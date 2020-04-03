 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Bill Gates is spending billions to get a head start on producing COVID-19 vaccines, which would more than offset all those viruses spread by Windows   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Gates Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation  
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Windows virus industry probably caused more economic damage than CV-19 has.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct use of the Hero tag.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Subby. It would.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully machines infected by Windows viruses you can smash with a hammer and throw out the window.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a feature.
I'm convinced that viruses are simply made to make people buy antivirus.
I think all the hackers actually just work for the companies.
And they're all hacking each other.
Notice not one of the crimes have ever been anything good.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars

Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're all sick? Too bad! I coulda helped, but FARK you!!

DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bill Gates
A real American hero.
$45,000 to rent golf carts.... Give me a f!-ing break.. ..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Clippy
 
crinz83
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

are you talking about this?

https://www.salon.com/2020/04/03/secr​e​t-service-signs-45000-emergency-order-​for-golf-carts-at-trump-club-amid-pand​emic-report/
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yeah, but just think of all the jobs created in Central America providing sexual services and drugs to John McAfee.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Why didn't the company tank after that dude's life style came to life
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

****light
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank you very much for your generosity, Mr. Gates.
 
LewDux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actually Gates invented viruses to make humanity smaller or something, Wake up sheeple
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you had told me 30 years ago Bill Gates would someday become a generous, philanthropic hero I would have told you to up your meds.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Well, obviously he was visited by Marley's ghost.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I think because he did so much coke the entire human population was affected
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mentioned it here recently, but it bears repeating. I worked in high tech for decades in silicon valley and Gates was far and away the most hated guy in the industry for a lot of years. Now, dude is doing nothing but good. Good for him. Zuckerberg seems like he's headed in the right direction, but too soon to tell.

Wisdom usually comes as you get older, but not always. Turn on CNN right now to see a 73 year old guy who wouldn't know wisdom if it slapped him in the face.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You think those vaccines will be free?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I wouldn't have.  There are a number of examples of very wealthy people who turned to philanthropy later in life, possibly to atone for some misdeeds earlier in their career that are weighing on their conscience, possibly because they grew as people, or possibly because they were good people to begin with and now have the time and money to put it to use.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bill Gates is the billionaire we need right now.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Because he sold it to Intel back in 2011.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stannis Baratheon - A good act does not wash out the bad, nor a bad the good
Youtube Xu7ymQJiMoc
 
bdub77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"OK who knows more about viruses than any other man on earth?"

"Let me rephrase that. Who knows more about STOPPING viruses than any other man on earth?"

Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've used some form of the Windows OS for decades without any problems. What are yall doing on there to make it so farked up for you?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Look at who's occupying the White House. We live in a post-truth America.
 
MIRV888
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Natural Born Killers, interview scene
Youtube GRKzzEeHWss
 
