Oh looky here, a 100 smuggling 'ghost' ships suddenly appear off the coast of North Korea
18
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure they aren't NK cruise ships? Ah, no banks of oars.  OK.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should send a couple of ships to sink them all
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We should send a couple of ships to sink them all


Why not just radioactively tag them so we can take down the entire network?
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a one hundred?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: a one hundred?


An one hundred.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: a one hundred?


The admiral was caught sayof.
 
Toilet Paper and Water
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: a one hundred?


it's like sayin a hundred but more pacific.

I had to read it a few times & it still don't make no cents.
 
Linkster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sad.
 
listernine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be a shame if anything happened to them.  Send in the Ghostbusters!  Original, Real, or Rebooted.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How does a ship catch cornavirus ?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: a one hundred?


It's as many as ten tens.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: How does a ship catch cornavirus ?


From hauling contaminated maize?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

listernine: Be a shame if anything happened to them.  Send in the Ghostbusters!  Original, Real, or Rebooted.


Hey, now.

That could be considered a war crime under the Geneva Convention.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if Kim is using these boats to dump his Covid victims, like big metal leper colonies?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
North Korea has been trying to take care of the smugglers, but the rest of the world just makes fun of them shooting missiles into the ocean. SHAME!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are they going into NK ports or out of them?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: listernine: Be a shame if anything happened to them.  Send in the Ghostbusters!  Original, Real, or Rebooted.

Hey, now.

That could be considered a war crime under the Geneva Convention.


As if that applies to the United States or to "enemy non-combatants", caught in the legal limbo between "civilians" and "combattants", the only two classes of people to whom the Geneva Conventions still theoretically apply, although seldom in practice or law nowadays.
 
