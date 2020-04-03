 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Apparently Americans are happy sitting at home and stuffing their faces with food and drinking booze, most say they'll keep staying home this month even if restrictions are lifted for the coronavirus   (huffpost.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States, United States Senate, Democratic Party, Barack Obama, United States presidential election, 2008, John Kerry, college degree  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Apr 2020 at 1:39 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*burrrrp*

What...?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That or maybe they understand the President is an idiot and this Pandemic is dangerously real.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or they realize that if restrictions were lifted now it would be reckless and result in a huge bump in new cases a week or two later, so just stay the fark home.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone is going to be all nice and docile when shiat starts hitting the fan.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hell yeah. Once they get that $1200 check in their hands, lazy-assed worthless Americans will never work again!

/well played, socialism. You finally destroyed America.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Having tasted freedom, some people will be reluctant to return to slavery.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Over 65. Staying away from people minimizes my exposure to the virus, because statistics say that if I do get it, my probability of having serious symptoms is greater than that of younger people.

Why would I *not* stay home?

// yes, I am a college graduate
// and not a Republican
// not afraid, just respectful
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The authoritarian governments that forced their societies to lock down also did smart things like deliver them food. We are doing nothing, it's going to get ugly when the people with no money can't feed their kids.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That or maybe they understand the President is an idiot and this Pandemic is dangerously real.


Yep. I'm planning on keeping this up for a long time, but it's easier for some of us than others. My hobbies are PC gaming, building and maintaining servers for my media streaming, and gardening. I can keep this up pretty much as long as I want. And my wife's a homebody, not too much of a problem for her either.

My coworkers though... they're having a tough time of it. I think they're taking it seriously, but after April I'm pretty sure alleviating their cabin fever is going to start overriding their concerns.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think at this point people trust the words of medical professionals more so than politicians and business leaders that want us all back to work so they can by a boat for their yacht.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What it's going to be like for a lot a 'Murricans when restrictions are finally lifted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds great, subby.  Unfortunately, I have one of those kinds of jobs where if I don't leave the house and show up, I don't get paid.

D'oh!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Everyone is going to be all nice and docile when shiat starts hitting the fan.


Starts?
You think rioting is the start?
LOL. Rioting is actually the beginning of the end.
Like dying people getting all energized right before they take their last breath.


ROFLMAO
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.


And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.

A lot of smaller companies though are gonna be farked, and April's missed rents alone will send some in to bankruptcy. The big players are already planning on acquiring lots of new communities at bargain prices, and I am sure this is just going to result in further centralization into big players across many industries (something I'm not a fan of).

May's going to be worse than April, there's a lot of business folks hoping this will be "over" in a few weeks, and I find that hope to be... unrealistic. But unemployment will be even worse by the end of April, even fewer people will be able to pay rent, and more businesses will start going under.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: What it's going to be like for a lot a 'Murricans when restrictions are finally lifted:

[Fark user image 646x431]


Constipated?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Restrictions will not, and should not, be lifted this month.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only thing I don't like about working at home is that dreaded feeling of going to work everyday translates to going in to the "work room" with the computer I use to work at home with. Especially when your employer decides it's a good idea to shove everything on to IT cause of the virus but continues to let people go with retirement without replacing while stacking the work loads higher on the remaining people even more.
 
Slypork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that there were that many Farkers in the US.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Having tasted freedom, some people will be reluctant to return to slavery.


Passover isn't until next week.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.

And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.

A lot of smaller companies though are gonna be farked, and April's missed rents alone will send some in to bankruptcy. The big players are already planning on acquiring lots of new communities at bargain prices, and I am sure this is just going to result in further centralization into big players across many industries (something I'm not a fan of).

May's going to be worse than April, there's a lot of business folks hoping this will be "over" in a few weeks, and I find that hope to be... unrealistic. But unemployment will be even worse by the end of April, even fewer people will be able to pay rent, and more businesses will start going under.


Won't their be a spike soon, from everyone being in the unemployment line? And from running to the store to buy all the TP?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work


I've only been working at home since October, but I agree on all counts.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thong_of_Zardoz:

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work

So it's just like being at the office?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.


Communist paradise!

I say we cancel all the utilities and rent forever. Fark the rich owning the means of production!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Quarantine?  What quarantine?  This is always how I lived my life.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.

And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Having tasted freedom, some people will be reluctant to return to slavery.


I wonder if Americans will shift their priorities after this. Having seen what it like off the treadmill for a few weeks, maybe not prioritize work and money uber alles?

Maybe Americans will demand more free time with family. Maybe Karen will stop scheduling her snowflakes' schedule to the brim with soccer practices and SAT prep classes?

Maybe Americans will try to just relax a little more?

/probably not. But maybe
 
Super_pope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.

And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.

A lot of smaller companies though are gonna be farked, and April's missed rents alone will send some in to bankruptcy. The big players are already planning on acquiring lots of new communities at bargain prices, and I am sure this is just going to result in further centralization into big players across many industries (something I'm not a fan of).

May's going to be worse than April, there's a lot of business folks hoping this will be "over" in a few weeks, and I find that hope to be... unrealistic. But unemployment will be even worse by the end of April, even fewer people will be able to pay rent, and more businesses will start going under.


We could always not act like total farking idiots and just declare that if you are living in or renting a dwelling it's yours now.

Or we could unproductively throw money around trying to figure out who will have the right to try and throw like 50 million financially ruined people out of their homes.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work


OMG #3, especially. When I was WFH it was constantly, "you can take a minute to come help with xyz." So farking aggravating.

#5. Live alone.

/oh wait, that's just my personal preference.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If we all come together as Americans and gain 20 pounds, it will be like none of us gained 20 pounds!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.

And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.

A lot of smaller companies though are gonna be farked, and April's missed rents alone will send some in to bankruptcy. The big players are already planning on acquiring lots of new communities at bargain prices, and I am sure this is just going to result in further centralization into big players across many industries (something I'm not a fan of).

May's going to be worse than April, there's a lot of business folks hoping this will be "over" in a few weeks, and I find that hope to be... unrealistic. But unemployment will be even worse by the end of April, even fewer people will be able to pay rent, and more businesses will start going under.

Won't their be a spike soon, from everyone being in the unemployment line? And from running to the store to buy all the TP?


Maybe, I don't know. In that regard my biggest concern is America's bullshiat, piecemeal approach. Some states shuttering, some not, and everyone doing it at different times. They're also going to lift their stay at home orders at different times. So while it will help temporarily in the places that have done it, once those places start opening back up the infections are going to come right back from the states which were more reluctant.

If we'd all had one coordinated response a lot of human beings wouldn't have died, a lot of others wouldn't have lung damage for the rest of their (now shorter) lives, and we could have burned out the virus which made it here months ago and been in a better position overall - from a human health and economic standpoint. But that's just the price we all pay for electing Republicans. Even those of us who know better. Ain't America grand?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rambino: I wonder if Americans will shift their priorities after this. Having seen what it like off the treadmill for a few weeks, maybe not prioritize work and money uber alles?

Maybe Americans will demand more free time with family. Maybe Karen will stop scheduling her snowflakes' schedule to the brim with soccer practices and SAT prep classes?

Maybe Americans will try to just relax a little more?


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Super_pope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Thong_of_Zardoz: I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work

I've only been working at home since October, but I agree on all counts.


Working from home assumes you aren't caring for children.  My son is small, schools are closed, and my wife and I both have "essential" jobs.

farking boomers wanting me to neglect my family to maximize productivity
 
ftroop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work


Those are 3 very good points!
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That or maybe they understand the President is an idiot and this Pandemic is dangerously real.


That.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That or maybe they understand the President is an idiot and this Pandemic is dangerously real.


We need to do this 8 - 12 weeks to  buy time to organize a real response.

And the pres is dangerously stupid
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.


Yep. The thing that will cause the most problems aside from the actual virus is people's insistence on collecting as much of an imaginary resource as they can.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super_pope: mongbiohazard: Thong_of_Zardoz: I've been working from home (mostly) since 2008 and have some advice for those people who have only recently started doing it:

1. Don't take it lightly. It's not a "snow day" or a mini vacation; your employers will expect you to produce and be even more efficient than you were at work. Right now you want to do everything in your power to ensure that you keep your job.

2. Do everything in your power to separate work life from home life (I find this to be the most difficult part). If you let the two start to blur together, your mental health *will* start to deteriorate (trust me on this one).

3. Constantly remind members of your family (or people you live with) that you are, indeed, working, and are not generally available to do household chores, etc. during "work hours".

4. Avoid the temptation to drink while at work

I've only been working at home since October, but I agree on all counts.

Working from home assumes you aren't caring for children.  My son is small, schools are closed, and my wife and I both have "essential" jobs.

farking boomers wanting me to neglect my family to maximize productivity


I guess the "good" news is that if you don't "maximize productivity", you may soon be able to devote 100% of your time to looking after your children.

/not saying it doesn't suck...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm home relaxing because I know Trump and the White House have this shiat completely in control and are in no way building the airplane after takeoff.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2020/04/02/experts-trumps-advisers-dou​bt-white-houses-240000-coronavirus-dea​ths-estimate/

"Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University epidemiologist whose models were cited by the White House, said his own work on the pandemic doesn't go far enough into the future to make predictions akin to the White House fatality forecast.
"We don't have a sense of what's going on in the here and now, and we don't know what people will do in the future," he said. "We don't know if the virus is seasonal, as well.
"The estimate appeared to be a rushed affair, said Marc Lipsitch, a leading epidemiologist and director of Harvard University's Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics. "They contacted us, I think, on a Tuesday a week ago, and asked for answers and feedback by Thursday, basically 24 hours," he said. "My Weeners was we can't do it that fast. But we ended up providing them some numbers responding to very specific scenarios.
"Other experts noted that the White House didn't even explain the time period the death estimate supposedly captures - just the coming few months, or the year-plus it will take to deploy a vaccine."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Over 65. Staying away from people minimizes my exposure to the virus, because statistics say that if I do get it, my probability of having serious symptoms is greater than that of younger people.

Why would I *not* stay home?

// yes, I am a college graduate
// and not a Republican
// not afraid, just respectful


I am not afraid of people thinking I am afraid that's for sure
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super_pope: mongbiohazard: Super_pope: And you know what?  Aside from an imaginary line freaking out literally nothing happened.

There was enough food, all the utilities worked regardless of anyone paying, and nobody actually HAD to pay any rent.

And the skies are cleaner than in a long time! But the rent thing isn't so simple.

I work for one of the biggest rental corps. We have the resources to make it through, we're hoping with very few layoffs. The execs are saying they're aiming for none, but I have been around long enough to take that with a massive grain of salt. Like, the biggest grain of salt there is.

A lot of smaller companies though are gonna be farked, and April's missed rents alone will send some in to bankruptcy. The big players are already planning on acquiring lots of new communities at bargain prices, and I am sure this is just going to result in further centralization into big players across many industries (something I'm not a fan of).

May's going to be worse than April, there's a lot of business folks hoping this will be "over" in a few weeks, and I find that hope to be... unrealistic. But unemployment will be even worse by the end of April, even fewer people will be able to pay rent, and more businesses will start going under.

We could always not act like total farking idiots and just declare that if you are living in or renting a dwelling it's yours now.

Or we could unproductively throw money around trying to figure out who will have the right to try and throw like 50 million financially ruined people out of their homes.


Preachin' to the choir, my friend. I've long been an advocate for a complete retooling of our economic systems - mostly because advanced, general purpose automation is going to utterly transform our current society, and leave 99% of humanity with utterly hopeless future prospects if we don't do something broadly transformative. Instead of the top 1% or top 0.1% being a nearly untouchable ruling class it will be the 0.001% owning everything while everyone else starves and suffers.

I wish it weren't so, but that's just the country we live in. Our country tends to be WAY more authoritarian that we will ever admit, and pretty much seems purpose built at this point to concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a few. I'm just saying, I'm pretty sure the ramifications of this will be to make that even worse than it is already. Small companies going out of business, big companies buying their assets at fire sale prices, people getting laid off leading to more small companies going under and big businesses continuing to gobble up more assets. That will only increase the ability of those big orgs to squeeze even more wealth out of the average American than they already do.

I don't like it, I'm just pointing it out. Knowledge is half the battle.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 2 minute ago  
oh fark off subby
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.