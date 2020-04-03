 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Hate your family, but stuck inside with them? Good news, the government is now telling families to observe social distancing. I call the room with the beer   (fox5ny.com) divider line
36
    More: Cool, New Jersey, New York City, NEW JERSEY, news conference, Hudson County Sheriff's Office 28-year, common practice, reported number of deaths, New Jersey governor  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 12:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As if that's really going to work out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: As if that's really going to work out.


Major issue for me taking care of an elderly parent.  I don't know what I'll do if I pick it up.

What's stupid is that we elbow bump when I go to bed.  But during the day I take her to use the bathroom in her wheelchair, make her meals, bathe her, and bring her her medicine....

Still, I guess it's good advice in general if it's practical for you to do so.  It just isn't for me.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's for the most part impractical I would think for most families. If someone has the virus in the house it will be transmitted to others.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been working from home for the past three weeks.  There's a reason I don't typically work from home, even though I have the capability to do so.  I have to tell family repeatedly that I'm not here on vacation or taking a day off.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that different from most current marriages?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. I call the bathroom
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live alone only have my dad left. And he lives 3,000 miles away.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Fine. I call the bathroom


I call the kitchen. I can shiat in the sink.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Is that different from most current marriages?


Only in making it more difficult to "social distance" your side piece...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you have separate bathrooms for each family member and and don't share rooms with them, this is totally pointless. Otherwise if one person has it, you likely all will soon, regardless if you socially distance at not.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't reach that far.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 1200 square foot cape cod.  4 people in it.  Not happening.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the two of us these days, but there's no way in hell this would work,
 
Orangeness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I'm irritated that fast food restaurants are still offering drive through. I don't want people out of work, but I have kiddo in my house who works in the freaking drive through. The rest of us are staying home and social distancing, but we can't stay away from someone who is most likely to pick this virus up.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I have a 6 foot dick to keep the distance between me and my wife.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Lord.  Can this really be the end?
To be stuck inside with family
and those fevered blues again
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 10 people in my house right now.  Not going to work.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lolwut
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Chingas: Good thing I have a 6 foot dick to keep the distance between me and my wife.


That's quite a thing to have in your Amazon shopping history. You must get some interesting recommends for other products.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any epidemiologist would tell you that's pointless if the people in the house aren't going out anywhere.  If you're holed up with someone, and it's contagious, you will get it.  No matter what 'it' is.

The point is to keep it from spreading among the larger population, and sweeping communities, overwhelming health care resources.

This sounds more like politicians trying to FUD the situation than anything else.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Unless you have separate bathrooms for each family member and and don't share rooms with them, this is totally pointless. Otherwise if one person has it, you likely all will soon, regardless if you socially distance at not.


?????????? WTF????????????
You treat the common areas like hot AF zones. Each person cleaning those areas each time they enter and exit.
And, then find places in the habitat that will be only for each individual.
And wear mask. Wash hands. Don't shout, sing, or cough.
Gezzzzzz you didn't even try.
Humanity is doomed.
Thanks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't know why that wasn't obvious.
from the very beginning of this I didn't like everyone doing selfies with people right next to them.
I think only one celebrity actually was doing selfies where the other person in the picture was actually succeeded way I think that was Tina Fey.
Good not dying if you think you can't avoid People in the same home. Guess you have to have had roommate drama. It can be done. Just treat all common areas as hot zones that needs to be cleaned before and after you enter them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Don't know why that wasn't obvious.
from the very beginning of this I didn't like everyone doing selfies with people right next to them.
I think only one celebrity actually was doing selfies where the other person in the picture was actually succeeded way I think that was Tina Fey.
Good not dying if you think you can't avoid People in the same home. Guess you have to have had roommate drama. It can be done. Just treat all common areas as hot zones that needs to be cleaned before and after you enter them.


*****succeed*** should read 6 feet.
Damn voice to text
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
to everyone saying this is impossible you know what is actually impossible?
beating this disease once it makes you start coughing up blood.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My wife and I are already doing that.  We have a 2/2 (double master bedroom) layout. We're living on opposite ends of our home.

The hospital where she works as an ICU nurse opened a COVID unit and they assigned her there.  Superhappyfuntimes.

This is surreal.  Oh and we have two months until hurricane season starts here in Florida.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: BizarreMan: As if that's really going to work out.

Major issue for me taking care of an elderly parent.  I don't know what I'll do if I pick it up.

What's stupid is that we elbow bump when I go to bed.  But during the day I take her to use the bathroom in her wheelchair, make her meals, bathe her, and bring her her medicine....

Still, I guess it's good advice in general if it's practical for you to do so.  It just isn't for me.


I'm right there with you caring for my mother. I don't even want to think about catching this and bringing it home to her. Mine can function on her own in a very limited capacity but there are limits.Up side is I'm working from home now and that's less chance of exposure for me if I stay home except for grocery store runs or parts/supply runs to the store for repairs of things.

Good luck and stay safe.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hissatsu: Unless you have separate bathrooms for each family member and and don't share rooms with them, this is totally pointless. Otherwise if one person has it, you likely all will soon, regardless if you socially distance at not.

?????????? WTF????????????
You treat the common areas like hot AF zones. Each person cleaning those areas each time they enter and exit.
And, then find places in the habitat that will be only for each individual.
And wear mask. Wash hands. Don't shout, sing, or cough.
Gezzzzzz you didn't even try.
Humanity is doomed.
Thanks.


You should try decaf.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hissatsu: waxbeans: hissatsu: Unless you have separate bathrooms for each family member and and don't share rooms with them, this is totally pointless. Otherwise if one person has it, you likely all will soon, regardless if you socially distance at not.

?????????? WTF????????????
You treat the common areas like hot AF zones. Each person cleaning those areas each time they enter and exit.
And, then find places in the habitat that will be only for each individual.
And wear mask. Wash hands. Don't shout, sing, or cough.
Gezzzzzz you didn't even try.
Humanity is doomed.
Thanks.

You should try decaf.


I was thinking thorazine, but sure. Give decaf a try first.
 
wilshire [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: vudukungfu: Fine. I call the bathroom

I call the kitchen. I can shiat in the sink.


I'll take the garage and the hose in the side yard.
 
baronm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be admitting this is high level crisis, and that we should be throwing on full blown hazmat suits? Shouldn't hospital workers have hazmat suits and spray down rooms?

/we're boned
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been panic-buying beer all my life. I was made for this crisis.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Diogenes: BizarreMan: As if that's really going to work out.

Major issue for me taking care of an elderly parent.  I don't know what I'll do if I pick it up.

What's stupid is that we elbow bump when I go to bed.  But during the day I take her to use the bathroom in her wheelchair, make her meals, bathe her, and bring her her medicine....

Still, I guess it's good advice in general if it's practical for you to do so.  It just isn't for me.

I'm right there with you caring for my mother. I don't even want to think about catching this and bringing it home to her. Mine can function on her own in a very limited capacity but there are limits.Up side is I'm working from home now and that's less chance of exposure for me if I stay home except for grocery store runs or parts/supply runs to the store for repairs of things.

Good luck and stay safe.


Yep.  Very similar.  I'm rounding out week 5 of WFH.  Using Instacart and picking that up curbside.

It's not fun but it's about the best we can do.  What's going to suck is when things start improving and we still will need to be super cautious, limit exposure, and operate with near paranoia of picking it up.

But one challenge at a time!  And please stay safe yourselves.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Starting the day out of work and social distancing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.