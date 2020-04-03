 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Shipment of 300,000 N-95 masks from New England Patriots' plane en route to New York City with Massachusetts State Police as its escort. Patriots get Le'Veon Bell in return   (masslive.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, United States, New England Patriots, Massachusetts, face masks, New York City, large shipment of personal protective equipment, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots' team airplane  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any word on when the 150,000 masks will arrive?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who is the police escort protecting the shipment from?  The people or the federal government?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Massachusetts always helps other states out when they can.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?
 
d23 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did they deflate the masks?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
wtf is a football team doing with 300k masks?
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speaking of escort, how many masks does Kraft have to buy to get a free handjob?
 
lectos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: wtf is a football team doing with 300k masks?


they use them when they r*pe women. better safe than sorry
 
ecor1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess they're protecting them from the feds, since the ppe massachusetts ordered earlier was confiscated by FEMA.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?


Welcome to small Government.
If rich people have all the money why would a government be able to afford to do poop?

Enjoy the small Government. let the rich control who gets help.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: wtf is a football team doing with 300k masks?


Kraft used the team jet to expedite the shipping process.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that cop math?  So there's only 100 masks?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

potierrh: Who is the police escort protecting the shipment from?  The people or the federal government?


Jared Kushner
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Is that cop math?  So there's only 100 masks?


👯👯😅😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?


Sort of. Essentially, Massachusetts was trying to procure masks on its own and the feds outbid them, so they sourced from China instead and used the Patriots plane to ship them over. Kraft personally purchased the masks going to NYC.

So, long story short, since the federal government is now a complete flaming shiatshow, it's getting into bidding wars with the states that actually need the equipment and the states are having to do things like turn to the New England Patriots to get medical gear they critically need.
 
LessO2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is each jurisdiction checking the tire pressure?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now Pennsylvania is urging people to wear masks. I guess I will have to dig up my bandanas then.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So 30 minutes worth.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?

Sort of. Essentially, Massachusetts was trying to procure masks on its own and the feds outbid them, so they sourced from China instead and used the Patriots plane to ship them over. Kraft personally purchased the masks going to NYC.

So, long story short, since the federal government is now a complete flaming shiatshow, it's getting into bidding wars with the states that actually need the equipment and the states are having to do things like turn to the New England Patriots to get medical gear they critically need.


Oh, and then the complete flaming shiathead running the complete flaming shiatshow turns around and blames the states for not having their own gear, just to rub salt in the wound.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?

Sort of. Essentially, Massachusetts was trying to procure masks on its own and the feds outbid them, so they sourced from China instead and used the Patriots plane to ship them over. Kraft personally purchased the masks going to NYC.

So, long story short, since the federal government is now a complete flaming shiatshow, it's getting into bidding wars with the states that actually need the equipment and the states are having to do things like turn to the New England Patriots to get medical gear they critically need.


🤣
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What I figure masks fro Kraft would look like....

instagram.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
See, the Pats were always good guys!  It was just that Brady asshole dragging them down!

/great job by Kraft, give him a hand
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A VIDEO WOULD HAVE BEEN NICE...!


/or did i miss it.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Now Pennsylvania is urging people to wear masks. I guess I will have to dig up my bandanas then.


Basically, if you have N95 masks and are otherwise healthy, donate them to medical professionals and first responders.

Everybody who doesn't absolutely need a respirator mask should be wearing a cloth mask in public. It won't protect you from contracting the virus, but it will help catch moisture as you exhale and breathe and limit some of the asymptomatic spread that's occurring from people who don't even know they have it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?

Sort of. Essentially, Massachusetts was trying to procure masks on its own and the feds outbid them, so they sourced from China instead and used the Patriots plane to ship them over. Kraft personally purchased the masks going to NYC.

So, long story short, since the federal government is now a complete flaming shiatshow, it's getting into bidding wars with the states that actually need the equipment and the states are having to do things like turn to the New England Patriots to get medical gear they critically need.


If only there was a central authority to coordinate all of this and if only they had a plan or maybe a playbook for this, you know something that would have let them know they should have started stocking up on PPE as soon as the potential threat was identified. But who could have thought to have one of those?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?


The football team did not acquire them.  The state of Massachusetts acquired them and Bob Kraft volunteered the Patriots 767 to retrieve them.  Governor Baker used the Patriots plane because the last shipment from China that the state bought disappeared after they arrived at the Port of New York.  The Governor said he didn't know what happened to them, he said that he assumed they were seized by the federal government.  Sending the Patriots plane to retrieve them and fly them directly to Logan ensured that he could have the State Police protect them at all times.

I don't have a citation for this it was all said in Governor Baker's press conference a little while ago.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?


My guess Kraft as a business person has connections and friends all over the world. Trump as a toddler has pissed off most of the world so China is happy to help get the US back on their feet they just want to embarrass Trump further. Not that is hard. Trump brought this on himself. I doubt Bill Gates has had trouble getting supplies either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Ambivalence: How is it a football team was able to get this gear and not the government. Have private parties decided to join the bidding war for supplies?

My guess Kraft as a business person has connections and friends all over the world. Trump as a toddler has pissed off most of the world so China is happy to help get the US back on their feet they just want to embarrass Trump further. Not that is hard. Trump brought this on himself. I doubt Bill Gates has had trouble getting supplies either.


I hate Trump.
That said.
Private Enterprise is actually so rich, powerful and connected Government isn't poop.
In all fairness.
On the upside it proves Trump's isn't rich. Or any thing. even as POTUS. LOL. Realizing that just now made me laugh really hard.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kraft didn't bring any for Florida and they have his sex tape.
 
