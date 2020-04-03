 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "I'm having all sorts of problems with this bear in my yard." "Well, then, why are you putting food out for it?"   (mlive.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the loneliness is unbearable?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oblig;

B.C. man politely asks bears to leave his backyard
Youtube rmr8gZIRcTE
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I looked and looked but didn't see the word "fine" anywhere in that article. Yes the paperwork sucks but it's part of your job.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Oblig;

[YouTube video: B.C. man politely asks bears to leave his backyard]


Very polite; obviously Canadian. In America the bears would have been shot on sight--"stand your ground " and all that.
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thos is why Fark needs a Michigan tag.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Very polite; obviously Canadian. In America the bears would have been shot on sight--"stand your ground " and all that.


You gotta be careful around bears in America; some dyslexic may have armed them...
 
youncasqua
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The reason you don't feed bears is to protect the f*cking bears. Bears who come to associate humans with food inevitably get aggressive seeking food from humans. Then they get put down by wildlife authorities.

Don't feed the bears.

And don't f*ck around with moose.

Just don't do it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Deliberately giving a bear food? That is preposterous!
The bear is supposed to steal picnic baskets for its food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get wanting to feed wild animals. I have a hummingbird feeder in my back yard and I love watching those things buzz around. Common sense tells me I should never feed anything that can eventually grow up and eat me. Deer, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, squirrels, sure. Bears and mountain lions, not so much.

Ironically, I live in a state with a grizzly bear on it's flag and a grizzly hasn't stepped foot in this state in almost 100 years.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never feed wild animals, silly humans.  You might as well be pushing drugs on innocent high school students.  Once they're hooked, they'll keep calling you in the middle of the night to score more, often with additional friends in tow.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phishrace: I get wanting to feed wild animals. I have a hummingbird feeder in my back yard and I love watching those things buzz around. Common sense tells me I should never feed anything that can eventually grow up and eat me. Deer, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, squirrels, sure. Bears and mountain lions, not so much.

Ironically, I live in a state with a grizzly bear on it's flag and a grizzly hasn't stepped foot in this state in almost 100 years.


Deer, coyotes, foxes, raccoons and squirrels do just fine without any intervention and do not need any further encouragement. I feed the birds because they're basically harmless, but I quit doing even that when the raccoon starts getting more out of the feeder than the birds do.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The wildlife officers I know would never admit this, but they would secretly like to administer a mild-to-moderate beat down to this homeowner. Putting down any animal is the worst part of their jobs, and bears are especially hard because they're so smart.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NSFW lyric

M.O.D. - Don't Feed The Bears (Original-HQ)
Youtube nr94YywFJ5M
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
