home.

Way to leak the office affair.


I totally thought Anderson Cooper would have got it from Cuomo.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Rip Baldwin I, the first Crusader King of Jerusalem
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: All Baldwins lead to rehab or whatever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Contagious News Network...  New Fark icon for them?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's not Zeppo, is it?


If the Baldwins had a Zeppo ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
