(Japan Today)   Pissed that the government is only giving you a lousy $1200? Sure you are...And wait till you see what the Japanese government is giving all THEIR citizens   (japantoday.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Politicians are desperate to appear as if they are doing something.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sociorocketnewsen.files.wordpress.com

Gold!
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol it's also a loan, which you'll have to pay back (in some way).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1200 yen and a tinier, smaller, more efficient penis?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.com
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: 1200 yen and a tinier, smaller, more efficient penis?


*compact
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing their cable?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. States have been given funds to bolster the unemployment funds the are able to provide. That does not mean all states will actually increase available benefits.

How do you like your pork, Governor? Rare? Of course you do.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Politicians are desperate to appear as if they are doing something.


More like, "We got ours, the heck with you and good luck!"
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moist, smelly panties?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really such a bad idea, because even a simple cloth mask can prevent you from inhaling the coughs and sneezes of other people, and limit your own coughs and sneezes. But if the Japanese people want to make fun of their government, or any other government, I'm all for it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiefleck: Lol it's also a loan, which you'll have to pay back (in some way).


No it isn't.  It's based on expected taxes, but you'll only end up paying back if you pass the $75k mark on your actual earnings despite your 2018/2019 earnings being under 75k.  To end up having to pay it back you would literally have to be right on the line then go over 75k enough to entirely not qualify for it this year.  Even if you are right on the $75k line the odds of your income actually increasing this year seem kiiiinda unlikely.  And if they do?  Then what the hell are you biatching about?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. ...


I have not heard of a single person who thinks he will get more than one check.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese don't have the largest military in the world and a military industrial complex that needs to be funded.

/DNRTFA
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but when I take that $1200 and buy a ticket to the Kennedy Center and take an upperdecker in all the toilets, it'll feel good.

/it would not feel good to vacate my bowels enough times to fill the basin in every toilet in the Kennedy Center
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be okay if this if every household got actual plague masks:
Fark user image


We could all turn into giant bird-men!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. States have been given funds to bolster the unemployment funds the are able to provide. That does not mean all states will actually increase available benefits.

How do you like your pork, Governor? Rare? Of course you do.


There were some rumors about a 2nd payment.  But I've only heard the rumors.

You know what I'm more concerned about?  Businesses.  I'm not talking WalMart and McDonald's.  I'm talking about every privately owned business and franchise that has to pay rent, insurance, and upkeep on their building.  Especially those with perishable merchandise.  I understand they are getting some money to help with their payrolls.  And that's great.  But what about the rest of that stuff?  What about the fact that they have NO income from customers?

How long can they stay shut down?  How many businesses, especially restaurants, going to survive this?

We don't just have an unemployment problem.  We may end up with a situation where all small businesses disappear.

Someone please tell me that I'm missing something, and there is nothing to be concerned about. Please, tell me that.
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I'd take the masks.
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: fragMasterFlash: Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. States have been given funds to bolster the unemployment funds the are able to provide. That does not mean all states will actually increase available benefits.

How do you like your pork, Governor? Rare? Of course you do.

There were some rumors about a 2nd payment.  But I've only heard the rumors.

You know what I'm more concerned about?  Businesses.  I'm not talking WalMart and McDonald's.  I'm talking about every privately owned business and franchise that has to pay rent, insurance, and upkeep on their building.  Especially those with perishable merchandise.  I understand they are getting some money to help with their payrolls.  And that's great.  But what about the rest of that stuff?  What about the fact that they have NO income from customers?

How long can they stay shut down?  How many businesses, especially restaurants, going to survive this?

We don't just have an unemployment problem.  We may end up with a situation where all small businesses disappear.

Someone please tell me that I'm missing something, and there is nothing to be concerned about. Please, tell me that.


Sorry, there's a lot to be concerned about.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: fragMasterFlash: Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. ...

I have not heard of a single person who thinks he will get more than one check.


Nope, they're out there. Have had more than one ask this parallelogram season...

JC
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cookiefleck: Lol it's also a loan, which you'll have to pay back (in some way).


Send the mask back?  With a little something extra (for interest)?
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: cookiefleck: Lol it's also a loan, which you'll have to pay back (in some way).

No it isn't.  It's based on expected taxes, but you'll only end up paying back if you pass the $75k mark on your actual earnings despite your 2018/2019 earnings being under 75k.  To end up having to pay it back you would literally have to be right on the line then go over 75k enough to entirely not qualify for it this year.  Even if you are right on the $75k line the odds of your income actually increasing this year seem kiiiinda unlikely.  And if they do?  Then what the hell are you biatching about?


Canada is able to give more, England gives more. We get a one time pacifier, eh maybe? Seeing as some people might not even get these magical checks til December. We pay taxes only for corporations to stay afloat.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they had used panties for masks.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the mask idea is not necessarily a bad idea it is deeply flawed.  It does nothing to help economically and it fails to account for actual family sizes which will vary greatly.    What this truly is a politician seeing something that can be done quickly and in theory makes him look good and as if his government is doing something.  Problem is he is acting without thinking or planning properly.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm not pissed, who gets pissed about receiving free money? And anyone who classifies 1200 bucks as "lousy" is welcome to send theirs to me, that wouldn't piss me off one bit either.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also 300,000 yen per household.

https://japantoday.com/category/natio​n​al/Gov't-to-give-%C2%A5300-000-in-cash​-to-each-household-in-need

/Subby is a disengenuous tool.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some masks I bought a few years ago. Think I'll have to dig them out since it looks like wearing them is now in favour. I'll just have to look more into sterilising them for reuse.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite mixed views among experts on the medical value of masks, they are popular in Japan and were commonly worn during cold and hay fever seasons even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite? How about because of? The anti mask experts say some pretty dumb stuff. What the promask experts say makes a whole lot of sense. It's kind of a no-brainer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: fragMasterFlash: Its scary how many ppl think that the government is going to send them a check every month until this is over. The US federal government is going to send you one single check. ...

I have not heard of a single person who thinks he will get more than one check.


Keep reading, friend. They are among us, and I wish them well.

/sorry that I have nothing more than wishes to offer
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...And wait till you see what the Japanese government is giving all THEIR citizens

Tentacle?

I thought for sure it was going to be tentacles.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not getting $1,200 because I make more than $99K.  I also make less than a billion dollars, so I don't qualify for the ton of money the 1% will be getting from this bailout.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: cookiefleck: Lol it's also a loan, which you'll have to pay back (in some way).

No it isn't.  It's based on expected taxes, but you'll only end up paying back if you pass the $75k mark on your actual earnings despite your 2018/2019 earnings being under 75k.  To end up having to pay it back you would literally have to be right on the line then go over 75k enough to entirely not qualify for it this year.  Even if you are right on the $75k line the odds of your income actually increasing this year seem kiiiinda unlikely.  And if they do?  Then what the hell are you biatching about?


You won't have to repay even if if your 2020 income is higher.  The 2020 tax credit is reduced by any advance received, but not below zero.
 
shill1253
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
northguineahills
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's not really such a bad idea, because even a simple cloth mask can prevent you from inhaling the coughs and sneezes of other people, and limit your own coughs and sneezes. But if the Japanese people want to make fun of their government, or any other government, I'm all for it.


Most Japanese people already own multiple face masks for ordinary ailments like the common cold in normal times.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look, being able to point to other governments that are doing less than yours is no evidence at all that your government is doing enough.

"But our government only executes 10,000 political dissidents a month. That government over there executes 20,000 a month. Surely that means our government is perfect?"

Yeah, no.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OTOH if you're Japanese and you get sick you can go to the doctor for free. I'll take that over a $1,200 check any day.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Woman in the Dunes?

Maybe The Box Man?

/Abe
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: I thought they had used panties for masks.


I went looking for a joke photo, and lo and behold...

st1.latestly.com
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America...

Fark user image
 
