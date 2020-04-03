 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ARL Now)   Condo Karen calls cops on neighbor for A) loud music, B) cooking smells, or C) running a CDC-compliant drive-through COVID testing center in the parking lot?   (arlnow.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Respirator, The Residents, Physician, Arlington doctor, Patient, public testing, Doctor Who, Health care provider  
•       •       •

1534 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 2:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does COVID's manager have to say about this?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she gets attacked by a corvid.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, Kondo EriKa.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Doctor's husband named Mike?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disaster brings out the heroes and the assholes. Judging by the amount of TP bought, there are many of the latter.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read through the article seeing if it was going to be a complaint about the traffic blocking up the parking lot or something similar that was causing a legitimate disturbance since a lot of Farkers like to just knee-jerk assume that anytime anybody has a complaint in a co-op or HOA it's automatically wrong.

Then I get to this...

One resident went so far as to call the police. That resident, whose first name is Erika, reached out to ARLnow with her concerns.

"At the Chatham condominium in Arlington, Va. there is a rogue doctor's office - Dr. Lillian Hunt - doing COVID-19 tests in the condo parking lot, much to the dismay of its hundreds of residents who live there," she wrote. "With the closure of the gym at the building, many residents also use the parking lot as a home gym - many unknowingly exercising right next to COVID patients in their cars lining up for tests. Arlington is destined for a spike in COVID cases. And Chatham is going to be the epicenter."

Go right ahead fark yourself, Erika.
 
Spirit Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, what could go wrong?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epidemic Erika should have just talked to the doctor. It would have saved everyone's time and she wouldn't be an internet laughing stock.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctor is the definition of a selfless person, she's in the most vulnerable population (65+), is on chemo, does not have full PPE, and is still testing people to help stop communal spreading. Karen should be shot out of a cannon into the lagoon.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Everyone knows there are no test kits available, because Trump.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because bringing hundreds, maybe thousands of strangers to your front door during a pandemic is a good idea.
This guy is coming into contact with all these people then touching door handles, elevator buttons etc. and keeping these samples, even if only for a short time, in his condo?

I'm team Condo Karen here. Go do it in a parking lot of a closed business or something.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I read through the article seeing if it was going to be a complaint about the traffic blocking up the parking lot or something similar that was causing a legitimate disturbance since a lot of Farkers like to just knee-jerk assume that anytime anybody has a complaint in a co-op or HOA it's automatically wrong.

Then I get to this...

One resident went so far as to call the police. That resident, whose first name is Erika, reached out to ARLnow with her concerns.

"At the Chatham condominium in Arlington, Va. there is a rogue doctor's office - Dr. Lillian Hunt - doing COVID-19 tests in the condo parking lot, much to the dismay of its hundreds of residents who live there," she wrote. "With the closure of the gym at the building, many residents also use the parking lot as a home gym - many unknowingly exercising right next to COVID patients in their cars lining up for tests. Arlington is destined for a spike in COVID cases. And Chatham is going to be the epicenter."

Go right ahead fark yourself, Erika.


This farking moron thinks that everyone being tested is positive and that a parking lot is a good place to exercise. Let her catch it and die
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The primary danger, Dr. Hunt said, is to herself. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and does not have the N95 masks that help protect healthcare workers from disease."


Farking hero.

She is going to martyr herself for her patients.  And her neighbors just want to NIMBY the problem away.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: The doctor is the definition of a selfless person, she's in the most vulnerable population (65+), is on chemo, does not have full PPE, and is still testing people to help stop communal spreading. Karen should be shot out of a cannon into the lagoon.


Someone please get this doctor a supply of N95 masks ASAP and when you deliver them tell Condo Karen to go get screwed.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: "The primary danger, Dr. Hunt said, is to herself. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy and does not have the N95 masks that help protect healthcare workers from disease."


Farking hero.

She is going to martyr herself for her patients.  And her neighbors just want to NIMBY the problem away.


I imagine their concern is that she's going to martyr them, too.

\it's easier to be a saint than to live with one
 
undercurrent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arlington: The Rap
Youtube 4T1RMuoQnKo


I assumed Condo Karen would be in Clarendon.

/ still as relevant as it was over a decade ago
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stupid, stupid people. Sheesh.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How in the heck do you use a parking lot as a home gym?
I'm thinking did they drag the weight benches outside or they doing squats in the handicap spot.
 
Trayal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a valuable point at the end of TFA:

Dr. Hunt noted that the positive tests she has gotten back so far "have all been noncompliant young adults who did not take the COVID-19 precautions seriously.

As an Arlington resident to the local youngsters: stay the fark home!
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: How in the heck do you use a parking lot as a home gym?
I'm thinking did they drag the weight benches outside or they doing squats in the handicap spot.


In middle school a group of us had fun moving a favorite teacher's sports car up on to the grass. One of the reasons he was a favorite teacher was he was smart enough not to get upset about such things--never said a word, never tried to catch us. Another teacher that did get upset with kids would find her car wedged between others that she couldn't leave until one of them did.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)


Yes. Because gun stores and doctors are exactly the same and are for the same purpose, therefore people should feel the exact same way about them.

/sarc (if that isn't obvious)
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LIVE! LAUGH! LOVE!
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)


Many buildings have businesses and offices, like doctors' offices, on the ground floor. Some choose their condos in part on the businesses they have access to without leaving the building in bad weather.

(It was many years ago, but I recall a radio host that rarely had to leave his building--being especially large that walking really mattered to him--having his condo, radio studio, full shopping in the building.)
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: The doctor is the definition of a selfless person, she's in the most vulnerable population (65+), is on chemo, does not have full PPE, and is still testing people to help stop communal spreading. Karen should be shot out of a cannon into the lagoon.


Why test though. Everyone should be distancing. I see all of these in car tests and it seems like a huge waste. Unless you need to be admitted to the hospital you shouldnt be tested at this point. Not to mention that the testing will likely miss about 15% of those with the virus. We are well beyond small scale isolation where testing of asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms would be useful.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: JohnCarter: So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)

Yes. Because gun stores and doctors are exactly the same and are for the same purpose, therefore people should feel the exact same way about them.

/sarc (if that isn't obvious)


My point is, could this be a zoning issue?

There is outrage that people are upset as the Dr is testing and derision that people are upset about the Dr testing in parking lot.  If so, wonder why it only came up now?  People typically do not want businesses in residential zoned areas due to traffic, etc.

Maybe everyone was cool with the Dr being there...until this
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: [Fark user image image 425x310]


Thanks! Sent that to my SIL who just got yet another confirmation that she was exposed to a positive patient. At least she's maintaining her sense of humor.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jimjays: stevenvictx: How in the heck do you use a parking lot as a home gym?
I'm thinking did they drag the weight benches outside or they doing squats in the handicap spot.

In middle school a group of us had fun moving a favorite teacher's sports car up on to the grass. One of the reasons he was a favorite teacher was he was smart enough not to get upset about such things--never said a word, never tried to catch us. Another teacher that did get upset with kids would find her car wedged between others that she couldn't leave until one of them did.


Middle schoolers are such dicks
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Yes. Because gun stores and doctors are exactly the same and are for the same purpose, therefore people should feel the exact same way about them.


Exactly.

One is willfully inviting in unlawful degenerates who are a threat to themselves and others, and the other is selling guns.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: robodog: The doctor is the definition of a selfless person, she's in the most vulnerable population (65+), is on chemo, does not have full PPE, and is still testing people to help stop communal spreading. Karen should be shot out of a cannon into the lagoon.

Why test though. Everyone should be distancing. I see all of these in car tests and it seems like a huge waste. Unless you need to be admitted to the hospital you shouldnt be tested at this point. Not to mention that the testing will likely miss about 15% of those with the virus. We are well beyond small scale isolation where testing of asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms would be useful.


The better the numbers we have are, the better we'll understand this virus, and that most likely will positively inform how we should handle the next round of this thing.
It's not going to just vanish, never to be heard from again.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: JohnCarter: So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)

Yes. Because gun stores and doctors are exactly the same and are for the same purpose, therefore people should feel the exact same way about them.

/sarc (if that isn't obvious)


ya know those folks have to stay home and try to seperate themselves from other sick people. If they can arrest a guy for paddle boating, tell surfers that social distancing at sea doesnt work. Why would you want to bring the potentially sick to you?

/ I can't  get to the sick, so let's bring them to me.
// and my neighbors.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: WillJM8528: JohnCarter: So the Dr is running a business out of her condo?  Is this a mixed use development?  Not commenting on whether the testing is good or bad, curious about the business / residential mix

Wonder if everyone would be as against Condo Erika if someone opened a gunstore in their condo? (Which I think would be awesome...maybe combined with a growler store and an Axe range)

Yes. Because gun stores and doctors are exactly the same and are for the same purpose, therefore people should feel the exact same way about them.

/sarc (if that isn't obvious)

My point is, could this be a zoning issue?

There is outrage that people are upset as the Dr is testing and derision that people are upset about the Dr testing in parking lot.  If so, wonder why it only came up now?  People typically do not want businesses in residential zoned areas due to traffic, etc.

Maybe everyone was cool with the Dr being there...until this


It's an office condo that is legally zoned and licensed as a medical office. As stated before lots of condo buildings have commercial spaces usually called office condos, on the first floor.
 
wutevr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
some of you white knighting for condo karen today are the same losers who were pooh poohing the pandemic yesterday

which is it snowflakes?  a real issue or a librul hoax?  you kinda need to pick otherwise your bankrupt credibility begins to look Bear Stearns in '08
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Because bringing hundreds, maybe thousands of strangers to your front door during a pandemic is a good idea.
This guy is coming into contact with all these people then touching door handles, elevator buttons etc. and keeping these samples, even if only for a short time, in his condo?

I'm team Condo Karen here. Go do it in a parking lot of a closed business or something.



You should try actually reading the article before you ally yourself with an idiot.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good to see that everyone here has volunteered their house to be a testing location.
 
tnpir
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Way to go, ErikaKaren!

Twat.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.