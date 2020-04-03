 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   We are saddened to announce that the coronavirus must continue to be quarantined in isolation with Boris Johnson
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for contributing to herd immunity, Boris!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Anything to keep the dreaded BoJo-19 from spreading.
 
anfrind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GET CORONAVIRUS DONE!
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the rosy cheeks part of it?

Because Mnuchin has those too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God damnit someone needs to get that dudes hair under control. It looks like phragmite weeds dry rotting in the sun

waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: God damnit someone needs to get that dudes hair under control. It looks like phragmite weeds dry rotting in the sun

[Fark user image image 425x557]


Why are so many politicians butt ugly?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think he's been faking it for attention/distraction from his poor response.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who gives a flying fark at a flying pumpkin you stupid brain dead flying twat
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I think he's been faking it for attention/distraction from his poor response.


Probably not, but I wouldn't put it past the slimy git.
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe coronavirus will kill him.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AeAe: Maybe coronavirus will kill him.


He will, sadly, live long enough to see Brexit blow up in his face and whine about the EU letting it happen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AeAe: Maybe coronavirus will kill him.


And, me, and you and all of us, apparently.
But I hope not.
Quivers nightmare that is they need to wake up
Whomever's nightmare this is needs to wake up
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He must be relieved to not comb his hair every morning.
 
