(ABC Columbia)   U.S. COVID deaths is now twice as much as 9/11. That's right, 18/11 deaths
    More: Sad  
571 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Apr 2020 at 12:09 PM



127 Comments
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great! Now we'll need two Giulianis.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My god.

AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
About 405k Americans were killed in WWII, trump's incompetence is going to kill more Americans. After WWII there were trials followed by hangings of people that caused deaths through their actions outside the rules of war.
Trump,pence, Jared,Azar, and esper should be on a trial list already for gross incompetence and dereliction of duty.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: About 405k Americans were killed in WWII, trump's incompetence is going to kill more Americans. After WWII there were trials followed by hangings of people that caused deaths through their actions outside the rules of war.
Trump,pence, Jared,Azar, and esper should be on a trial list already for gross incompetence and dereliction of duty.


Scrolls up....

Yep, cross posted to the pol tab.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No one told Trump Coronavirus was determined to strike U.S.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.


So what tiny nation can we invade?

I vote for Rhode Island.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Terrorists sends planes to World Trade Center: Send the troops! This is war!!!

China sends virus all over the world: send a strongly worded letter!!
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't work folks, the $1,200 check is in the mail (of course, not everyone will get it). And the working class will get a few extra hundreds in unemployment (if you are ever able to submit the unemployment application).

The rich and companies will get trillions in loans and free bailouts. Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the rest.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.


So the Porsche factory is an essential business?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


Staying in his basement is doing exactly what is recommended by the experts, so he is doing something by doing nothing.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And before anybody biatches about using 9/11 as a comparison, if 3000 people dying in a terror attack was sufficient to dramatically change our approach to travel security, start two wars and normalize a surveillance state, 200k+ deaths ought to damn well be sufficient to dramatically upend the way we approach healthcare and government disaster planning.

/ not subby
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder how much the real death count is, seeing as the cases of death due to unspecified pneumonia and lung issues have also skyrocketed but people don't do covid tests on corpses.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

make me some tea: My god.

[Fark user image 630x161]


UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh great.  Now Rudy's going to go through mitosis and we're going to have 2 of him.
 
chewd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


My good friend of 20 years died in the ill-conceived war that followed.

Whats your point?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Being a New Yorker, the thing that's been reminding me about 9/11 recently has been wearing the facemasks again.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The plague isnt bad enough? You have to bring math into this? Are you going to start distributing hemorrhoids next, Subby?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skozlaw: And before anybody biatches about using 9/11 as a comparison, if 3000 people dying in a terror attack was sufficient to dramatically change our approach to travel security, start two wars and normalize a surveillance state, 200k+ deaths ought to damn well be sufficient to dramatically upend the way we approach healthcare and government disaster planning.

/ not subby


I used this argument on FB to counter the "H1N1 kill 120,000 people and we didn't freak out about it" Rush Limbaugh meme

oddly no one responded...

One problem I foresee is there are only about 150 nations in the world, what happens when we exceed 75 9/11's?  we will run out of countries to invade.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like the arguement the right wing douchebros are using.

Same one for outlawing assault rifles"More cars kill people than guns, should we outlaw cars?"

"The flu and pnuemonia kill more people."

The hoops they jump through to justify Trump's incompetence.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: swaniefrmreddeer: And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.

So what tiny nation can we invade?

I vote for Rhode Island.


The USA won't invade Rhode Island, they have nukes.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


Oh funny. Something you can relate to that you don't want other people to make light of. You should go organize some of your like minded friends and hit the streets to protest.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


I'm sorry all this makes your Orange Savior look bad.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is a nonsensical comparison, why would you compare a pandemic to an act of terrorism?    It makes much more sense to compare it to other pandemics.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: mrparks: swaniefrmreddeer: And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.

So what tiny nation can we invade?

I vote for Rhode Island.

The USA won't invade Rhode Island, they have nukes.


And a Twinkie factory at Natick.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: I like the arguement the right wing douchebros are using.

Same one for outlawing assault rifles"More cars kill people than guns, should we outlaw cars?"

"The flu and pnuemonia kill more people."

The hoops they jump through to justify Trump's incompetence.


Putin doesn't pay slackers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had nothing to do with the submission of this headline but please allow me to apologize on behalf of Submitter for the callousness of it. There is nothing worse in this world than taking your kid to visit grandpa and having them break down in a graveyard because they miss one of the most interesting human beings they have ever known. Peace be with you.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well when the best case scenario ( which would require the states to work together in conjunction with the federal government moving to an emergency footing) is calling for up to 250k Americans dead I think we are going to need another metric that 9/11s.

I mean 2,996 people died in total on September 11th, 2001 and 83.4 9/11s just doesn't roll off the tongue very easily (again using our best case numbers). Maybe we should us the black death (50 million dead) as a metric? I mean .05 of a black death toll sounds a lot better as long as you don't think about it too much, and really when has the American public ever really thought of some abstract concept like that? I mean unless you can see 250k dead people yourself it just lies to unseat trump isn't it? All just a big ol hoax by the evil liberals.
 
boneking
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So are the US going to bomb China now?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
18/22
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many Benghazis are we up to?
 
please
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you really want to look into the abyss - Texans cheer the downfall of NYC as hospital struggle to survive.

https://www.ar15.com/forums/general/B​R​EAKING-Cuomo-to-send-National-Guard-to​-pick-up-ventilators-from-Private-Inst​itutions/5-2313732/?r=-1&page=5&anc=84​532489#i84532489
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


Doing nothing would cure this pandemic, literally. The only problem is all the assholes that want to carry on shopping/dining/partying/golfing like this was a regular day.

He's literally helping as best he can, just like your friend did, and if everyone helped too then this pandemic would be over a lot sooner with literally tens of thousands of american lives saved.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrparks: swaniefrmreddeer: And it only took 3 days to go from one 9/11 to two 9/11s, soon it will be 9/11 every day, and may get to be 9/11 every few hours.

So what tiny nation can we invade?

I vote for Rhode Island.


to drum up more support, you should use that countries full name

Rhode Island and Providence Plantations

We need to invade since they still have slavery and plantations!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


He has done something. He's not infected someone else or contributed to the death total.
 
Carn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's highly irregular.

/math joke
//we're all gonna die
///not funny
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DittoToo: AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.

I'm sorry all this makes your Orange Savior look bad.


You get that was a joke right?  Or a lie.  But I'm going with joke.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

make me some tea: My god.

[Fark user image 630x161]


And this aint counting the other COVID19 deaths which were never tested... and ended up as pneumonia.

I bet yesterday death toll was 2000.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Given how much we lost our collective shiat over 9/11 (Patriot Act, the Forever War, ball-fondling TSA, warrantless-wiretapping, suspension of habeas corpus for EPWs, torture, etc.), I can't wait to see what stupid shiat these farking weak-willed pussies pull next.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

please: If you really want to look into the abyss - Texans cheer the downfall of NYC as hospital struggle to survive.

https://www.ar15.com/forums/general/BR​EAKING-Cuomo-to-send-National-Guard-to​-pick-up-ventilators-from-Private-Inst​itutions/5-2313732/?r=-1&page=5&anc=84​532489#i84532489


Nobody who belongs to a forum dedicated exclusively to firearms is somebody who is going to have stable and intelligent views of the world around them.
 
EighthDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Fark you subby for equating the two. My good friend of 17 years dove from the 102 floor while in a meeting for Cantor after getting as many people as he could into the staircases. You have done nothing from your basement while on your computer throne.


theteacher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
buckle up, this is going to get way worse. by the end the month will recall this as the good time.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I had nothing to do with the submission of this headline but please allow me to apologize on behalf of Submitter for the callousness of it. There is nothing worse in this world than taking your kid to visit grandpa and having them break down in a graveyard because they miss one of the most interesting human beings they have ever known. Peace be with you.


There is something worse: seeing many thousands of grandchildren doing it for the order of magnitude more people that died because a small number of people refuse to follow the rules.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every day since 11/9/2016 has felt like 9/11.

And with this farking moron in charge we may soon have a death toll to match the daily 9/11 feeling.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The US dropping a atomic weapon on Hiroshima killed around 100k people.

Using Hiroshima as a measure of how many deaths are caused by republicans and trump's incompetence will work.
Donnie is going to be worse than 10 Hiroshimas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

please: If you really want to look into the abyss - Texans cheer the downfall of NYC as hospital struggle to survive.

https://www.ar15.com/forums/general/BR​EAKING-Cuomo-to-send-National-Guard-to​-pick-up-ventilators-from-Private-Inst​itutions/5-2313732/?r=-1&page=5&anc=84​532489#i84532489


That's almost as bad as farkers going into threads about a red state death count and saying it serves them right for voting republican.
 
