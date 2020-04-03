 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Do you WANT people catapulting the dead bodies of plague victims into your town? Because this is how you get people catapulting the dead bodies of plague victims into your town
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mayor's drastic steps have the full support of the townspeople, and especially the elderly. Nearly a quarter of Zahara's inhabitants are older than 65; there are more than 30 residents in an old people's home.

OK Hildalgos.
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't matter. It's already inside the walls, they just don't know it yet.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to be catapulted when I die.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.


Pre- or post-plague death?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.


Into the sun
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you already live in a fortress...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if we built a large wooden badger?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you look at the reign of the late Roman emperors like Caligula and Nero, versus the early medieval kings of the Middle Ages like Charlemagne, I for one welcome the fall of the empire and a return to a simple peasant's life.

/unstable nepotistic leaders
//endless war and expansion of empire
///lead water pipes
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.

Into the sun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.

Into the sun


thevintagenews.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they shut the doors to keep the infection out, just like everyone else is doing by staying at home, and we're supposed to be mad at them for being more proactive than the rest of us, Subby?

The stupid is spreading faster than the virus.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vehicles even have to pass through a sort of sheep dip

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainSorrowLoss: jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.

Pre- or post-plague death?


Yes!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: What if we built a large wooden badger?


Oh, honey
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: So they shut the doors to keep the infection out, just like everyone else is doing by staying at home, and we're supposed to be mad at them for being more proactive than the rest of us, Subby?

The stupid is spreading faster than the virus.


Apparently.

Hell, if you have a walled fortress towm, why wouldn't you.  It makes sneaking in and out difficult, and they can directly track everyone.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fear. The city is rank with it. Let us ease their pain. Release the prisoners!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: So they shut the doors to keep the infection out, just like everyone else is doing by staying at home, and we're supposed to be mad at them for being more proactive than the rest of us, Subby?

The stupid is spreading faster than the virus.


Right? Im so confused by the tag, too.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 850x476]


I miss it there.
/Monta Vista class of '79
 
RedComrade
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait wait I remember this one.

'They resolved to leave means neither of ingress nor egress to the sudden impulses of despair or of frenzy from within. The abbey was amply provisioned. With such precautions the courtiers might bid defiance to contagion. The external world could take care of itself. In the meantime it was folly to grieve or to think. The prince had provided all the appliances of pleasure. There were buffoons, there were improvisatori, there were ballet-dancers, there were musicians, there was Beauty, there was wine. All these and security were within. Without was the "Red Death."

Spoiler alert, its doesn't end well for them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they don't practice all the same precautions in the town that people are told to use everywhere, it will spread there, too. Some person with will get in or already be in.
They had better not think this will make them safe.
 
jimpapa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Moops tried and failed
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Catapulting live plague victims would be more entertaining.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: If you look at the reign of the late Roman emperors like Caligula and Nero, versus the early medieval kings of the Middle Ages like Charlemagne, I for one welcome the fall of the empire and a return to a simple peasant's life.

/unstable nepotistic leaders
//endless war and expansion of empire
///lead water pipes


On the other hand, all three are immortalized in fiction as fighting against people like Robin Hood, Francis Drake, King Arthur, et al.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size

I am Ozymandias. Look upon my works, ye mighty and despair.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this a movie staring Vincent Price?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The neighbor's kids do this. Drives me nuts.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dead plagued cows work best.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PyroStock: Dead plagued cows work best.
[Fark user image 630x354]


Fetchez la vache!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: If you look at the reign of the late Roman emperors like Caligula and Nero, versus the early medieval kings of the Middle Ages like Charlemagne, I for one welcome the fall of the empire and a return to a simple peasant's life.

/unstable nepotistic leaders
//endless war and expansion of empire
///lead water pipes


Enjoy eating turnips every day.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pdieten: Acidicnads: If you look at the reign of the late Roman emperors like Caligula and Nero, versus the early medieval kings of the Middle Ages like Charlemagne, I for one welcome the fall of the empire and a return to a simple peasant's life.

/unstable nepotistic leaders
//endless war and expansion of empire
///lead water pipes

Enjoy eating turnips every day.


Not much different from spuds, carrots, and parsnips.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: PyroStock: Dead plagued cows work best.
[Fark user image 630x354]

Fetchez la vache!


La vache est fetchez!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: If they don't practice all the same precautions in the town that people are told to use everywhere, it will spread there, too. Some person with will get in or already be in.
They had better not think this will make them safe.


On the other hand, what if nobody's got it and they really are safe? Will you be disappointed?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.


I can help with both of those things!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snowjack: Won't matter. It's already inside the walls, they just don't know it yet.


That sounds like the tag line for a new horror movie.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.

Pre- or post-plague death?


Pre.  Go out with style.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: jso2897: If they don't practice all the same precautions in the town that people are told to use everywhere, it will spread there, too. Some person with will get in or already be in.
They had better not think this will make them safe.

On the other hand, what if nobody's got it and they really are safe? Will you be disappointed?


Unless and until a vaccine is created and distributed, people will keep catching this.
The idea, as others have said is to "flatten the curve" of it spreading, i.e. slow down the rate of spread.
Hopefully some treatment comes out during said period as well.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The vehicles even have to pass through a sort of sheep dip to ensure their tires are disinfected.

If you two fork and spoon raspberries don't cut the sheep dip....!

/obscure?
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: pdieten: Acidicnads: If you look at the reign of the late Roman emperors like Caligula and Nero, versus the early medieval kings of the Middle Ages like Charlemagne, I for one welcome the fall of the empire and a return to a simple peasant's life.

/unstable nepotistic leaders
//endless war and expansion of empire
///lead water pipes

Enjoy eating turnips every day.

Not much different from spuds, carrots, and parsnips.


There isn't going to be anything *except* turnips.
 
gar1013
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: So they shut the doors to keep the infection out, just like everyone else is doing by staying at home, and we're supposed to be mad at them for being more proactive than the rest of us, Subby?

The stupid is spreading faster than the virus.


Seriously.

Hell, I seriously want to move to a town like this...once we're allowed to leave the house.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: Now I want to be catapulted when I die.


I'll rather have a spring loaded coffin. Set it to go off at the funeral...
 
gar1013
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: jso2897: If they don't practice all the same precautions in the town that people are told to use everywhere, it will spread there, too. Some person with will get in or already be in.
They had better not think this will make them safe.

On the other hand, what if nobody's got it and they really are safe? Will you be disappointed?


He can't fap to that.

Cut the guy some slack.
 
