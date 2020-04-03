 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Retail purchases of milk rose nearly 53% for the week ended March 21, butter sales surged more than 127% and cheese rose more than 84%. Today the Dairy Farmers of America say "dump all your milk"   (reuters.com) divider line
37
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


This.  Go to any Costco as proof.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


Damn straight.

And they would probably end up cheaper than the 8 oz bags they sell.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sales to major dairy export markets have dried up as the food-service sector largely shuts down globally.

Eh China hasn't told their population to get 3-6 months of food reserves for nothing... China imports 50+ million metric tons of food per year... if that stops even for 2-3 months, China is in big trouble.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.
 
10Woodsman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I ran a donut shop for years and every summer, our dairy supplier (a giant commercial food vendor) would suddenly start bringing us individual-serving milk cartons stamped with expiration dates of less than a week off. I would complain and they would bring me some longer-lived milk and then the next week they'd try the same shiat again. Finally one of my food reps told me it was because the school year had ended and they had a glut of expiring milk in the warehouses. It happened numerous years in a row... Today the coronavirus has caught everybody off guard in the supply chain, but these guys knew when school ended every year. Get it together!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow.

Come back, Canadian Dairy exports, all is forgiven!

Or maybe Trump will impose a giant tariff and China will pay it into the Goobermental's deplete coffers.

Just kidding, it is business and consumers who pay. If demand is inflexible, one pays, if demand is flexible, the other pays more.

The farmers are unlikely to see a cent if the face-eating leopards have a say in this!
 
Loren
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZAZ: People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


Exactly.  So long as the packaging isn't totally insane people would buy the commercial stuff.  It's very often worthwhile to buy the bigger containers of things because the price per unit is so much less.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Despite strong demand for basic foods like dairy products amid the coronavirus pandemic, the milk supply chain has seen a host of disruptions that are preventing dairy farmers from getting their products to market.

We knew it would get worse. :(
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.


This is why Canadians buy milk in bags. They freeze very nicely and Canadians usually have large freezers in addition to large refrigerators.

I wonder is this has something to do with the relative prices of Canadian and American milk and the supply management system for the farmers (soon to be formers if you don't ditch The Trumpeter Swan)?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


Desperate?  WTH...that's a lifestyle.

/my lifestyle to be specific
//not claiming it's a good one
 
Watubi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Perhaps this is a good time to learn the difference between retail and wholesale, subby.
 
CrazyGerbilLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


Exactly this. People want to buy large quantities anyway. That's exactly why the demand is up and the shelves are bare.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.


Name it Mrs. O'Leary.
For the lulz.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And sales to major dairy export markets have dried up as the food-service sector largely shuts down globally.

Eh China hasn't told their population to get 3-6 months of food reserves for nothing... China imports 50+ million metric tons of food per year... if that stops even for 2-3 months, China is in big trouble.


On the other hand, a fun fact. Although the Chinese have the highest levels of lactose-intolerance in the world (about 25%) they are the biggest producer of dairy products in the world, even cheese.

What a great time for massive tariffs, eh? The Thumper is a Disruptor. He proudly brags of his skill at sowing confusion among his enemies (and partners, and clients, and family, and friends, and employees, and ... well, he is Gaslighter to the World, isn't he?)
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.

This is why Canadians buy milk in bags. They freeze very nicely and Canadians usually have large freezers in addition to large refrigerators.

I wonder is this has something to do with the relative prices of Canadian and American milk and the supply management system for the farmers (soon to be formers if you don't ditch The Trumpeter Swan)?


I think that's called "outside".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me I need to check on the frozen milk in my other fridge freezer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Exactly this. People want to buy large quantities anyway. That's exactly why the demand is up and the shelves are bare.


It's the CostCo Revolution and I don't have a CostCo Subscription!
 
Eravior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I saw this coming and have already sold my cow for some magic beans.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/22/bu​s​iness/coronavirus-beans-sales.html

/Magic in that they fly off the shelves.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I needs it.  Now back off or you get the flame breath!
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.

This is why Canadians buy milk in bags. They freeze very nicely and Canadians usually have large freezers in addition to large refrigerators.



I'm sure they do. It is called "the great outdoors".
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: lolmao500: And sales to major dairy export markets have dried up as the food-service sector largely shuts down globally.

Eh China hasn't told their population to get 3-6 months of food reserves for nothing... China imports 50+ million metric tons of food per year... if that stops even for 2-3 months, China is in big trouble.

On the other hand, a fun fact. Although the Chinese have the highest levels of lactose-intolerance in the world (about 25%) they are the biggest producer of dairy products in the world, even cheese.

What a great time for massive tariffs, eh? The Thumper is a Disruptor. He proudly brags of his skill at sowing confusion among his enemies (and partners, and clients, and family, and friends, and employees, and ... well, he is Gaslighter to the World, isn't he?)


Dairy farmers can't even get milk to the grocery store, and you're worried about selling it to the Chinese.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.

This is why Canadians buy milk in bags. They freeze very nicely and Canadians usually have large freezers in addition to large refrigerators.

I wonder is this has something to do with the relative prices of Canadian and American milk and the supply management system for the farmers (soon to be formers if you don't ditch The Trumpeter Swan)?


"freeze"?

uh-oh
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

palelizard: I think that's called "outside".


Don't be so sure of that. During power outages a few years ago, my parents watched with disbelief that so many people nowadays don't know that if the freezer stops, you can put most of the food in the garage or even in a snow bank until the power supply resumes.

Common sense, as Voltaire said, is not common. It has gotten less common because of technology that does not require you to be adaptive, reslient, and common sensical. We become dependant on supply chains and on ready abundance.

When you have zero body fat, you have no reserve of fat to fall back on. Mark Twain wrote an article in which he claimed he was always able to fall back on his vices (drinking, smoking, swearing and so forth) when he became seriously ill, but that a lady he knew died because she had no vices.

There is truth in this, along with the absurdity, You have got to give yourself lots of slack. As the Church of the Sub-Genius preaches, Beware the stealers of slack! The rationalizers, the just-in-timers, the management theory victims of the moment, whoever they are.

Cut yourself enough slack. Be not over wise, for why shouldest thou perish?

I have cited Voltaire, Mark Twin, Scriptures, my Parental Units and the Church of the Sub-Genius in this thread. I think my work here is done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 750x368]

I needs it.  Now back off or you get the flame breath!


I shall call you "Toasted Cheese Puff the Dragon".

Portmanteau joke. Lewis Carroll would be proud of me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: [Fark user image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


A very early instance of man-splaining. Classic.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: brantgoose: lolmao500: And sales to major dairy export markets have dried up as the food-service sector largely shuts down globally.

Eh China hasn't told their population to get 3-6 months of food reserves for nothing... China imports 50+ million metric tons of food per year... if that stops even for 2-3 months, China is in big trouble.

On the other hand, a fun fact. Although the Chinese have the highest levels of lactose-intolerance in the world (about 25%) they are the biggest producer of dairy products in the world, even cheese.

What a great time for massive tariffs, eh? The Thumper is a Disruptor. He proudly brags of his skill at sowing confusion among his enemies (and partners, and clients, and family, and friends, and employees, and ... well, he is Gaslighter to the World, isn't he?)

Dairy farmers can't even get milk to the grocery store, and you're worried about selling it to the Chinese.


Trump farked the dairy farmers long before the Pandemic.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.


Hope you thought to freeze at least half of it!
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Why is every aspect of my normal life apparently so weird???  I buy that 5lb bag of shredded cheese and divide it into a few vacuum seal bags.  At the bulk price, it's as cheap as buying the smaller blocks and shredding it myself and it's good for months.
 
cide1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just bought 32 oz of cheese, I can break it up into Ziplocks myself.  Bring on the 5 and 10 pound bags, we got this.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It would take millions of dollars, for instance, to install new equipment to switch a plant from making one type of cheese - such as barrel cheese used to make processed slices for fast-food restaurants - to producing cheddar wedges for grocers, said dairy analysts. Even switching from bagging 10 lb bulk bags of shredded cheddar for food service to 8 oz bags for retail stores would require costly new packaging robots and labeling machinery.

People are desperate enough to buy 10 pounds of shredded cheese or a 5 pound tube of Velveeta. Print out a retail label and give it a try.


No they aren't.

Costco has a stupid amount of cheese.

My only difficulty is finding the exact brand of butter I want, but that's because the store that carries it tends to have shoppers that clear everything out..leaving other stores more or less normal.
 
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Wow.

Come back, Canadian Dairy exports, all is forgiven!

Or maybe Trump will impose a giant tariff and China will pay it into the Goobermental's deplete coffers.

Just kidding, it is business and consumers who pay. If demand is inflexible, one pays, if demand is flexible, the other pays more.

The farmers are unlikely to see a cent if the face-eating leopards have a say in this!


No. That would make the problem worse.

Do you even read the articles?
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: brantgoose: Thong_of_Zardoz: When this whole thing started, I was smart enough to buy a 6 month supply of fresh milk.

This is why Canadians buy milk in bags. They freeze very nicely and Canadians usually have large freezers in addition to large refrigerators.

I wonder is this has something to do with the relative prices of Canadian and American milk and the supply management system for the farmers (soon to be formers if you don't ditch The Trumpeter Swan)?

"freeze"?

uh-oh


Don't worry. You now have yogurt and sour cream.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, wouldn't want to use it to make cheese or other dairy products for people who are actually in need. Just pour it out.

(._.)
 
