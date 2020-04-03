 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   So shines a good deed in a weary world: Brooklyn landlord Mario Salerno posts a notice to all 200 of his tenants: "Due to the recent pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 affecting all of us, please note I am waiving rent for the month for April"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Hero, Renting, Landlord, Rental agreement, Mario Salerno, Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Real estate, Metropolitan Avenue  
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy Mario!  A lot of landlords simply aren't able to do this.  But he is, so he did it.  An excellent human.  A true mensch.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what a Patriot looks like.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a peach. Instead of having folks shell out their coin for rent, he goes to the top of the flagpole and waives the rent. Take a bow, sir.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him for that.  But, I hope the tenant that can does.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who we won't see doing this?  https://kushner.com/projects/
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born in the heart of Williamsburg on Metropolitan Avenue, Salerno inherited his father's gas station and has become a well-known figure in the community.

So, relatively wealthy but not rich. He's actually making a real sacrifice. Hero tag is well earned!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.


You deserve a Hero tag too whether you want it or not.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this headline really loudly in my apartment.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sent this notice on 4-1 as a prank?
/fools!
//dnrtfa
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kristoph57: He's a peach. Instead of having folks shell out their coin for rent, he goes to the top of the flagpole and waives the rent. Take a bow, sir.


Cute.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be doing this nation-wide.

The money will be there, eventually, but in the meantime, you're putting a lot of stress on a lot of people who face a shiat-ton of uncertainty. And if you're a real bastard, you're kicking dozens of people out on the street, who might just see it fit to start sending molotov cocktails into your building.
 
LetMePutMyThoughtsInYou [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he knows he will have loyal tenants from now on. Unlike some landlords with their "fark you, pay me" attitude who will likely see a rush of people move out once they get back on their feet, this good guy knows being generous when possible makes good business sense.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Trump* is waiving anybody's rent.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Landlords are paying mortgages to the banks and need the rent money for those payments.

The real crime is that the big banks who make their yearly operating capital in about a week aren't suspending mortgage payments and interest for the next 2-3 months.

But yeah.  This guy is a hero!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, then the bank he owes mortgage too and go "due to recent events we are waiving mortgage payments on your properties for the month."

And if EVERYONE does that and then keeps doing that then we don't need money! Hooray cashless society! We made it through Capitalism and all it took was a lil coronavirus moral panic.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a common porn plot, he could have accepted "other" methods of rent payment.  So, this cat is REALLY sacrificing for the people.  Good on him.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a man who gets $200k-$300k every month in rent let it slide once for some free press? How noble.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Some Landlords are paying mortgages to the banks and need the rent money for those payments.

The real crime is that the big banks who make their yearly operating capital in about a week aren't suspending mortgage payments and interest for the next 2-3 months.

But yeah.  This guy is a hero!


Or the taxes or as was the case when I lived in Brooklyn water, cable and heat were rolled into the rent.  Landlord may still be paying those also depending on the setup.  Im glad this guy can step up and do this.  Awesome.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me a lot of folks won't be getting their security deposits back.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOOOOOOOOO!!!

He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers! Screw these freeloading socialist scumbag moochers trying to bring down America! Notice it's in Brooklyn where the MINORITY is white?!?!?!?! You KNOW everyone of them is here ILLEGALLY! Throw every one of them out on the streets where they belon......

woaahh, wait, sorry. A Conservative Christian Capitalist Hat fell on my head for a minute there...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait, what?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Thanks. Now fix my air conditioning.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers!


Yes.  Having a mother singing in the next apartment is the worst.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: BOOOOOOOOOO!!!

He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers! Screw these freeloading socialist scumbag moochers trying to bring down America! Notice it's in Brooklyn where the MINORITY is white?!?!?!?! You KNOW everyone of them is here ILLEGALLY! Throw every one of them out on the streets where they belon......

woaahh, wait, sorry. A Conservative Christian Capitalist Hat fell on my head for a minute there...


Don't worry, the Kushner family will probably be doing this in a week or so.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him but not all landlords can afford this, some might loose their buildings if they did that and the result might be their tenants being forced to move by new owners or having their rents increased.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: nyseattitude: He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers!

Yes.  Having a mother singing in the next apartment is the worst.


Dancing, however, is another story
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll still accept magic mushrooms.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us who don't own rental properties but aren't at risk of job loss, remember that we can still do a lot. First, donate to any reputable charity that's in a position to help those people who have lost their jobs.  Second, keep spending money, especially locally.  Pump as much into those little local businesses as you can to help keep them afloat.  Some are doing massive business now - my butcher is selling way over baseline since nobody wants to go to the supermarket - but some are really hurting.  Take out dinner.  But a gift card.  Get your fence fixed or your mulch done.  Whatever you can do locally to help out.  Every little business in my area is offering a discount right now.  Hell, the fancy French restaurant nearby now has a take-out menu and 15% off bottles of wine. They need the work. Give them the work.  Give them enough to survive until this is over.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Cool.


He'll write it off as a loss on his taxes, but he just made all of those family's lives a little easier. I'd rather subsidize that loss with my taxes than the $4T money cannon ready to blow all over Wall Street.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: nyseattitude: He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers!

Yes.  Having a mother singing in the next apartment is the worst.


At least they know the words.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socialism
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usernate: So a man who gets $200k-$300k every month in rent let it slide once for some free press? How noble.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LetMePutMyThoughtsInYou: And he knows he will have loyal tenants from now on. Unlike some landlords with their "fark you, pay me" attitude who will likely see a rush of people move out once they get back on their feet, this good guy knows being generous when possible makes good business sense.


That's something business owners need to realize. People are going to remember how they were treated when times were tough. The ones who treated their tenants/customers like human beings who needed a break will get loyal tenants/customers. The ones who had no empathy and treated tenants/customers like an ATM will lose customers/tenants when the pandemic ends.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: nyseattitude: He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers!

Yes.  Having a mother singing in the next apartment is the worst.


Right?!?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: nyseattitude: BOOOOOOOOOO!!!

He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers! Screw these freeloading socialist scumbag moochers trying to bring down America! Notice it's in Brooklyn where the MINORITY is white?!?!?!?! You KNOW everyone of them is here ILLEGALLY! Throw every one of them out on the streets where they belon......

woaahh, wait, sorry. A Conservative Christian Capitalist Hat fell on my head for a minute there...

Don't worry, the Kushner family will probably be doing this in a week or so.


I wouldn't be surprised if it actually happens, not in the least
 
tpmchris
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.


Sure. Okay, JJ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jjorsett: This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.

You deserve a Hero tag too whether you want it or not.


Thank you kindly, but it's more a case of wanting to help those guys who have been with me for many years. They are truly small businesses and this is going to be devastating for them and their families. If this helps them survive, that'll be reward enough.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Usernate: So a man who gets $200k-$300k every month in rent let it slide once for some free press? How noble.


Shrug harder, Atlas.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Creepy Lurker Guy: nyseattitude: He should be forcibly evicting people starting with the elderly and singer mothers!

Yes.  Having a mother singing in the next apartment is the worst.

At least they know the words.

[Fark user image 850x543]


There's only one thing that I know how to do well.
/I've often been told.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mario and his son Sal are good guys.
Very Italian and very proud to be the face of the neighborhood and community.
I take my car there for all needed work + inspections and they really are good people looking after their customers.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course maybe the Feds, and definitely NY State, will want him to sent the residents a 1099 for the imputed income from one month's free rent.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Boojum2k: jjorsett: This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.

You deserve a Hero tag too whether you want it or not.

Thank you kindly, but it's more a case of wanting to help those guys who have been with me for many years. They are truly small businesses and this is going to be devastating for them and their families. If this helps them survive, that'll be reward enough.


Cool story, Bro.
No - I mean really.
That's cool, and you're a Bro.
More power to you.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: Mario and his son Sal are good guys.
Very Italian and very proud to be the face of the neighborhood and community.
I take my car there for all needed work + inspections and they really are good people looking after their customers.


His sone Sal should open up a pizzaria/mexican fusion joint that offers Latin dance lessons in the evening. It can be Sal Salerno's Salerno's Salsa Salsa.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mr_a: Of course maybe the Feds, and definitely NY State, will want him to sent the residents a 1099 for the imputed income from one month's free rent.


This ... Gubment want thiers now
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: mr_a: Of course maybe the Feds, and definitely NY State, will want him to sent the residents a 1099 for the imputed income from one month's free rent.

This ... Gubment want thiers now


That's..not income.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God, how do you people see a feel-good story like this and go "gee, how can I take a giant sh*t on these people's parade?"
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: God, how do you people see a feel-good story like this and go "gee, how can I take a giant sh*t on these people's parade?"


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is what I'm doing for my business tenants. Given the gloomy predictions, I expect I'll be doing the same in future months. Glad I can manage without that income, because many can't.


Oh come on.
Can't is very relative and subjective.
We make people do all kinds of things they 'can't' but, yeah, some can't.
No politician has ever cared about anyone's can't.
And who puts people in positions of power money.
They would be Banks and other entrepreneurs and yes landlords
the same people that piss and moan but everything under the sun being some scam to get one more Penny out of them.
 
