 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Saturday, Donny, is Shabbos, the Jewish day of rest. That means that I don't work, I don't drive a car, I don't fu*cking ride in a car, I don't handle money, I don't turn on the oven, and I sure as shiat DON'T F*CKING USE MY LAPTOP. Uh, until now   (nytimes.com) divider line
26
    More: Misc, Jewish services, Torah, Judaism, Shabbat, Halakha, smell of Pop-Pop, Synagogue, Korban  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:19 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.


But shouldn't all rules be flexible? Because it's my opinion that the inflexible GOP, might actually be good if they would lighten up.
Like the war on drugs and vaginas, if they just we more reasonable, the world would suck less
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So... you broke your unbreakable law because God's world became inconvenient for you in a trying moment?

It's almost like your god isn't real or something.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Going to hell now for pushing buttons.

Bold srategy Cotton
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In college, while, uh, "enlightened," a Jewish friend and I were chatting. He claimed that the Torah, Talmud, etc were so contradictory that Jews spent so much time studying loopholes that of course they'd turn out to be great lawyers.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's OK as long as you don't use the mouse or press any keys.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.

But shouldn't all rules be flexible? Because it's my opinion that the inflexible GOP, might actually be good if they would lighten up.
Like the war on drugs and vaginas, if they just we more reasonable, the world would suck less


Slight problem: the GOP is extremely flexible when it comes to rules and laws. Only problem is that it's basically illegal for everyone except them.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To preserve life is the first priority.
If this is about Jared, then he should hold a good Sabbath through Passover until at least Purim.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F!-ing Polish Catholic man...
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SHOMER SHABBOS!
 
PirateKing
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If your rules can't change to fit new situations, then they're not there for your protection or benefit. They're a magic spell.
 
gaspode
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.

But shouldn't all rules be flexible?


Religious laws are either inflexible or they are admitting the truth that in fact they are just something they decide to do because they want to and will stop any time they want to also. Because it is all just made up shiat anyway.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: In college, while, uh, "enlightened," a Jewish friend and I were chatting. He claimed that the Torah, Talmud, etc were so contradictory that Jews spent so much time studying loopholes that of course they'd turn out to be great lawyers.


And they know how to bargain. Like the yarmulke, the absolute bare minimum of cloth that can legally be called a hat in the eyes of God.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well I guess everyone in this thread is gonna get stoned.
 
CastIronStove
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.

But shouldn't all rules be flexible? Because it's my opinion that the inflexible GOP, might actually be good if they would lighten up.
Like the war on drugs and vaginas, if they just we more reasonable, the world would suck less


Shouldn't God be able to create rules that work all the time? And convey them in a way that is unambiguous?
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's a suggestion for this self aggrandizing POS.  Go out to Brooklyn and try to talk some sense into those Hasidic morans and get them to stop spread this shiat around NYC like plague carrying rats.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: Well I guess everyone in this thread is gonna get stoned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CastIronStove: waxbeans: Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.

But shouldn't all rules be flexible? Because it's my opinion that the inflexible GOP, might actually be good if they would lighten up.
Like the war on drugs and vaginas, if they just we more reasonable, the world would suck less

Shouldn't God be able to create rules that work all the time? And convey them in a way that is unambiguous?


He'll get around to it after we figure out the link between quantum mechanics and relativity.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As the Jewish philosopher Joshua ben Mariam once said "Sabbath is made for man, not man for the Sabbath"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CastIronStove: Shouldn't God be able to create rules that work all the time? And convey them in a way that is unambiguous?


What fun would that be? We're talking about a God that creates us with foreskin and tells us to immediately slice it off at birth. He likes to fark with us.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: CastIronStove: Shouldn't God be able to create rules that work all the time? And convey them in a way that is unambiguous?

What fun would that be? We're talking about a God that creates us with foreskin and tells us to immediately slice it off at birth. He likes to fark with us.


Prankster god: also responsible for fossils to test your faith.


/bill hicks joke, not mine
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty Fly for a Rabbi (Parody of "Pretty Fly) (For a White Guy) (" by Offspring)
Youtube usPkL2EQPYo
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Puffy McBooze: Well I guess everyone in this thread is gonna get stoned.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Funnied, and favorited, but I was more thinkin:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't forget that this is the same group who have strung fishing line around Manhattan, to define the areas where they can wander about on Sabbath.  (google "Eruv"). Nothing like having a God where you believe that you can argue your way out of anything with a good lawyer.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: It's amazing how negotiable religious laws are.


You don't understand; if people spend a protracted amount of time NOT being shamed and tithing, they may "go clean" of it. Religion can't have people realizing that they don't need it. Religious rules exist to propagate religion, and are unassailable, until they hinder the process.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.