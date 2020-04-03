 Skip to content
(LA Times)   "Watchmen" proving more prophetic than usual   (latimes.com) divider line
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet ya a paycheck they find an excuse to keep wearing them, long after the need to.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it is. That's why I go everywhere in a silver spandex suit covered in lube.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbstractDatabase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x425]


one of my favorite lines.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

static.dezeen.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hard part is finding N95 masks with a Punisher skull on them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Bet ya a paycheck they find an excuse to keep wearing them, long after the need to.


Came here to say:
1) this. (Get our of my head)
2) so masks that work, but don't, now work again? Or do they only work for medics and officers?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

PICK UP THAT CAN
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 425x284]
PICK UP THAT CAN


Shire reeve?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
cowgirl toffee:

Hey CT! Was I kissing your posts or didn't you disappear for a while?

Hope all is well.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]


Long time, no see!

You could always wrap the bra around a few times. Or use one or two of those binder clips to tighten the excess fabric. Necessity is the mother of invention.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]


Is your hit counter feeling neglected?

\you're one of my fark favorites
\\because I like your mind
\\\well, not just because you're real purdy
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee:

Hey CT! Was I kissing your posts or didn't you disappear for a while?

Hope all is well.


Got sick.  :/  Was told I had bronchitis and plurality at the same time. It put me out for a few months. No idea if it was virus. My state is still not doing that. Guess if I want to get tested, I need to cough on a rich person and wait for the results.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

Long time, no see!

You could always wrap the bra around a few times. Or use one or two of those binder clips to tighten the excess fabric. Necessity is the mother of invention.
[Fark user image 425x223]


I can protect 3-4 people from this virus with one of my cups!

*super hero pose*
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

Is your hit counter feeling neglected?

\you're one of my fark favorites
\\because I like your mind
\\\well, not just because you're real purdy


Thanks.  <3
 
noitsnot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]


The world needs pup tents too.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.somethingawful.comView Full Size

Yeah, These have been my days in quarantine
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't see how a show about 1/2 the people in New York City dying is relevant nowadays.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.somethingawful.comView Full Size

i.somethingawful.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Be wary of shady individuals such as narco dealing nazi terrorists exploiting the crisis, wearing the same gears and stomping on the heads of the minorities to incite civil war in LA!

Just like the fake Healthcare workers in coveralls stealing masks from a NYC hospital!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now that I think about it, subby, Watchmen makes more sense than this does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RustyShock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*Not recommended for coronavirus protection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]


You can provide group masks!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AMERICAN PROMO STORY | Watchmen OST
Youtube 1zv7f18OmHA
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

You can provide group masks!


Protection for small households. :)
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, if anyone can be trusted with police powers and near anonymity, it's the LAPD.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let me guess, they've discovered the virus can be caged in watch-battery lithium?

/dumbest part of dumb plot
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]


Or you could provide protection for an entire household:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

Or you could provide protection for an entire household:[Fark user image image 425x283]


Bonus, you can cook meth while you are at it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RustyShock: *Not recommended for coronavirus protection.

[Fark user image 472x525]


vanna white?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Got sick. :/ Was told I had bronchitis and plurality at the same time.


Funny, I always assumed you had reached the age of majority.
 
Ytram [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee:

Hey CT! Was I kissing your posts or didn't you disappear for a while?

Hope all is well.


That's definitely breaking the social distancing guidelines.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: cowgirl toffee: Got sick. :/ Was told I had bronchitis and plurality at the same time.

Funny, I always assumed you had reached the age of majority.


That was supposed to be pleurisy... stupid auto correct.  :P
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Wendigogo: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

Long time, no see!

You could always wrap the bra around a few times. Or use one or two of those binder clips to tighten the excess fabric. Necessity is the mother of invention.
[Fark user image 425x223]

I can protect 3-4 people from this virus with one of my cups!

*super hero pose*


Now we know your secret identity
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're really Power Girl!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Slypork: cowgirl toffee: Wendigogo: cowgirl toffee: If my boobs were smaller, I could have masks.  (   ._.)

[static.dezeen.com image 850x477]

Long time, no see!

You could always wrap the bra around a few times. Or use one or two of those binder clips to tighten the excess fabric. Necessity is the mother of invention.
[Fark user image 425x223]

I can protect 3-4 people from this virus with one of my cups!

*super hero pose*

Now we know your secret identity
[Fark user image 200x361]
You're really Power Girl!


*gasp!*

cutecatsanddogs.comView Full Size


Who told you???
 
