 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Bad News Wrapped in Protein isn't just the name of my GG Allin mariachi cover band   (nytimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Gene, DNA, Protein, Virus, RNA, Genome, Genetics, coronavirus proteins  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 9:42 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's something out there waiting on us and it ain't no man.....

WE ALL GONNA DIE
*ties on a toilet paper headband &
squirts some Lysol in nostrils*
 
fusillade762
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
auuaaagguuuauaccuucccagguaacaaaccaacc​a​acuuucgaucucuuguagaucuguucucuaaacgaacu​uuaaaaucuguguggcugucacucggcugcaugcuuag​ugcacucacgcaguauaauuaauaacuaauuacugucg​uugacaggacacgaguaacucgucuaucuucugcaggc​ugcuuacgguuucguccguguugcagccgaucaucagc​acaucuagguuucguccgggugugaccgaaagguaag

Easy for you to say.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a really good article, and however neglects to mention that there is still a big divide what we think what these proteins do, and what they actually and precisely do to allow the virus to infect and replicate.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is...really, really interesting.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was my first introduction to the stories of G.G. Allin, and his oeuvre.

Drive-By Truckers - "The Night G.G. Allin Came To Town"
Youtube wLmcf_gpWVc
 
Datanerd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Datanerd: This was my first introduction to the stories of G.G. Allin, and his oeuvre.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wLmcf_gp​WVc]


"Memphis was slidin' into the Mississippi,
We were doing our best just to ride it down."
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I never was any good at organic chemistry but chemicals that do stuff is pretty cool.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.