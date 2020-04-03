 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man arrested for hoarding medical supplies and selling for a 700% markup. Insulin manufacturers: ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯   (nypost.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
headline of the year right here!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm really getting mad that people are making billionaires upset.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he had managed to keep his mouth shut, nothing would have happened to him.

Keeping your mouth shut is a highly valuable skill that most people lack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporations are people too my friend but not the other way around. You want to pull that stuff you need to become a real business.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is why cement shoes were invented.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like your emoji had surgery, subby.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Corporations are people too my friend but not the other way around. You want to pull that stuff you need to become a real business.


That helps, but bribing donating to politicians is also a valid approach. Best bet is to combine the two and then do some creative accounting to write at least some of the bribes donations off on your taxes at the end of the year.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: This is why cement shoes were invented.


I was thinking of a bag of doorknobs, but that works.
 
bigfire
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok for me and not for thee.

So how many diabetics went without insulin and died compared to CoVID?  Similar numbers? Higher?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
700%?  Harry Lime nods condescendingly...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think this guy is hot garbage, and I think both these issues point to some huge deficiencies in our medical system.

But he wasn't arrested for hoarding masks. He was arrested for lying about it.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it another one of Joe Manchin's kids?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Price gouging? [please don't be Jewish, we don't need the bad press in these times, please don't be Jewish]... DAMMIT!
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just spent $100 on my copay for 2 vials of insulin today (insurance paid $650). I really love having to PAY for that which I need to stay alive. When I think back on all the $$$ I've spent on insulin-related supplies over the last 40 years, well, I'd probably be able to own a home.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Insulin manufacturers: *pointing* why the fark is our other arm way the hell over there?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Price gouging? [please don't be Jewish, we don't need the bad press in these times, please don't be Jewish]... DAMMIT!


The Jewiest of Jews.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigfire: Ok for me and not for thee.

So how many diabetics went without insulin and died compared to CoVID?  Similar numbers? Higher?


Ssssshhhhhh
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Price gouging? [please don't be Jewish, we don't need the bad press in these times, please don't be Jewish]... DAMMIT!


Touch lox
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If he had managed to keep his mouth shut, nothing would have happened to him.

Keeping your mouth shut is a highly valuable skill that most people lack.


Yeah, it's the corollary to CYA and it's called DFY - Don't Fark Yourself.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cheesewheel: Just spent $100 on my copay for 2 vials of insulin today (insurance paid $650). I really love having to PAY for that which I need to stay alive. When I think back on all the $$$ I've spent on insulin-related supplies over the last 40 years, well, I'd probably be able to own a home.


Or not. I have not had a doctor since 1995. No home.
Not sure how much longer my blood pressure or sugar will take to kill me.
Wake up surprised every morning.
I'm sure c19 and my existing ill-health make me prime for a for sure death. Meh. Didn't want to get amputations.
But.
I'm not going outside unless I needed to.
Because if I survive this there will be more women than men. Woot
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if Amazon gave the feds  a list of all of the people that they kicked off their site for  price gouging critical supplies.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh look, a member of the Hasidic community.  I never would have guessed.   Despite what's going on these freaks refuse to comply with any of restrictions imposed because of the current emergency.  Why should they?  For decades they have literally gotten away with whatever they want.  What's not being reported in the press is that the Hasidim have been the main vector of infection in the NYC area.  New York's Patient Zero is an orthodox Jew.  When they get sick, they'll show up at the ER and demand to go first, and will be accommodated.   It's insanity.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The accused fraudster also directed another doctor to an Irvington, NJ, auto repair shop to pick up another order. There, the doctor reported to investigators that Feldheim was allegedly hoarding enough medical supplies "to outfit an entire hospital."


This dumbfark was doing deals directly at his stash house,,,Borzhe Moi......but the million dollar question is WHERE he got his supplies from originally?  who was still delivering his orders as late as two days ago when hospitals were going begging?
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: The accused fraudster also directed another doctor to an Irvington, NJ, auto repair shop to pick up another order. There, the doctor reported to investigators that Feldheim was allegedly hoarding enough medical supplies "to outfit an entire hospital."


This dumbfark was doing deals directly at his stash house,,,Borzhe Moi......but the million dollar question is WHERE he got his supplies from originally?  who was still delivering his orders as late as two days ago when hospitals were going begging?


He obviously has no fear of the authorities.  I'll bet that after this crisis winds down the charges against him will be quietly dismissed and he'll get an out of court settlement for false arrest.

As for the body shop, it makes perfect sense.  Auto body shops buy large numbers N95 masks, N99 respirator cartridges and charcoal cartridges since just about everything in a auto-body shop will kill you if you breath it in.
 
