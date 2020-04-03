 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Fauci tells Coach K we're not even at halftime in COVID fight. Subby hopes we don't end up in OT. Everyone agrees that Duke sucks   (newsweek.com) divider line
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Fauci's boss is already declaring victory and dumping Gatorade on himself.

We *think* that's Gatorade.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hooters up the end of humanity would have dragged on so long


Who would have thought the end of humanity would have dragged on Zoloft


So long


Damn voice to text
 
mathamagical
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To which trump responded: "wait which hole is halftime? 4? I'm under par, you didn't see it but I shot a birdie! My caddy told me no one has ever shot a birdie on that hole before, he said to me with tears in his eyes "sir, before you golfed here I never caddied for anyone that made par here" it was tremendous."
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hooters up the end of humanity" sounds like the title of a book written by one of Chuck Tingle's pen names.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great, now I want some Hooters wings.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Great, now I want some Hooters wings.


Naaaa Wing Stop. I like getting a few Atomics with my Original Hots.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cant wait to see what happens when Trump postpones the election...

Or say the election goes forward anyway with the virus... and more republicans than democrats go to vote because the GOP thinks the virus is a hoax...

Whatever happens, the election is seen as illegitimate or its postponed and Putin wins.
 
EdenLiesObscured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Based on past behaviors, Trump may any day now bench Fauci and bring in someone like Gaetz or Falwell Jr.
 
Marine1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cant wait to see what happens when Trump postpones the election...

Or say the election goes forward anyway with the virus... and more republicans than democrats go to vote because the GOP thinks the virus is a hoax...

Whatever happens, the election is seen as illegitimate or its postponed and Putin wins.


Feds don't control elections; states do.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdenLiesObscured: Based on past behaviors, Trump may any day now bench Fauci and bring in someone like Gaetz or Falwell Jr.


Dr. Oz.

He loves him some reality TV losers.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tom Brady needs to lead the comeback, right Atlanta?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdenLiesObscured: Based on past behaviors, Trump may any day now bench Fauci and bring in someone like Gaetz or Falwell Jr.


Too bad Billy Graham is dead.
It be nice to have Trump have him deliver the new we're dooooomed
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How bad is it when the head of the response team has to go on some sports radio show to provide an update.  I guess he didn't want to have Trump causing more problems with the messaging

"Now win one for the Gipper!"
"Rudy! Rudy!"

Do we need to dig up Leslie Neilsen so he can repeat this monologue to the US:
In Memory of Leslie Nielsen (and George Zip)
Youtube ek6PwrcaYKw


JFC, what is wrong with you?!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marine1: lolmao500: Cant wait to see what happens when Trump postpones the election...

Or say the election goes forward anyway with the virus... and more republicans than democrats go to vote because the GOP thinks the virus is a hoax...

Whatever happens, the election is seen as illegitimate or its postponed and Putin wins.

Feds don't control elections; states do.


I bet Trump can use a national emergency declaration to postpone the election. You think SCOTUS or the senate would stop him? Not a chance in hell.

And if he let states do it, I bet all red states open the polls while blue states dont... and surprise surprise, Trump wins while everybody else screams the election is illegitimate... Putin wins again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"But I don't have nearly enough vodka for that"
 
transporter_ii
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seriously, it has a crazy amount of time to start showing symptoms and a crazy amount of time before you stop being contagious after you get it.

Anyone logically looking at it can see that just shutting down for a couple of weeks isn't going to be enough.

Anyone.

My guess is that money will win out in the end, though.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Half time huh, we'll that's downright scary.
Here's todays graph of US deaths.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's log plot. (Fark is one of the few places I can use a log plot and have people understand it.)
Deaths are going up by a factor of 10 every 10-12 days. We'll hit 1 million by the end of the month.

/Waiting for DC to become a hot spot.
//Hoping the people responsible for this clusterfark all catch it.
 
