 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   New York State is taking a huge step towards socialized health care: All of the hospitals will be merged into a single system   (vox.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, New York City, New York's hospitals, Hospital, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Patient, health insurance, Medicine, Health care  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a step towards socialized healthcare at all, it's just a temporary policy of cooperation.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely subby and the article must be mistaken. I'd been frequently assured here on fark dot com that a government-run medical system similar to that being used in numerous other wealthy industrial nations was an impossible pie-in-the-sky pipe dream made of unicorn farts.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the apocalypse is knocking on the front door you have to take drastic measures.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New York's vaunted medical system is going to be under catastrophic strain over the next two weeks as hospitalizations start to peak and overwhelm the city's hospitals. America must come together to backstop our people in their hour of need. Right now, New York is in grave danger pic.twitter.com/5BmbQiDmi7

- Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 3, 2020
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
montclareschool.orgView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Italy had to do this a few weeks ago.

Interesting. I hope this is the start of something and not a temporary change.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd rather every Democrat in the country die than see socialized health care!
 
joemax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vpb: It's not a step towards socialized healthcare at all, it's just a temporary policy of cooperation.


Yeah what the fark does this have to do with socialized healthcare? It's literally just an agreement to work with other hospitals.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Necessity is the mother of invention.

She's also kind of a b*tch sometimes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vpb: It's not a step towards socialized healthcare at all, it's just a temporary policy of cooperation.


"Temporary" measures have a way of just kinda sticking around when people get used to them. In the UK both income tax and the speed limit were introduced as "temporary" measures, and they're still here.

I said in another thread a week or so ago that this could be the best chance for the US to get universal healthcare. A huge crisis that forces the government to take control of healthcare, and a crisis that means the public will accept that, and then after a few months or a year when this is under control and people see that (a) a state controlled system can work and (b) the sky doesn't fall in and it might just be possible for the state to say "Well you'd be bankrupt if we didn't bail you out so we're going to keep this going for another year...."

If anyone other than Trump was President I could see it being possible. Not likely, certainly not certain, but possible.
 
phedex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thinking about the IT challenges and lack of budget for scaling the systems, user security, physician credentialing, training in different EMR systems alone.  Not to mention if/if not using things like standardized order sets, formulary differences at each hospital.

This is a pipe dream in the short term;  it would be a multiple years long project to centralize the IT infrastructure in a way that would facilitate hospitals to interchange like that, not months.
 
HakunaMatata
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phedex: Thinking about the IT challenges and lack of budget for scaling the systems, user security, physician credentialing, training in different EMR systems alone.  Not to mention if/if not using things like standardized order sets, formulary differences at each hospital.

This is a pipe dream in the short term;  it would be a multiple years long project to centralize the IT infrastructure in a way that would facilitate hospitals to interchange like that, not months.


Doesn't have to be. Most EMRs and ancillary apps have streamlined processes for building access. Change control is where the bottleneck is. But if this all goes through the emergency change process (which so far it is) adding providers won't be an issue. EMR training might not be too bad either, since the vast majority of systems are either Epic or Cerner.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All your hospitals are belong to us.
 
sortarican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Screw subby and his cool tag. Groppenfuhrer Cuomo signed an Executive Order and is sending the N.Y. National Guard as his brow shirts to take medical supplies from every other part of the state. He says he will return what they don't use or pay them for new supplies. Money doesn't help if the supplies aren't available to purchase. Also, if it wasn't for his stupidity in saying the N.Y. would pay a premium for supplies, NY wouldn't be paying 15% more than anywhere else for supplies. Screw him! Compliments of the rest of the state that he's raping.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phedex: Thinking about the IT challenges and lack of budget for scaling the systems, user security, physician credentialing, training in different EMR systems alone.  Not to mention if/if not using things like standardized order sets, formulary differences at each hospital.

This is a pipe dream in the short term;  it would be a multiple years long project to centralize the IT infrastructure in a way that would facilitate hospitals to interchange like that, not months.


True, but you can set up a temporary logistics HQ.  Have all hospitals report in current supplies, personel, and case-load.  All requests get funneled theough it, and supplies and people are distributed as necessary.

After all is said and done, each hospial pays/recieves compensation for supplies and personel.

Easier said than done, but faster than setting up a full IT system, especially if you have it manned by a group that is used to juggling supplies like a master clown juggling balls, like logistics officers in the NG or Army.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KungFuJunkie: New York's vaunted medical system is going to be under catastrophic strain over the next two weeks as hospitalizations start to peak and overwhelm the city's hospitals. America must come together to backstop our people in their hour of need. Right now, New York is in grave danger pic.twitter.com/5BmbQiDmi7

- Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 3, 2020


"Vaunted" is just a concise way of saying "overbilling the shiat out of Medicaid, figuring nobody in Albany will bother with oversight that's worth a damn."
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I'd rather every Democrat in the country die than see socialized health care!


Because you're a dickhead.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.