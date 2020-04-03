 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Dozens of journalism professors and working journalists sign open letter to Fox News owners saying network's coverage of coronavirus pandemic is a "danger to public health"   (thehill.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what they do. It's what they've always done. You're wasting your time.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The network's coverage of all topics is a danger to public health; it's just usually a couple more steps removed from the cause.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Their coverage is dangerous to our public health, our governance institutions, our economy, our democracy...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right-Wing Conservatism is anti-life.
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They consider this confirmation of a job well-done.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They don't care.  Their purpose is to push propaganda to further the goals of a select group of amoral billionaires, most of which revolve around ensuring the members of that select group control an ever-increasing percentage of global wealth.

When they think about other people at all, it's as an inconvenience, a disposable tool, or an exploitable resource.  We are absolutely not human to them, we're "other".  Beyond that, it's mostly a split between those who have been fooled into supporting them and those who haven't.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd rather see a petition by medical professionals.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I'd rather see a petition by medical professionals.


Porque no los dos?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Psh, more fake news from the lamestream media! Hoax! Witch Hunt! Butteremails!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"fark off. Need the voters in the woodshed."
It is propaganda, not journalism.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I'd rather see a petition by medical professionals.


Medical professionals have gone on Faux News and said the opposite of the preferred (by the network) narrative. I doubt this letter or any letter will effect die(heh) hard viewers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need to suspend or abolish the first amendment.  It is a scourge upon the nation.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: You're wasting your time.


thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only thing that's going to be effective is the studio spreading it and the anchors lose their voices.
 
