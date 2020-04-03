 Skip to content
Kennedy curse takes a boating trip on Chesapeake Bay
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that is pretty awful. Hope this is a huge misunderstanding and they built a fort in the boathouse.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenndy curse?
/subby
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He killed Kenndy! You bastards!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A canoe?  There's your problem, I hear Volvo's float.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the right wing screeched about hypocritical liberals violating stay at home orders yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your ball goes into the water just let it go man, cause it's gone, and you might be too.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, go fark yourself with a rusty pole, subby.

"WeLcOmE tO FaRk lOl!!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Who did the Kennedy's piss off? Because they have got some crap luck.
They make me feel blessed.
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I know old Joe was a rat bastard of Trumpian proportions but this is insane.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At about 4 p.m., children were kicking a ball back and forth in a yard and the ball went into the water.

He said his wife and son "popped into a canoe to chase it down. They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn't get back in."

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said the wind in that part of the bay was at 26 knots - about 30 mph - Thursday afternoon, with waves two to three feet high.

Well there's your problem right there. Last time I checked, most canoes do not sit 2 to 3 feet above the water.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is less course and access to lots and lots of drugs, alcohol, and dangerous toys because of their inherited wealth.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they wantes to take their ball and go home
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess that stay at home advisory is just for the plebes.
 
waxbeans
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I think it is less course and access to lots and lots of drugs, alcohol, and dangerous toys because of their inherited wealth.


Like canoes.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Has the right wing screeched about hypocritical liberals violating stay at home orders yet?


No but your concern is duly noted.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone teach the Kennedys how to swim, for the love of god.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, why the F**K would you think it was a good idea to take grandma canoeing in the middle of a pandemic, let alone while a family curse is in effect?!

F**king Kennedys, man! :-(
 
dutchmang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Okay. Who did the Kennedy's piss off? Because they have got some crap luck.
They make me feel blessed.


it's simple statistics. There are enough of them to double the population of Wyoming and they have money. Hard to die watching Netflix on the couch, just like being a billionaire severely increases your chances of dying in a private jet crash. I'd take them odds.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: Okay, why the F**K would you think it was a good idea to take grandma canoeing in the middle of a pandemic


Why, is the water full of coronavirus?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The missing mother is reportedly executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. "

None of this is suspicious.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: Okay, why the F**K would you think it was a good idea to take grandma canoeing in the middle of a pandemic, let alone while a family curse is in effect?!

F**king Kennedys, man! :-(


Nobody took grandma canoeing.

Grandma lived there. Her daughter (the woman who drowned) was chasing a ball, jumped in a canoe, had her 8-year-old son jump in with her (neither of them wearing lifevests) and went out on the big Chesapeake Bay in a canoe on a windy day with 2-3 feet waves. She wasn't cursed, she was just an idiot.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "The missing mother is reportedly executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. "

None of this is suspicious.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: waxbeans: Okay. Who did the Kennedy's piss off? Because they have got some crap luck.
They make me feel blessed.

it's simple statistics. There are enough of them to double the population of Wyoming and they have money. Hard to die watching Netflix on the couch, just like being a billionaire severely increases your chances of dying in a private jet crash. I'd take them odds.


Yeah.....but read up thread.
I should be dead.
Many times over.
I was in a rollover accident in Mexico on the side of a hill, where's as you were driving up the hill you saw one wrecked bus after another rotting away in the sun.  I was like 4 ? 6?
Spent my childhood in and out of the hospital.
And that's just the first part of my life the rest of it is a poop show to o
 
Kinan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sounds like you're still trying to get good on them. Give it up man, cuz it's gone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: Captain Steroid: Okay, why the F**K would you think it was a good idea to take grandma canoeing in the middle of a pandemic, let alone while a family curse is in effect?!

F**king Kennedys, man! :-(

Nobody took grandma canoeing.

Grandma lived there. Her daughter (the woman who drowned) was chasing a ball, jumped in a canoe, had her 8-year-old son jump in with her (neither of them wearing lifevests) and went out on the big Chesapeake Bay in a canoe on a windy day with 2-3 feet waves. She wasn't cursed, she was just an idiot.


So exactly how many Kennedys have to die in stupid events for tonight be a curse?
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sorry, but any group that views themselves (or has other people that views them) as "American Royalty" can take a graceful leap head-first into Hell.

/"Chesapeake Bay Uber Alles" doesn't have the same as "California" does..
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Authorities still can't find the little man in the boat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Captain Steroid: Okay, why the F**K would you think it was a good idea to take grandma canoeing in the middle of a pandemic, let alone while a family curse is in effect?!

F**king Kennedys, man! :-(

Nobody took grandma canoeing.

Grandma lived there. Her daughter (the woman who drowned) was chasing a ball, jumped in a canoe, had her 8-year-old son jump in with her (neither of them wearing lifevests) and went out on the big Chesapeake Bay in a canoe on a windy day with 2-3 feet waves. She wasn't cursed, she was just an idiot.


Wait.
I think I just found ralphie May's Fark account
Dumb Kennedy's
Youtube BJa__Zz5sMg
 
Mangoose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will no one step up and stop Hillary's reign of terror?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a U-Boat
 
GungFu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If only they had gone canoeing in a Volkswagen Beetle...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This curse is insane. I bet every single one of them is gonna die someday.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
By car, by plane, and possibly by boat: Kennedy trifecta is in play.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Authorities still can't find the little man in the boat.


Well that's what you get for boning alpha males
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: A canoe?  There's your problem, I hear Volvo's float.


i.cbc.caView Full Size

Well, VW's anyway
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Okay. Who did the Kennedy's piss off? Because they have got some crap luck.
They make me feel blessed.


It does sound like someone with a lot of money and a long memory is holding a serious grudge.

That family has had way too many 'accidents' for them all to be accidents.  Even taking into account the fact that the super rich don't always have the best risk appraisal habits.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fat boy: LowbrowDeluxe: A canoe?  There's your problem, I hear Volvo's float.

[i.cbc.ca image 620x308]
Well, VW's anyway


Missed it by a minute
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Has the right wing screeched about hypocritical liberals violating stay at home orders yet?


A man was arrested in LA for using a standup paddle board.

So yeah, they should have stayed at home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: He killed Kenndy! You bastards!


media.npr.orgView Full Size
'
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is no Kennedy curse. It's just Dunning-Kruger+Alcohol+heavy machinery.
 
