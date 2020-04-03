 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   So remember those stories of fathers catching their kids smoking, so they make them smoke a whole pack as punishment? It's like that, but replace the father with the NYPD, and smoking with "failing to social distance"   (theintercept.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a large group of officers, wearing no masks

This gave me a weird "well they weren't in Oklahoma" moment

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gotta get your stats
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stay home
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am starting to get sick of the whimpering and the whining.
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
each of the individuals arrested was charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct.

AKA Disrespecting my Authoritah.
 
B0redd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The popo are bored god help us.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

B0redd: The popo are bored god help us.


Nothing worse than bored popo
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Violating social distancing is not a crime per se, but each of the individuals arrested was charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly, and disorderly conduct.

You know that budget you planned to have ever again, NYC? It's going to be paid to these people.
 
