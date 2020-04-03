 Skip to content
(CNN)   Nobody expects the Spanish curve inflection   (cnn.com) divider line
19
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For all the morons out there "hurr durr see how well socialized medicine works in Italy and Spain, hurr durr", just wait a month...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: For all the morons out there "hurr durr see how well socialized medicine works in Italy and Spain, hurr durr", just wait a month...


We are already over 6k and climbing fast, a few more days we will hit 10k, or half a years worth of flu deaths.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wildfires eventually burn out too. Lack of fuel.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By "Spanish Curve Inflection", I just assumed you meant...  Nevermind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: For all the morons out there "hurr durr see how well socialized medicine works in Italy and Spain, hurr durr", just wait a month...

We are already over 6k and climbing fast, a few more days we will hit 10k, or half a years worth of flu deaths.


https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

Since reporting on flu deaths is pretty bad anything under 80k deaths is generally considered a good year.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ashelth: MrSplifferton: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: For all the morons out there "hurr durr see how well socialized medicine works in Italy and Spain, hurr durr", just wait a month...

We are already over 6k and climbing fast, a few more days we will hit 10k, or half a years worth of flu deaths.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

Since reporting on flu deaths is pretty bad anything under 80k deaths is generally considered a good year.


It'll probably take about 2 weeks to get to that point.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Negative 2nd derivative is good.
But negative 1st derivative is what we really need.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, if I could buy heroin at the gas station parking lot out of a vending machine, I could just stay home when and if I started coughing blood. And not waste time or money on what is clearly a lost cause once you're coughing blood. And not tax our healthcare system. But no, just say no to drugs. Thank you Nixon, Nancy, and every tough on crime rim job puck GOP voter and Law & order candidate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the US:
AIN'T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH. U-S-A! U-S-A! KEEP GOING UP!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like they are suffering through asymptomtotes
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: By "Spanish Curve Inflection", I just assumed you meant...  Nevermind.
[Fark user image 425x425]


shakes tiny fist
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Article about a curve, which does not show the curve, fails.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Looks like they are suffering through asymptomtotes


Just give in, you can only expect so much from ordainary people.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dready zim: emersonbiggins: Looks like they are suffering through asymptomtotes

Just give in, you can only expect so much from ordinary people.


FTFM

Jeez, my typing goes to shiat when I am drunk.
 
LewDux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rojo Bandera/Amarillo-gualda Bandera fever
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's good to be asymptotic, but better to be asymptomatic.
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dready zim: Article about a curve, which does not show the curve, fails.


They had one job...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Wildfires eventually burn out too. Lack of fuel.


So as long as we kill all the humans, the virus will have no where to go?

/I'll follow your lead on this
//no, really, I'm right behind you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
