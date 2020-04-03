 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Meanwhile in the Philippines, things have escalated quickly   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mofo be serious.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So obviously, the first found to defy the order will be someone from his family.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
life imitates art?


Mad Tv David Herman hung over
Youtube Ajw4UP3Ibv4
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to shoot you FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might DIE if you get the virus. So, we'll kill you to prevent it!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mofo has one tool in his toolbox.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That mofo has one tool in his toolbox.


Yeah.  This isn't about public safety, this is a sociopath finding an excuse to indulge in his hobby.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like he ordered the drug dealers shot.  It you have an effective solution why change it? Just modify it to the circumstances.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just label covid19 as a drug, then shoot everyone who has it.

Died of underlying conditions: bullet holes.
 
Tryfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until his political enemies are 'suspected of having COVID'...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wanted a China-style quarantine, right?

This is how that works.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my wife showed this to me last night. She's Filipino, and this isn't the whole story. Protesters had thrown bleach in the face of a nurse and had threatened other front line workers. Apparently (I don't speak Tagalog so I'm relying on her translation) his orders are to shoot to kill anyone who threatens front line doctors or nurses.

/Not saying that's a good thing, but there are many farkers who would parrot that stance as a sentiment.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about the rest of y'all, but some here in NOLA would support that.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What real fascism looks like.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he specifically said "shoot them dead" and "we will not hesitate to shoot" in English, for the benefit of the cameras, knowing that it probably would be posted on every social media website.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this guy a blustering fool, or do his henchmen take his off-the-cuff pronouncements seriously?
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Duterte have broad support in the Philippines?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. He's right wing, authoritarian, and he believes the virus is deadly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: So is this guy a blustering fool, or do his henchmen take his off-the-cuff pronouncements seriously?


Having been to the island of Mindanao when it was under martial law, I can say that he's dead serious. I can also say that it was less intrusive than the TSA and the armed soldiers even at the checkpoints were very nice and polite. It was one of the strangest experiences of my life.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the orange menace would take c19 serious like this guy.  Impeach already.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked it up - in February, his popularity was 87%. They love this guy over there.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Doesn't Duterte have broad support in the Philippines?


Kind of, it depends on which island you're on. The political divide is much like it is here, with those in the south being more supportive of him. The big difference there is that Mindanao, and the other southern islands see semi-regular incursions of terrorists from Indonesia.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Doesn't Duterte have broad support in the Philippines?


He's got dude support as well.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Duterte. When the only tool you know how to use is a gun, everything looks like a target.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay home.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never mess with a man that wears a jean jacket to a press conference.  you know he's heading to the roller disco right after this.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Looked it up - in February, his popularity was 87%. They love this guy over there.


Doubtless a poll also conducted at gunpoint.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him, as they are too stupid to live.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I like how he specifically said "shoot them dead" and "we will not hesitate to shoot" in English, for the benefit of the cameras, knowing that it probably would be posted on every social media website.


Filipino (standardized Tagalog) and English are the two official languages in the Philippines.

There's a shiatload of regional languages. It resembles India in that regard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Apparently (I don't speak Tagalog so I'm relying on her translation)


I do
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

He says "they're delicious."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: nytmare: So is this guy a blustering fool, or do his henchmen take his off-the-cuff pronouncements seriously?

Having been to the island of Mindanao when it was under martial law, I can say that he's dead serious. I can also say that it was less intrusive than the TSA and the armed soldiers even at the checkpoints were very nice and polite. It was one of the strangest experiences of my life.


Unlike the TSA, they had a real enemy to deal with.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: JAGChem82: I like how he specifically said "shoot them dead" and "we will not hesitate to shoot" in English, for the benefit of the cameras, knowing that it probably would be posted on every social media website.

Filipino (standardized Tagalog) and English are the two official languages in the Philippines.

There's a shiatload of regional languages. It resembles India in that regard.
[Fark user image 850x1326]


Indeed, there's also been a rise in the use of what they refer to as "Taglish", a combination of Tagalog and English.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: DeadGeek: Apparently (I don't speak Tagalog so I'm relying on her translation)

I do
[i.ebayimg.com image 850x1133]
He says "they're delicious."


Thanks for the laugh.

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My wife is from Manila so she's not getting a kick out of this but oddly she is a big supporter of this guy. According to her he actually stood up to long standing corruption and has done some other positive things about cleaning up pollution and crime. Having said that as someone up thread mentioned he does have one toll in his tool box. On the other hand when traveling around the Philippines you don't have to worry about the bullet scam at the airports anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: My wife is from Manila so she's not getting a kick out of this but oddly she is a big supporter of this guy. According to her he actually stood up to long standing corruption and has done some other positive things about cleaning up pollution and crime. Having said that as someone up thread mentioned he does have one toll in his tool box. On the other hand when traveling around the Philippines you don't have to worry about the bullet scam at the airports anymore.


Please explain bullet scam
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: We're going to shoot you FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY


Not for yours, but your neighbors.

It's over-reaction for COVID19, but for something that was about five times more infectious and had about a 15% case fatality rate, with the same asymptomatic period, it would probably be legally and epidemiologically justifiable in the United States.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Just like he ordered the drug dealers shot.  It you have an effective solution why change it? Just modify it to the circumstances.


When you a murderous, sociopathic wannabe dictator, every problem is solved by a firing squad.
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, I guess that's why the LSD church may have pulled morman missionaries a few weeks back.
Whaddaya mean, we can't knock doors all day?
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: My wife is from Manila so she's not getting a kick out of this but oddly she is a big supporter of this guy. According to her he actually stood up to long standing corruption and has done some other positive things about cleaning up pollution and crime. Having said that as someone up thread mentioned he does have one toll in his tool box. On the other hand when traveling around the Philippines you don't have to worry about the bullet scam at the airports anymore.


I got taken by the taxi scam on my first visit. Searching on the bullet scam, apparently airport officials would plant bullets in people's luggage and extort money from them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ano ang impiyerno?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: So, my wife showed this to me last night. She's Filipino, and this isn't the whole story. Protesters had thrown bleach in the face of a nurse and had threatened other front line workers. Apparently (I don't speak Tagalog so I'm relying on her translation) his orders are to shoot to kill anyone who threatens front line doctors or nurses.

/Not saying that's a good thing, but there are many farkers who would parrot that stance as a sentiment.


There are also many farkers here who would throw bleach at front line workers and then blame their actions on the president.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinner: Well, I guess that's why the LSD church may have pulled morman missionaries a few weeks back.
Whaddaya mean, we can't knock doors all day?


But on LSD, they can knock on the door of your mind on a higher plane of consciousness.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: You might DIE if you get the virus. So, we'll kill you to prevent it!


You might kill others by spreading the virus.  It is morally OK to kill people to protect yourself or others.
1.  Is the virus a danger to another person's life?
2.  Can a person spread it by being out and about for non essential activities?
3.  Is the person out and about for non essential activities.

If all three questions are yes, the person is a mortal danger to others.   Now, you may argue that the virus isn't a mortal danger, if so, then any lockdown is wrong.

Others have argued that people don't understand how dangerous the virus is.  How has the media and government failed?  This is the only topic on the news.  The celebrities are singing us songs on you tube from their homes.  There is no TP.  How is it possible for anybody but the people of sentinel island to not know about the corona?

You may also argue that the people out and about don't have free will.  Well, we need to round up the meat robots and put them in camps for their own protection.  Humanoid meat robots without free will can very easily be abused.  We need to test for free will and encamp every skin job that doesn't have free will.

I applaud the Philippines president for taking these actions.  Only the criminally stupid or those without free will are out and about doing non essential things.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Red Shirt Blues: My wife is from Manila so she's not getting a kick out of this but oddly she is a big supporter of this guy. According to her he actually stood up to long standing corruption and has done some other positive things about cleaning up pollution and crime. Having said that as someone up thread mentioned he does have one toll in his tool box. On the other hand when traveling around the Philippines you don't have to worry about the bullet scam at the airports anymore.

Please explain bullet scam


You would be standing in line at the airport and "they" (people in cahoots with airport security) would plant a bullet in your backpack or luggage. They would target caucasians that looked like they had money or could get money. So when you go through final x-ray screening they would find the bullet and security would haul you off to a back office threatening arrest and jail. Unless...you could pay a fine right then and there (credit cards were accepted) then you could get on your plane. Even today at manila airport you will see people with there luggage and packs tightly wound in saran wrap. There are little stands outside that offer the wrapping service.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AeAe: Doesn't Duterte have broad support in the Philippines?


Much the same way that trump has broad support in the U.S.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Brutal retribution interspersed with enriching corruption and dismantling societal norms? This crisis is an authoritarian's dream come true.

I was talking about America but I can see Duterte doing it too.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pinner: Well, I guess that's why the LSD church may have pulled morman missionaries a few weeks back.
Whaddaya mean, we can't knock doors all day?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Perhaps it is because too many people are home tripping on LDS.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Red Shirt Blues: My wife is from Manila so she's not getting a kick out of this but oddly she is a big supporter of this guy. According to her he actually stood up to long standing corruption and has done some other positive things about cleaning up pollution and crime. Having said that as someone up thread mentioned he does have one toll in his tool box. On the other hand when traveling around the Philippines you don't have to worry about the bullet scam at the airports anymore.

I got taken by the taxi scam on my first visit. Searching on the bullet scam, apparently airport officials would plant bullets in people's luggage and extort money from them.


It's fun traveling my wife as I'll get quoted a price for something and my wife who would be shadowing me would menacingly and loudly ask in Tagalog "Is that the right price or the white man's price?"
 
Spermbot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abb3w: Madman drummers bummers: We're going to shoot you FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY

Not for yours, but your neighbors.

It's over-reaction for COVID19, but for something that was about five times more infectious and had about a 15% case fatality rate, with the same asymptomatic period, it would probably be legally and epidemiologically justifiable in the United States.


Any talk of a CFR in the U.S. is deceptive, given the lack of testing available.  Based on combined reports from China and S. Korea (which are past the initial window of infection and recovery), with attempts to compensate for both under-reporting and under-testing, the CFR for this coronoavirus is about 1.4%.
 
